Laverne Cox Likens Women-Only Bathroom Policy to Nazism

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 20, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson issued a new rule that men were allowed in men's spaces in the Capitol and women were allowed in women's spaces, such as bathrooms and locker rooms. "Women deserve women's only spaces," he wrote.

You wouldn't think this would be that big of a story, but after Johnson laid down the new rules (which are actually just the old rules), CNN decided to have actor and LGBT activist Laverne Cox on to discuss the matter. Cox seemed to think that suggesting trans representative-elect Sarah McBride use the bathroom in his office was part of a dehumanization campaign reminiscent of the Nazis. It was only a day ago that a 9th Circuit judge compared women-only bathrooms to "whites-only" spaces.

So once we dehumanize them by asking them to stay out of the women's bathroom, we're taking away their rights so we can abuse them and commit violence against them. Actually, it was trans people threatening violence, calling for assassinations, and condoning the murder of people like Nancy Mace, J.K. Rowling, and Donald Trump.

As we reported earlier, today isn't just President Joe Biden's birthday — it's yet another LBGTQ day. This one is the Transgender Day of Remembrance, honoring all those killed for being trans. We'd like to see a comparison of the number of people killed for being trans to the number of people killed by trans people.

No one's trying to render anyone subhuman — we're doing you a favor by politely smiling and playing along with your mental illness. It's dehumanizing to women to call them "birthing persons" and invade their sports teams, their locker rooms, and their showers.

