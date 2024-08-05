Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking Office If He Wins

The Left hates democracy. They don't care about the will of the people, or who wins elections. If they don't win, the election is 'illegitimate' or the result of 'Russian interference.'

Watch Rep. Jamie Raskin threaten to overturn the 2024 election if Trump wins:

BREAKING NOW: Jamie Raskin claims Congress will STOP TRUMP on J6, 2025 and create “civil war conditions.”



Will use the 14th Amendment..



PAYING ATTENTION NOW.. pic.twitter.com/83KvVxYGkV — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 5, 2024

This hits all the Leftist talking points: SCOUTS and disqualifying Trump from being duly elected.

It is, of course, a lie. SCOTUS has debunked the 14th Amendment argument, as Twitchy's favorite lawyer explains in a deep dive here.

Don't ever let them talk about democracy again. Or how no one is above the law.

What Civil War? You mean the Summer of Love 2020. That was a real insurrection across the country. pic.twitter.com/xZ2H90gjeT — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) August 5, 2024

That was 'mostly peaceful' protests.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

I'm paying attention, and I'm sure he's dead serious.



I also know Raskin is a complete moron that nobody takes seriously and he talks out of his ass more than he talks out of his mouth. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 5, 2024

We're sure he's serious, too.

Jamie Raskin wants to FAFO. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) August 5, 2024

This will end badly for them.

YET THEY WILL STILL TALK ABOUT J6, 2021. — Alex Stone (@StoneJAlex) August 5, 2024

Yep.

When they tell you who they are and what they plan to do, believe them.

They are telling us what they are gonna do y’all…they will try and steal it again



The people won’t let them this time https://t.co/FSnf8gP69t — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 5, 2024

We better not.

I have this on good authority that talk such as this is insurrection ... right, @RepRaskin? https://t.co/nWVHn8vsOE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 5, 2024

It's a threat to the very foundations of democracy, too.

Their rules.

Guy at the grocery store in Bethesda joked that @RepRaskin "is as good of a Rep as he is a father." Very mean. https://t.co/4qLue424Zf — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 5, 2024

Ouch.

He says it over and over again.

If they keep control of Congress, they will NOT seat Trump if he wins.

He hangs his hat on the SCOTUS argument when they said it was 'up to Congress'

Stop telling me you won't vote down ballot. https://t.co/d3nK6Dq2Ui — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) August 5, 2024

Make sure this doesn't happen.

It's also an admission he thinks Trump will win the election.

FLASHBACK: Raskin tries to OBSTRUCT THE COUNTING of Trump electors in 2017.



Yes, the same Jamie Raskin who made FALSE CLAIMS accusing Trump of telling the crowd to stop the counting of electors on J6.. pic.twitter.com/HKzajNqrMh https://t.co/9WBv90xQc7 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 5, 2024

This is who he is and how he thinks.

Here is a DEMOCRAT SAVING DEMOCRACY: https://t.co/H0J3Wuwajg — ConservativeDame (@Oliver_Murray15) August 5, 2024

And by 'saving democracy' they mean 'making sure only Democrats win.'