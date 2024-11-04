Whoopi Goldberg Would Like to See Liz Cheney Head the FBI or CIA

JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 04, 2024
Townhall Media

The Kamala Harris campaign seems to think they've struck gold in having "Republican" Liz Cheney becoming Harris' BFF. Cheney lost her reelection bid by 40 points, despite voting with President Donald Trump 93 percent of the time. Her father is hated by Democrats more than George W. Bush. But as we recently reported, Cheney did a series of three "town halls" in battleground states where the questions were admittedly "pre-determined." She's a full-blown Harris surrogate, which we don't think bodes well for Harris.

Cheney was a guest on "The View" as a last-minute shot at promoting Harris, and the insane Whoopi Goldberg thought that Cheney would make a great attorney general under a Harris-Walz administration and that she'd feel a whole lot better if Cheney were in charge of the FBI or CIA. We've seen how Cheney and the rest of the January 6 select committee preserved evidence and we're not quite as thrilled at the idea of Cheney running any intelligence operation.

Maybe the attorney general position is her repayment for campaigning so hard for Harris.

A few years ago Cheney called Harris a "radical liberal" who "supports dangerous policies that would harm millions of Americans." And she was right.

If Harris were to win, God forbid, she'd owe Cheney somehow. Maybe she could make her ambassador to Ukraine or something. But the attorney general? Hard pass.

***

