John Brennan Says Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Have Proper 'Perspective' for Intel (Remember HIS 'Perspective'?)

The TDS-addled Left in politics and media continue to have meltdowns over President Elect Trump's Cabinet and other picks.

One of those Trump picks is Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. Check out this opening paragraph about that from Reuters:

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Tulsi Gabbard as U.S. intelligence chief has sent shockwaves through the national security establishment, adding to concerns that the sprawling intelligence community will become increasingly politicized.

"Will become increasingly politicized"? Oh please. What the Deep State Left's worried about is losing the ability to politicize it to their own ends.

That brings us to ex-CIA Director John Brennan, who said Gabbard doesn't have the "type of perspective" needed to be the DNI:

Former CIA director @JohnBrennan: @TulsiGabbard "doesn't have the type of perspective needed" to be director of national intelligence pic.twitter.com/h8PbIURgDi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2024

That's a great argument for Gabbard, considering what Brennan's "perspective" has been.

John Brennan spied on members of Congress. He lied under oath about it. Nothing happened to him. The media embraced him. He got a lavish MSNBC contributor gig.



So enjoy Tulsi Gabbard now. https://t.co/W9yGb7XVop — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2024

John Brennan illegally spied on Congress and should be rotting in jail. https://t.co/mbfNkpSkYG — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 16, 2024

What's needed is precisely the opposite of Brennan's "perspective," and if he's troubled by a Trump pick then that means the President Elect has made a good choice.

If he hates her, then she’s perfect. Brennan should be rotting in a cell for what he did as CIA director. https://t.co/94XkJHTIGJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 14, 2024

He’s a communist. Tulsi’s perspective is exactly what we need. — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) November 14, 2024

The majority of voters last Tuesday wanted Brennan's "perspective" to be thrown out a window.

The perspective needed is to not recommend sending our kids into unnecessary wars based on rumors. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 14, 2024

John Brennan is the perfect embodiment of the very lawlessness and corruption that the incoming president has vowed to fix. — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) November 14, 2024

Exactly. Brennan's been discredited repeatedly so of course cable nets still have him on presented as an "expert."