Juan Williams Names Liz Cheney 'Politician of the Year'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Republicans Against Trump agree with Juan Williams that Liz Cheney was the politician of the year. We suppose she's still a politician, even though she was voted out of office by a margin of 39 points. She not only endorsed Kamala Harris for president — she did a series of town halls with Harris where members of the audience were told that all of the questions were predetermined.

Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris didn't move the needle for Kamala in Waukesha, Wisconsin, which is one of the cities in which the two held a town hall together. Better yet, a poll showed that the Cheney endorsement made nearly 3-in-10 independent Pennsylvania voters less enthusiastic about Harris' campaign. Imagine that.

Williams writes for The Hill:

The impact of this year’s winner is known due to her heroic sacrifice, already the stuff of political legend.

This year’s prize goes to Liz Cheney. The former congresswoman soared sky-high above politics-as-usual in Washington by taking a principled stand that cost her power, friends and the money that comes with status in the capital.

Like a living Joan-of-Arc, she defiantly rejected orders from the rich and powerful to close her eyes to all wrongdoing and get in line up behind Trump.

What friends?

Cheney was a guest on "The View" the day before the election, and Whoopi Goldberg said she wanted Cheney to serve as President Harris' attorney general, telling Cheney she would "feel a lot better with you leading the FBI or the CIA."

It's kind of odd for Williams to pick Cheney, who lost her House seat, as the politician of the year because of her bravery. "But a concrete show of patriotic courage in standing up for America — no matter what the future holds — is clear evidence that the Politician of the Year award belongs to Liz Cheney," Williams concludes, after giving shout-outs to other Never Trump losers like Adam Kinzinger.

