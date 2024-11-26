Juan Williams Names Liz Cheney 'Politician of the Year'

Republicans Against Trump agree with Juan Williams that Liz Cheney was the politician of the year. We suppose she's still a politician, even though she was voted out of office by a margin of 39 points. She not only endorsed Kamala Harris for president — she did a series of town halls with Harris where members of the audience were told that all of the questions were predetermined.

Advertisement

Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris didn't move the needle for Kamala in Waukesha, Wisconsin, which is one of the cities in which the two held a town hall together. Better yet, a poll showed that the Cheney endorsement made nearly 3-in-10 independent Pennsylvania voters less enthusiastic about Harris' campaign. Imagine that.

This year’s prize goes to Liz Cheney. The former congresswoman soared sky-high above politics-as-usual in Washington by taking a principled stand that cost her power, friends and the money that comes with status in the capital.https://t.co/RZ8eIZaBUB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 26, 2024

Williams writes for The Hill:

The impact of this year’s winner is known due to her heroic sacrifice, already the stuff of political legend. This year’s prize goes to Liz Cheney. The former congresswoman soared sky-high above politics-as-usual in Washington by taking a principled stand that cost her power, friends and the money that comes with status in the capital. Like a living Joan-of-Arc, she defiantly rejected orders from the rich and powerful to close her eyes to all wrongdoing and get in line up behind Trump.

What friends?

Award should be renamed "Swamp Creature" of the year. — Opinionated Native Texan (@realcbbaylor) November 26, 2024

She was the most unifying figure in the campaign, both sides hated her. — ❤️of Texas (@TG4AA) November 26, 2024

What? Is this the biggest loser award? She is the most politically irrelevant former congressional member in America followed closely by Adam Kinzinger. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCoope43604497) November 26, 2024

Cheney was a guest on "The View" the day before the election, and Whoopi Goldberg said she wanted Cheney to serve as President Harris' attorney general, telling Cheney she would "feel a lot better with you leading the FBI or the CIA."

Everyone hates her and it’s justified — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) November 26, 2024

She pushed 10% of undecided voters to Trump



Be grateful 🥲 we wouldn’t have won without her help — Destined Duo (@BeAPatriarch) November 26, 2024

😂😂🤣🤣 This can't be serious.... Hell, the left has already forgotten about her and the right can't stand her. — Sassitude (@DailyEyeRoll) November 26, 2024

Is this a joke? — sw (@depygall) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

She is not a politician. She is a former politician, rejected harshly by her home state. Now she is just a politically interested harpy with a personal axe to grind. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 26, 2024

It's kind of odd for Williams to pick Cheney, who lost her House seat, as the politician of the year because of her bravery. "But a concrete show of patriotic courage in standing up for America — no matter what the future holds — is clear evidence that the Politician of the Year award belongs to Liz Cheney," Williams concludes, after giving shout-outs to other Never Trump losers like Adam Kinzinger.

***