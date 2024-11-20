Speaker Mike Johnson Bans Men From Women’s Spaces in Congress

It seems as though Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has evolved on his position over the past couple of days, during which Rep. Nancy Mace blew up the internet by introducing a House resolution that would ban men from women's restrooms in Congress.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked Johnson if trans Representative-Elect Sarah McBride was a man or a woman, Johnson took a pass, saying, "Look, I’m not going to get into this." It didn't take Johnson long to get his mind right, as he later said, "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman." Cue the lefty meltdowns.

On Wednesday, Johnson issued a new House rule banning men from women's spaces in the Capitol. "Women deserve women's only spaces," he writes:

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker Johnson just announced that men are banned from the girl's bathrooms and locker rooms on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/BkNlhH6Anr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2024

Johnson also made the point that each member's office has its own private restroom facilities. Sarah McBride can use his own bathroom.

"Tim" in that post is "Sarah," for those keeping score.

Yeah, we're not so sure either.

