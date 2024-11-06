Hot Take: 'White Men Without College Degrees Are Going to Ruin This Country'

As you know, today is all about the blame game. Kamala Harris ran a perfect campaign — so the problem must lie with the voters who are too stupid to know what's in their own best interest. As we reported, Joy Reid blamed white women who once again chose the patriarchy over the right to abort their child right up until delivery.

A USA TODAY columnist said he wasn't going to read CNN's piece "Where the Harris campaign went wrong" because Harris ran a great campaign. He suggested instead that the story should have been, "Where the American people went wrong."

We've already heard plenty about racism and misogyny, and how America just wasn't ready for a woman of color running the country. In fact, as we reported, Democrat strategist Ally Sammarco informed us that it's as simple as this: If Harris were a white man, she would have won, even if she'd done everything EXACTLY the same. Correct us if we're wrong, but if Harris were a white man, she would have been disqualified from being vice president under Joe Biden.

Sammarco has a lot to say, and she's not happy with white men who don't have college degrees … those MAGA cavemen.

White men without college degrees are going to ruin this country — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 6, 2024

actually, they built the country — Enken (@enkentaylor) November 6, 2024

No, slaves did — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 6, 2024

Whatever you say, sweetie.

Whatever you do, don’t do any self-reflection. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 6, 2024

Next time you need a plumber, call a lawyer. — R. J. Montes (@rjmontesLC) November 6, 2024

White men without college degrees literally built the infrastructure. You're nothing without them, so give them some respect. The pothole in front of your driveway may not get filled otherwise. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 6, 2024

They are the ones who built the country. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 6, 2024

Yes, keep thinking this way until your party fades into permanent irrelevance. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) November 6, 2024

Imaging being stupid enough to think that having "a college degree" in 2024 is anything more than an indicia of stupidity for borrowing a ton of money to give to college bureaucrats without gaining any actual useful skills. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) November 6, 2024

White man David Hogg has a degree from Harvard.

The lack of self-reflection is astounding. — ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 6, 2024

White men without college degrees built this country, saved the world twice, and paid for it in more blood than any race or gender on the planet.



The world owes these men a tremendous and eternal “Thank You.” — Tjord Fergesen 🇺🇸 (@JankyMcstevens) November 6, 2024

Same people who founded the country. Also this kind of take insulting people is what makes people not want to vote dem by the way



Not exactly a winning strategy from a strategist. — Dan (@danmurrayserter) November 6, 2024

Well— considering they built and maintain this country, I doubt that. — Tyler Leikam (@TylerLeikam) November 6, 2024

It seems the Democratic strategist has already given up on winning the white male vote so there's no harm in insulting them right to their faces.

Astronomically stupid comment. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 6, 2024

There ya go—keep digging that hole — Brother Jon (@BrotherJonX) November 6, 2024

Looking down your nose at people who literally built the country is not a great look. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) November 6, 2024

You just described most of the founders of America. They did a good job. — Andrew 💥♻️ (@rinconhilldad) November 6, 2024

“Strategist” — Add your name (@Atyourusersname) November 6, 2024

This brings up the question, which is more important in this equation? The race or the college degree? Or both? Are black men with college degrees going to save the country?

