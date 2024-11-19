Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’

It was back in 2021 when the Los Angeles Times reported on how "far-right rage over transgender rights at an L.A. spa led to chaos in the streets." Those transgender rights included the right for a biological male to expose himself to young girls in the women-only section of Wi Spa in Los Angeles, and the chaos in the streets came from Antifa.

As it turns out, the "woman" whose rights were being denied was a registered sex offender and was arrested after more than 15 months on the run from five felony counts of indecent exposure.

Now, Seattle's Jason Rantz reports that a judge has compared a spa's "women only" policy to "whites only."

NEW: In a puzzling and offensive exchange, a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals judge likened a female-only spa policy to a “whites only” policy. Wash. State is trying to force a nude spa for women to admit transgender woman (biological men).https://t.co/hyO8ABv4hQ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 19, 2024

Rantz writes:

In a puzzling and offensive exchange, a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals judge likened a female-only Olympus Spa policy to a “whites-only” policy. The remark was made during a federal appeals court hearing in which Olympus Spa is challenging the state of Washington for mandating the admission of transgender women (biological men) into the spa via the Washington Human Rights Commission. Olympus Spa is a traditional Korean spa with locations in Tacoma and Lynnwood that operates under a “female-only policy” restricting transgender women unless they have “gone through post-operative sex confirmation surgery,” according to court documents. The spa cites the rule as “essential for the safety, legal protection, and well-being of our customers.” … … Judge M. Margaret McKeown appeared skeptical of a female-only admissions policy. “If you have a law that says ‘white applicants only,’ this is ‘biological women entrance only.’ It seems to me they’re quite parallel there,” McKeown said. “And you can’t have ‘white people only’ come into my restaurant, and then you say, ‘Well, no, we have a religious, spiritual nature to our restaurant, and when you get there, we serve you special food.’ This seems quite different.”

No, they're not quite parallel. Race is something you're born with and can't change, and sex is something you're born with and can't change just by willing it so.

Democrats claim they're the party that protects women and yet encourages biological men to enter women's bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers.

Men who get off on women's discomfort must be able to live their fetishes in women's private spaces. Just another case of vice trying to pass itself off as virtue. — SPH (@SPH50963005) November 19, 2024

I'd imagine it would go out of business pretty quickly — Jonathan Paul (@JonathanPaul03) November 19, 2024

Make Judge M. Margaret McKeown go to the spa naked when mens dongs are bouncing around in there!

See how she feels! — SwampNot (@SwampNot1) November 19, 2024

The people making these decisions need to be forced into the experience they are ruling on before the decision. One appointment at the spa with a man present to see what it’s like. That might make them feel differently. — Geno Justice (@7obsidianflakes) November 19, 2024

Well, it is the Ninth Circus Court of Appeals. 🤡🤡🤡 — Dr. Paul (@SoCaPaul) November 19, 2024

Well it’s obvious these judges have some sexual issues that need to be investigated — jay coffey (@jaycoffeyradio) November 19, 2024

That judge is insane. — Jeremy (@green3delta) November 19, 2024

Does that make the disabled parking spots and toilets for people in wheelchairs chairs equivalent to “whites only” and they should be illegal? I mean, you can find discrimination in everything that you don’t like… and equate it to hate against a particular bias. — AK (@kandrey89) November 19, 2024

We have a Supreme Court justice who can't tell you what a woman is.

If this is in Washington State then it’s getting what it voted for. — BeamerBall (@BeamerCock) November 19, 2024

Trans women are simply asking for "kindness," allegedly. Why isn't it incumbent upon trans women to say to themselves, "I'm a woman with male genitalia and that might make the biological women upset. I think I'll leave the spa to them out of courtesy."

