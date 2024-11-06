USA Today Columnist Refuses to Understand Why Kamala Harris Lost, Blames Voters Instead

This is going to be a common theme in the coming weeks and months: after getting trounced in the election, the Left has learned -- will learn -- absolutely nothing.

And that's a choice they're willingly making:

CNN has a story titled “where the Harris campaign went wrong.”



Nope, I won’t read it.



Harris ran a great campaign.



The story should be titled “where the American people went wrong.” — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) November 6, 2024

Sure. Attack the voters. That worked so well for Joe Scarborough and Kamala Harris.

Hahahahahahahahha which part of her campaign was great? — Lee 🦅 🇺🇸 (@Leerose1985) November 6, 2024

Not a single thing. Michael sounds like Joy Reid.

That is why you fail. — Jim Daleo (@jvdaleo) November 6, 2024

YUP.

And we're okay with that.

BINGO.

That's right... blame Americans for resisting an agenda of control, theft, and lies. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) November 6, 2024

Let us know how that works out for you.

You sound like you think you have proprietary ownership of America.



We simply didn’t like or trust her.



Why can’t you people just accept that? — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) November 6, 2024

Because they are blinded by hatred of Trump and his voters.

Leftist refusing to learn where they might be wrong? I am shocked. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 6, 2024

Totally (not) shocked.

That's the spirit. Learn nothing. — wokeandwoofing (@wokeandwoofing) November 6, 2024

It surely won't backfire on you again!

Don’t you idiots realize that blaming, belittling and insulting the electorate is why you guys lose? Trump came out with a positive message about the future while all you did was complain how bad things were and that they were going to get worse under Trump, all without taking… https://t.co/RcZXujHBE0 — James Skyles KCHS (@jdskyles) November 6, 2024

They do not realize any of this.

I was actually worried that a Harris defeat would trigger a reset with the Left. That they'd come to their senses and start making moves to win elections.



I'm relieved to see that not only are they not doing that, but they're doubling down on what caused the loss. https://t.co/v2A01Bs8km — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 6, 2024

We expected no better from them.

It is this lack of introspection and resulting unwillingness to grow thru critical self-examination that the Democrat Party now finds itself adrift and asunder. https://t.co/C2lCCxcE48 — Bex (@BexStreams) November 6, 2024

Yep.

Nope. Not one thing.