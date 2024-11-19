Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’

The Great and Powerful Oz: Trump Makes 'Wicked' CMS Pick
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

It was back in 2021 when the Los Angeles Times reported on how "far-right rage over transgender rights at an L.A. spa led to chaos in the streets." Those transgender rights included the right for a biological male to expose himself to young girls in the women-only section of Wi Spa in Los Angeles, and the chaos in the streets came from Antifa.

As it turns out, the "woman" whose rights were being denied was a registered sex offender and was arrested after more than 15 months on the run from five felony counts of indecent exposure.

Now, Seattle's Jason Rantz reports that a judge has compared a spa's "women only" policy to "whites only."

Rantz writes:

In a puzzling and offensive exchange, a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals judge likened a female-only Olympus Spa policy to a “whites-only” policy. The remark was made during a federal appeals court hearing in which Olympus Spa is challenging the state of Washington for mandating the admission of transgender women (biological men) into the spa via the Washington Human Rights Commission.

Olympus Spa is a traditional Korean spa with locations in Tacoma and Lynnwood that operates under a “female-only policy” restricting transgender women unless they have “gone through post-operative sex confirmation surgery,” according to court documents. The spa cites the rule as “essential for the safety, legal protection, and well-being of our customers.”

… Judge M. Margaret McKeown appeared skeptical of a female-only admissions policy.

“If you have a law that says ‘white applicants only,’ this is ‘biological women entrance only.’ It seems to me they’re quite parallel there,” McKeown said. “And you can’t have ‘white people only’ come into my restaurant, and then you say, ‘Well, no, we have a religious, spiritual nature to our restaurant, and when you get there, we serve you special food.’ This seems quite different.”

No, they're not quite parallel. Race is something you're born with and can't change, and sex is something you're born with and can't change just by willing it so.

Democrats claim they're the party that protects women and yet encourages biological men to enter women's bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers.

We have a Supreme Court justice who can't tell you what a woman is.

Trans women are simply asking for "kindness," allegedly. Why isn't it incumbent upon trans women to say to themselves, "I'm a woman with male genitalia and that might make the biological women upset. I think I'll leave the spa to them out of courtesy."

***

