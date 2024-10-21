VIP
Host Admits Questions at Harris/Cheney Town Hall Are 'Pre-Determined'

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

It's like the Kamala Harris campaign is trying to lose. We remember back when the Washington Post's Jen Rubin was all gung-ho for Liz Cheney to be the Republican nominee (though she still would have voted for Joe Biden). Cheney lost her congressional race by almost 40 points … and yet Harris is tying her campaign to Cheney. The two are holding a series of three "moderated conversations" in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin on Monday. 

According to ABC News, these conversations would be moderated by Bulwark publisher and longtime Republican strategist Sarah Longwell and conservative radio host and writer Charlie Sykes. Ha! The Bulwark publisher. Harris already has the Never Trump vote, so we're not sure what these conversations with Cheney are supposed to do.

The host admitted that the questions at these moderated conversations were "pre-determined," but hopefully she'd be able to answer some of the questions in the audience's heads.

As Trump War Room demonstrated Sunday, everything Harris does is scripted — even her hand gestures.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY TOWN HALL

