Democrats: So Left-Wing They Fly in Circles

John Brennan Says Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Have Proper 'Perspective' for Intel (Remember HIS 'Perspective'?)

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on November 16, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The TDS-addled Left in politics and media continue to have meltdowns over President Elect Trump's Cabinet and other picks. 

One of those Trump picks is Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. Check out this opening paragraph about that from Reuters:

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Tulsi Gabbard as U.S. intelligence chief has sent shockwaves through the national security establishment, adding to concerns that the sprawling intelligence community will become increasingly politicized.

"Will become increasingly politicized"? Oh please. What the Deep State Left's worried about is losing the ability to politicize it to their own ends. 

That brings us to ex-CIA Director John Brennan, who said Gabbard doesn't have the "type of perspective" needed to be the DNI:

That's a great argument for Gabbard, considering what Brennan's "perspective" has been. 

What's needed is precisely the opposite of Brennan's "perspective," and if he's troubled by a Trump pick then that means the President Elect has made a good choice.

The majority of voters last Tuesday wanted Brennan's "perspective" to be thrown out a window. 

Exactly. Brennan's been discredited repeatedly so of course cable nets still have him on presented as an "expert."

