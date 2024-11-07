Psycho Says She's Purchasing a Glock and Shooting Every White Man She Sees

Brainiacs like Joy Reid and Elie Mystal are blaming white women for Kamala Harris losing the election. White women who didn't vote for Donald Trump are trying to decide how to distinguish themselves in public, either by shaving their heads, wearing blue wristbands, or even getting tattoos. But white men seem to be getting a pass, probably because the Kamala Harris campaign had written them off anyway after sending Coach Tim Walz on a hunting trip didn't win them over. As we reported, one Democrat strategist claimed that white men without college degrees are going to ruin the country. That's a great attitude for an alleged Democrat strategist to have — insult the Teamsters and working-class men across the nation.

Libs of TikTok has found a white woman who most definitely didn't vote for Trump and is also pro-gun because she says she's going to buy a Glock and shoot white men in the street. Only at nighttime, though. But your skin has to be really white and you have to be a man.

This woman says she’s purchasing a gun so she can go shoot White men in the streets @FBI pic.twitter.com/38YTCJLUbz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

Can't you just shave your head and be done with it?

That seems normal. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 7, 2024

Why do these people think it’s a good idea to record and post stuff like this — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) November 7, 2024

We ask ourselves that all the time.

Good grief some of these people are so broken. Legacy media did this. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 7, 2024

I would be more afraid of a rabbit holding a spoon than this lady with a Glock 🙄 pic.twitter.com/1ij30JjFGZ — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 7, 2024

She would miss. Trust me 😂 — RESISTING THE RESET (@PressResetEarth) November 7, 2024

She doesn't even own the Glock yet, let alone put in any time at the range.

They just tell on themselves. Amazing. — Sam Mitha (@MithaEXP) November 7, 2024

What if he's wearing a White Dudes for Harris cap? Is he still getting shot?

Leftist women are insane psychopaths — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) November 7, 2024

Why do they always have google eyes? — Itto-Ahh-sooo (@itto13bitty) November 7, 2024

Speaking of google eyes, check out the crazy eyes on this chick who wants there to be a law that white men wear their MAGA hats 24/7 so you know they're dangerous.

Liberal wants Trump supporters to be branded in public to warn others



Where have we seen this before….



These are the people who called us fascists and a threat to Democracy 🤡pic.twitter.com/FRCNWSV4Tj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

Asking me to wear my MAGA hat 24/7 isn't an inconvenience.



I shower with it on currently, so. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 7, 2024

Again: Why do these people record themselves and post their insane rants on social media?

***