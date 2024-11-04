Whoopi Goldberg Would Like to See Liz Cheney Head the FBI or CIA

The Kamala Harris campaign seems to think they've struck gold in having "Republican" Liz Cheney becoming Harris' BFF. Cheney lost her reelection bid by 40 points, despite voting with President Donald Trump 93 percent of the time. Her father is hated by Democrats more than George W. Bush. But as we recently reported, Cheney did a series of three "town halls" in battleground states where the questions were admittedly "pre-determined." She's a full-blown Harris surrogate, which we don't think bodes well for Harris.

Cheney was a guest on "The View" as a last-minute shot at promoting Harris, and the insane Whoopi Goldberg thought that Cheney would make a great attorney general under a Harris-Walz administration and that she'd feel a whole lot better if Cheney were in charge of the FBI or CIA. We've seen how Cheney and the rest of the January 6 select committee preserved evidence and we're not quite as thrilled at the idea of Cheney running any intelligence operation.

Maybe the attorney general position is her repayment for campaigning so hard for Harris.

Whoppi Goldberg says to Liz Cheney that she wants her to be Kamala Harris' Attorney General and that she would "feel a lot better with you leading the FBI or the CIA."



If you want Cheneys in control of foreign policy, vote for Kamala Harris.pic.twitter.com/k6HKDPniiu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2024

The way they think praising these war hawks is a flex is hilarious! — Hayley Smith (@Mrs_Gavin_Smith) November 4, 2024

Democrats are SIMPs for Cheney and WAR. — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) November 4, 2024

Yeah let’s put Dick Jr. in charge of the CIA so millions of innocent people all over the world will die when we create needless wars. — Kamala Jones (not that Kamala) (@KamalaJonze) November 4, 2024

This would be a nightmare dystopian scenario. — Chica Tomorrow (@chicatomorrow) November 4, 2024

That will be one tough confirmation hearing with the new Senate. — Nick Jenkins (@NickBJenkins) November 4, 2024

A few years ago they hated her. — Maggiesmom (@maggiemooch) November 4, 2024

A few years ago Cheney called Harris a "radical liberal" who "supports dangerous policies that would harm millions of Americans." And she was right.

And Jill Biden surgeon general remember... — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) November 4, 2024

It's cute that she thinks they will let Liz Cheney have any role beyond Republican court jester. — Chuck (@ItsChuck66) November 4, 2024

If Harris were to win, God forbid, she'd owe Cheney somehow. Maybe she could make her ambassador to Ukraine or something. But the attorney general? Hard pass.

