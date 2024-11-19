Same Trans Nut Who Threatened Nancy Mace Wants to Assassinate JK Rowling and Donald Trump

As Sam reported earlier, a trans woman (i.e., a man) posted a video saying he'd kill Rep. Nancy Mace by bashing her head in if he ran into her in the women's restroom. It sounds like a good reason to keep men out of women's spaces to us. As you know, Mace is under fire for introducing a House resolution banning men from women's bathrooms, locker rooms, and any other single-sex facilities in the House of Representatives. This is a hot topic because Delaware just elected a trans woman, Sarah McBride, to the House.

It turns out this same trans "activist" wasn't done … he condones murder and thinks we should focus on assassinating author J.K. Rowling before moving on to President-elect Donald Trump. This editor still doesn't understand why unhinged people post death threats on social media for all to see, but we guess that's the kind of intellect we're dealing with.

Trans activist calls to ass*ss*nate @jk_rowling and for the LGBTQ community to m*rder other politicians. @FBI pic.twitter.com/LdV7npLR6a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2024

The sparkles are a nice touch. Very feminine.

Reason No. 589940 we do not let men pretending to be women in women’s bathrooms/private spaces. https://t.co/gtbYls3fNc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 19, 2024

The insanity just blows my mind. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 19, 2024

We have a mental health emergency in America — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) November 19, 2024

This person needs to be jailed. These kind of threats are unacceptable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 19, 2024

So much self hate. They should lock him up in a room full of mirrors. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2024

The party of love, inclusion, equality, empathy and tolerance everyone 🤷‍♂️ — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) November 19, 2024

He’s going to have fun going to men’s prison for making these threats. — J (@JayTC53) November 19, 2024

This is the most dangerous demographic population in America — Mr. Smashville (@HeyGlinski) November 19, 2024

The Secret Service will be calling on this person soon. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) November 19, 2024

