Psycho Says She's Purchasing a Glock and Shooting Every White Man She Sees

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 07, 2024
Bravo/Meme

Brainiacs like Joy Reid and Elie Mystal are blaming white women for Kamala Harris losing the election. White women who didn't vote for Donald Trump are trying to decide how to distinguish themselves in public, either by shaving their heads, wearing blue wristbands, or even getting tattoos. But white men seem to be getting a pass, probably because the Kamala Harris campaign had written them off anyway after sending Coach Tim Walz on a hunting trip didn't win them over. As we reported, one Democrat strategist claimed that white men without college degrees are going to ruin the country. That's a great attitude for an alleged Democrat strategist to have — insult the Teamsters and working-class men across the nation.

Libs of TikTok has found a white woman who most definitely didn't vote for Trump and is also pro-gun because she says she's going to buy a Glock and shoot white men in the street. Only at nighttime, though. But your skin has to be really white and you have to be a man.

Can't you just shave your head and be done with it?

We ask ourselves that all the time.

She doesn't even own the Glock yet, let alone put in any time at the range.

What if he's wearing a White Dudes for Harris cap? Is he still getting shot?

Speaking of google eyes, check out the crazy eyes on this chick who wants there to be a law that white men wear their MAGA hats 24/7 so you know they're dangerous.

Again: Why do these people record themselves and post their insane rants on social media? 

Tags: GUN MEN WHITE LIBS OF TIK TOK

