USA Today Columnist Refuses to Understand Why Kamala Harris Lost, Blames Voters Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 06, 2024
ImgFlip

This is going to be a common theme in the coming weeks and months: after getting trounced in the election, the Left has learned -- will learn -- absolutely nothing.

And that's a choice they're willingly making:

Sure. Attack the voters. That worked so well for Joe Scarborough and Kamala Harris.

Not a single thing. Michael sounds like Joy Reid.

YUP.

And we're okay with that.

BINGO.

Let us know how that works out for you.

Because they are blinded by hatred of Trump and his voters.

Totally (not) shocked.

It surely won't backfire on you again!

They do not realize any of this.

We expected no better from them.

Yep.

Nope. Not one thing.

