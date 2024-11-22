Massive Hypocrite David Axelrod Bemoans Trump Possibly Politicizing the DOJ ... Just Like...
VIP
Take Heart, Florida Woman Pam Bondi was Made in 'The Swamp' and is...
Eric Adams Sounds Positively Sensible Calling for 'Involuntary' Removal of Dangerous Peopl...
J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic...
SAVE WOMEN'S SPORTS: Judge Holds Emergency Hearing on Mountain West Conference Title IX...
The State Department Holds Taxpayer Funded Sessions for Staff to CRY More After...
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Jaguar Stock Prices Tumble After Backlash to Cringe Rebranding...
Dems & Media Get Reminders About the Precedent for Calling Trump's Election Win...
Here's Your Periodic Reminder Lefties Are STUPID: Check Out Their 'Plan' If Civil...
Outlaw President: Judge Merchan Opens the Door to Total Dismissal in Trump’s ‘Hush...
Calling DOGE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seems to Have WAY Too...
Matt Gaetz Shares a Nugget of Information About His Future and it Raises...
Chris Murphy Warns Pam Bondi Would Turn DOJ Into a Political Arm of...
Oops, She Did it Again ... 'LOL-yer' Sunny Hostin Forced to Read ANOTHER...

Adam Schiff Has a 'Justice Denied' Hissy Fit After News Breaks About Trump's New York Case

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we told you earlier, Judge Merchan in New York delayed the sentencing for Donald Trump indefinitely and a motion to dismiss the entire case has been allowed to move forward. 

Advertisement

Aaron Walker summed up what took place today:

So, what is going on here? Well, first, the order grants leave to file a motion to dismiss under Criminal Procedure Law § 210.40. To translate that from legalese to English, the judge is not dismissing the case. Instead, he is giving Trump’s lawyers permission to ask (or move) to dismiss the case. Then the judge sets up scheduling for this—this will happen early in December. Then the judge indefinitely stayed (or postponed) both sentencing and a motion for basically a new trial.

Add it all up and it was another bad day for the TDS-afflicted who have been hellbent to "get" Trump on anything and everything and have failed miserably. In short, leading Trump haters in politics have turned into Salieri in the second half of "Amadeus" -- bitter, angry and defeated. 

Among those who have an issue and need a tissue is Adam Schiff, who will be entering the U.S. Senate without any hope that the Dems will be able to impeach and convict Trump on invented charges: 

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic Biology
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sure, Schiffty, the legal system not playing out how you want means "justice" was denied. No, it looks like the Left's vengeance is what's being denied, and that's what really has them furious. Trump's beating them... again.

Watching all this backfire so hard on the Democrats couldn't possibly be more entertaining.

There won't be enough popcorn in the world for when that happens.

Dems like Schiff define "justice" as whoever the Left want charged and convicted get charged and convicted after show trials. All of Adam's whining about Trump being a threat to "rule of law" is 100 percent pure projection.

He really should. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic Biology
Amy Curtis
Here's Your Periodic Reminder Lefties Are STUPID: Check Out Their 'Plan' If Civil War Breaks Out
Amy Curtis
Massive Hypocrite David Axelrod Bemoans Trump Possibly Politicizing the DOJ ... Just Like the Democrats
justmindy
SAVE WOMEN'S SPORTS: Judge Holds Emergency Hearing on Mountain West Conference Title IX Lawsuit
Amy Curtis
Calling DOGE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seems to Have WAY Too Much Time on Its Hands
Grateful Calvin
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Jaguar Stock Prices Tumble After Backlash to Cringe Rebranding Ad
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic Biology Amy Curtis
Advertisement