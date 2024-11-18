Riley Gaines Wonders When Dems Will Kneel for 18 Minutes to Honor Laken Riley

The trial of the illegal immigrant from Venezuela who apparently requested and received a taxpayer-funded "humanitarian flight" from New York City to Atlanta, went on trial last week for the alleged murder of nursing student Laken Riley. Lawyers say that, according to Riley's smartwatch, she fought off attacker Jose Ibarra for 18 minutes before her heart stopped after her skull was bashed in with a rock.

Riley Gaines has a good question. Democratic leadership donned kente cloths and knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time that Officer Dereck Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck. When will Democrats be kneeling for 18 minutes to honor Riley? After all, it was their border policies that let Ibarra in.

Remember when Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd?



I wonder how many of them will kneel for 18 minutes to honor Laken Riley... pic.twitter.com/HD32XwpdpI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 16, 2024

Zero seconds will be devoted to something they directly caused. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 17, 2024

They see Laken Riley as collateral damage to their voter import scheme.



Anything to win. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 17, 2024

No political gain in it, so none…. — D.S.S. (@SuckItVileLibs) November 16, 2024

According to President Joe Biden, who was shamed into saying "Lincoln" Riley's name at the State of the Union address, illegal immigrants have all been model citizens.

Democrats were perfectly fine with whatever happened to Laken Riley. They consider her to be collateral damage. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) November 16, 2024

They won’t kneel for 18 seconds for Laken Riley. Most or all of them will probably not even say her name. — Steve L (@scl901) November 17, 2024

They won't even say the names of the Afghanistan soldiers killed. Not once! — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) November 17, 2024

None! They won’t even say her name! — AJ (Hun) (@AJHun110) November 17, 2024

They don't even know Laken's name. — Michael Whitehead (@Michael81308767) November 16, 2024

Biden even went on MSNBC and apologized for calling Ibarra an "illegal" during the SOTU, when he should have used "undocumented." He wouldn't want to stigmatize an alleged rapist and murder.

They won’t. They don’t even know her name. — Jeff Moll (@bigjeffm) November 16, 2024

Of course the answer is obvious. It’s not politically advantageous for them. — Max_Loves_Springtime (@maximom7) November 16, 2024

It would draw attention to the president's open-border policies, and they wouldn't want to do that.

