Riley Gaines Wonders When Dems Will Kneel for 18 Minutes to Honor Laken Riley

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The trial of the illegal immigrant from Venezuela who apparently requested and received a taxpayer-funded "humanitarian flight" from New York City to Atlanta, went on trial last week for the alleged murder of nursing student Laken Riley. Lawyers say that, according to Riley's smartwatch, she fought off attacker Jose Ibarra for 18 minutes before her heart stopped after her skull was bashed in with a rock.

Riley Gaines has a good question. Democratic leadership donned kente cloths and knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time that Officer Dereck Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck. When will Democrats be kneeling for 18 minutes to honor Riley? After all, it was their border policies that let Ibarra in.

According to President Joe Biden, who was shamed into saying "Lincoln" Riley's name at the State of the Union address, illegal immigrants have all been model citizens.

Biden even went on MSNBC and apologized for calling Ibarra an "illegal" during the SOTU, when he should have used "undocumented." He wouldn't want to stigmatize an alleged rapist and murder.

It would draw attention to the president's open-border policies, and they wouldn't want to do that.

***

