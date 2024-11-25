Adam Schiff Says the Public 'Deserved Better' After Trump Case Dismissed

As Twitchy reported, before his resignation before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Special Counsel Jack Smith moved to dismiss the case against Trump in Washington, D.C., sending JoJoFromJerz into an obscenity-filled rant. Rep. Adam Schiff already had a meltdown last week when Judge Juan Merchan delayed the sentencing for Trump's "hush-money case indefinitely "If anyone ever wanted to see what 'justice delayed is justice denied' looks like in legal form, this is it," he posted to X.

Schiff, who's set himself up as “shadow attorney general” during the upcoming Trump administration, was cranky again Monday with news of the D.C. case.

The Justice Dept and the court system failed to uphold the principle that no one is above the law.



DOJ by neglecting to promptly investigate the events of Jan 6, and the courts by willfully delaying progress of the case and providing immunity.



The public deserved better. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 25, 2024

Yeah, it's a travesty that the Justice Department neglected to promptly investigate January 6.

Much like your career, it was always a joke, nothing more. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) November 25, 2024

CRY MOAR MFer — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 25, 2024

You conspired with the FBI to launch false allegations and charges against President Trump. You should sit this one out. Oh….and lawyer up. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 25, 2024

Yeah but you still have that proof of Russian collusion. You can bring that out now. 🤣 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 25, 2024

We will remedy that. We will investigate what happened on J6 fully and anyone who was involved will go to jail. Rest assured. Accountability is coming. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 25, 2024

You are a lying POS.



The public deserves better — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 25, 2024

You belong in prison. Traitor. Lawyer up! — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) November 25, 2024

Adam Schiff's case against Trump has collapsed.



Trump's case against Adam Schiff is just getting started. — No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) November 25, 2024

Speaking of justice delayed, why hasn't Schiff been charged yet?

Oh shut up and take the L — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 25, 2024

It was all lies and you know that better than anyone. — suzy (@Suzy_1776) November 25, 2024

Well, that's because there was nothing to investigate. It was all fabricated and planned by your future cellmate, Nancy Pelosi. You should give her a call sometime! — David Manch 🇺🇲 (@manch_david) November 25, 2024

Hopefully Adam Schiff will no longer be above the law. — Horse Sense (@the_capper_) November 25, 2024

Cope and seethe pencil neck. I look forward to investigating you. — Larry Brock, Jr. (@LarryBrockJr) November 25, 2024

We deserved to see the J6 committee evidence that was destroyed, just like we deserved to see the proof of RussiaGate evidence you lied about having.



We deserve to see you investigated with the same scrutiny you made Trump endure, I hope we do. — JikkyLeaks Fan Account🐭 (@sandrahewett17) November 25, 2024

Nervous Adam? — Will (@WillsWill1776) November 25, 2024

Well before the election, Schiff admitted that he took the threat of a reelected Trump imprisoning him very seriously. Nothing will happen to the worm, though. He'll just be running his shadow government to try to undermine the Trump administration again.

