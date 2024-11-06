Hot Take: 'White Men Without College Degrees Are Going to Ruin This Country'

Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 06, 2024
Twitter

As you know, today is all about the blame game. Kamala Harris ran a perfect campaign — so the problem must lie with the voters who are too stupid to know what's in their own best interest. As we reported, Joy Reid blamed white women who once again chose the patriarchy over the right to abort their child right up until delivery.

A USA TODAY columnist said he wasn't going to read CNN's piece "Where the Harris campaign went wrong" because Harris ran a great campaign. He suggested instead that the story should have been, "Where the American people went wrong."

We've already heard plenty about racism and misogyny, and how America just wasn't ready for a woman of color running the country. In fact, as we reported, Democrat strategist Ally Sammarco informed us that it's as simple as this: If Harris were a white man, she would have won, even if she'd done everything EXACTLY the same. Correct us if we're wrong, but if Harris were a white man, she would have been disqualified from being vice president under Joe Biden.

Sammarco has a lot to say, and she's not happy with white men who don't have college degrees … those MAGA cavemen.

Whatever you say, sweetie.

White man David Hogg has a degree from Harvard.

It seems the Democratic strategist has already given up on winning the white male vote so there's no harm in insulting them right to their faces.

This brings up the question, which is more important in this equation? The race or the college degree? Or both? Are black men with college degrees going to save the country?

***

