Adam Schiff Has a 'Justice Denied' Hissy Fit After News Breaks About Trump's New York Case

As we told you earlier, Judge Merchan in New York delayed the sentencing for Donald Trump indefinitely and a motion to dismiss the entire case has been allowed to move forward.

Aaron Walker summed up what took place today:

So, what is going on here? Well, first, the order grants leave to file a motion to dismiss under Criminal Procedure Law § 210.40. To translate that from legalese to English, the judge is not dismissing the case. Instead, he is giving Trump’s lawyers permission to ask (or move) to dismiss the case. Then the judge sets up scheduling for this—this will happen early in December. Then the judge indefinitely stayed (or postponed) both sentencing and a motion for basically a new trial.

Add it all up and it was another bad day for the TDS-afflicted who have been hellbent to "get" Trump on anything and everything and have failed miserably. In short, leading Trump haters in politics have turned into Salieri in the second half of "Amadeus" -- bitter, angry and defeated.

Among those who have an issue and need a tissue is Adam Schiff, who will be entering the U.S. Senate without any hope that the Dems will be able to impeach and convict Trump on invented charges:

If anyone ever wanted to see what “justice delayed is justice denied” looks like in legal form, this is it: pic.twitter.com/Yt9e06xIyJ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 22, 2024

Sure, Schiffty, the legal system not playing out how you want means "justice" was denied. No, it looks like the Left's vengeance is what's being denied, and that's what really has them furious. Trump's beating them... again.

Watching all this backfire so hard on the Democrats couldn't possibly be more entertaining.

Im so enjoying your misery. Cant wait to see you after Trump gets the case dismissed 😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 22, 2024

There won't be enough popcorn in the world for when that happens.

Dems like Schiff define "justice" as whoever the Left want charged and convicted get charged and convicted after show trials. All of Adam's whining about Trump being a threat to "rule of law" is 100 percent pure projection.

Lawyer up. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 22, 2024

He really should.