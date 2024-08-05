Let's Highlight Kamala Harris Glorifying Wokeness to Show What 'Makes Her Look Deranged'
Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking Office If He Wins

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:15 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The Left hates democracy. They don't care about the will of the people, or who wins elections. If they don't win, the election is 'illegitimate' or the result of 'Russian interference.'

Watch Rep. Jamie Raskin threaten to overturn the 2024 election if Trump wins:

This hits all the Leftist talking points: SCOUTS and disqualifying Trump from being duly elected.

It is, of course, a lie. SCOTUS has debunked the 14th Amendment argument, as Twitchy's favorite lawyer explains in a deep dive here.

Don't ever let them talk about democracy again. Or how no one is above the law.

That was 'mostly peaceful' protests.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

We're sure he's serious, too.

This will end badly for them.

Yep.

When they tell you who they are and what they plan to do, believe them.

We better not.

It's a threat to the very foundations of democracy, too.

Their rules.

Ouch.

Make sure this doesn't happen.

It's also an admission he thinks Trump will win the election.

This is who he is and how he thinks.

And by 'saving democracy' they mean 'making sure only Democrats win.'

