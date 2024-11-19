Finally! Josh Shapiro Speaks After Slow Walking Criticism of PA Dems OPENLY Defying...
Same Trans Nut Who Threatened Nancy Mace Wants to Assassinate JK Rowling and Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  3:40 PM on November 19, 2024

As Sam reported earlier, a trans woman (i.e., a man) posted a video saying he'd kill Rep. Nancy Mace by bashing her head in if he ran into her in the women's restroom. It sounds like a good reason to keep men out of women's spaces to us. As you know, Mace is under fire for introducing a House resolution banning men from women's bathrooms, locker rooms, and any other single-sex facilities in the House of Representatives. This is a hot topic because Delaware just elected a trans woman, Sarah McBride, to the House.

It turns out this same trans "activist" wasn't done … he condones murder and thinks we should focus on assassinating author J.K. Rowling before moving on to President-elect Donald Trump. This editor still doesn't understand why unhinged people post death threats on social media for all to see, but we guess that's the kind of intellect we're dealing with.

The sparkles are a nice touch. Very feminine.

Agreed. This is criminal.

If only.

Remember the "Trans Day of Vengeance"?

Let's hope so. This is a clear terroristic threat to the president-elect. Let's see some justice done for once.

***

