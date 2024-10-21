Host Admits Questions at Harris/Cheney Town Hall Are 'Pre-Determined'

It's like the Kamala Harris campaign is trying to lose. We remember back when the Washington Post's Jen Rubin was all gung-ho for Liz Cheney to be the Republican nominee (though she still would have voted for Joe Biden). Cheney lost her congressional race by almost 40 points … and yet Harris is tying her campaign to Cheney. The two are holding a series of three "moderated conversations" in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin on Monday.

According to ABC News, these conversations would be moderated by Bulwark publisher and longtime Republican strategist Sarah Longwell and conservative radio host and writer Charlie Sykes. Ha! The Bulwark publisher. Harris already has the Never Trump vote, so we're not sure what these conversations with Cheney are supposed to do.

The host admitted that the questions at these moderated conversations were "pre-determined," but hopefully she'd be able to answer some of the questions in the audience's heads.

🚨 The host admits the audience can't actually ask questions at Kamala's fake "town hall" with Loser War Hawk Liz Cheney because the questions are "pre-determined" pic.twitter.com/kccAaN1D5M — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Oh my.



Audience member at Kamala Harris event wanted to know if they could ask questions.



Nope.



The questions are “pre-determined.”



Seriously.pic.twitter.com/h41bNUEMtH — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 21, 2024

What a sham — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 21, 2024

She is the most unauthentic candidate ever to run for POTUS. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) October 21, 2024

And this woman -- Maria Shriver, no less -- cosplays as a journalist at NBC News! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 21, 2024

Also, nothing says “A New Path Forward” (or women breaking the glass ceiling on their own!) like a fake townhall hosted by the daughter of a Kennedy, and headlined by the daughter of Dick Cheney.

😂🤦‍♂️ — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 21, 2024

Disqualifying. Seriously, this is insane that a person running for president is scared of audience questions at a friendly and vetted town hall. — Brandon Hughes (@BrandonHughes74) October 21, 2024

Another scripted town hall. Waste of time. — Adam Oney (@oneystar) October 21, 2024

I wonder if Putin and Xi will be getting a script from her handlers to go off of when in a meeting with her God forbid she wins 😂 — Kevin King 🇺🇸 (@KevinKi20652461) October 21, 2024

Harris can't answer non-scripted or pre-approved questions. She has zero knowledge of facts and zero thinking ability. She depends on talking points to memorize written by others and being told what to do. Maybe she has super early dementia at 60 years old? — Conservative Not GOP 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Never_Alt_Left) October 21, 2024

Are the answers also pre-determined and, I don’t know, printed somewhere on a teleprompter? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 21, 2024

It's like when someone on X post something controversial and then turns off the comments...



That's Kamala's campaign in a nutshell.. — Thick Shelled Egg 🥚 (@ThickShelledEgg) October 21, 2024

This is more staged than Trump’s McDonald’s event. 😂😅 — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) October 21, 2024

Talk about staging — Jude (@Garner52Jude) October 21, 2024

Wait, it's not a real town hall where anyone can raise their hand and ask a question?



Harris or her handlers are afraid of voters. — Kamala Talk (@kamalatalk) October 21, 2024

Predetermined questions, likely put toghether by the campaign, with rehearsal and teleprompter. In other words, a farce. — QuestionEverything (@skeptic_ape) October 21, 2024

As Trump War Room demonstrated Sunday, everything Harris does is scripted — even her hand gestures.

Every single thing she does is scripted.



She simply cannot function without one. pic.twitter.com/JpZ4IDRpRD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

