Adam Schiff Says the Public 'Deserved Better' After Trump Case Dismissed

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 25, 2024

As Twitchy reported, before his resignation before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Special Counsel Jack Smith moved to dismiss the case against Trump in Washington, D.C., sending JoJoFromJerz into an obscenity-filled rant. Rep. Adam Schiff already had a meltdown last week when Judge Juan Merchan delayed the sentencing for Trump's "hush-money case indefinitely "If anyone ever wanted to see what 'justice delayed is justice denied' looks like in legal form, this is it," he posted to X.

Schiff, who's set himself up as “shadow attorney general” during the upcoming Trump administration, was cranky again Monday with news of the D.C. case.

Yeah, it's a travesty that the Justice Department neglected to promptly investigate January 6.

Speaking of justice delayed, why hasn't Schiff been charged yet?

Well before the election, Schiff admitted that he took the threat of a reelected Trump imprisoning him very seriously. Nothing will happen to the worm, though. He'll just be running his shadow government to try to undermine the Trump administration again.

***

