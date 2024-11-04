JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris
New York Times Thinks Biden's Legacy Will Be His Success in Lowering Border...
Down Ballot Deep Dive: It's The Bottom of the 9th in Pennsylvania, Will...
Whoopi Goldberg Would Like to See Liz Cheney Head the FBI or CIA
Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve...
VIP
Go Vote and Keep the Faith
WATCH: Former VP Candidate Nicole Shanahan Shares Inspiring 'Unity 2024' Ad
PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her...
Professor Says to Remember January 6 in the Voting Booth
This Is a Problem Unique to YOU, Dear! Watch Stormy Daniels Say We...
This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who...
VIP
Thoughts from a Mom Whose Daughter Was Mere Yards from a Mass Shooting...
Catherine Herridge: Doesn't Hung Cao Deserve Equal Time After an SNL Skit With...
Guy Who Lives in Mansion on Martha's Vineyard Wonders If Donald Trump Has...

Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug Emhoff

Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on November 04, 2024
Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, The Bulwark's Tim Miller brought Megyn Kelly's children into his political pitch for Kamala Harris, asking if someone as smart as she is would ever send their kid to a school run by Donald Trump over a school run by a median woke liberal. If by "median woke liberal" he means Kamala Harris, then he's been fooled by her campaign of silence as well. 

Advertisement

Schools are already run by woke liberals who transition kids while keeping it a secret from their parents, host Drag Queen Story Hour, and teach kindergarteners that doctors make a guess if a newborn baby is a boy or girl and sometimes get it wrong. They run schools where the dean of students says that the cool part of his job is “passing around dildos and butt plugs” and watching the kids play with them. Schools where they teach that white colonizers introduced the idea of the gender binary to the native people and forced them to abide by it. Schools where they have students fill out worksheets to find out where they rank on the privileged/oppressed meter.

But enough about that. As we reported, Kelly said she'd taken her kids out of just such a school. And then she asked Miller why he hadn't asked "progressive sex symbol" Doug Emhoff about the allegations against him.

That was enough to get Miller to back off, but former deputy press secretary for Barack Obama Bill Burton was sad that someone as smart as Kelly would fall for Russian disinformation about Emhoff slapping his ex-girlfriend and knocking up the nanny.

Recommended

Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Emhoff has been awfully quiet about the allegations. It was ingenious of the Russians to plant that fake story with the girlfriend and several witnesses, just to hurt Kamala Harris.

***

Tags: MEGYN KELLY DOUG EMHOFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris
Brett T.
PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her Entire Campaign
Grateful Calvin
This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who Riot When They Lose
Amy Curtis
Down Ballot Deep Dive: It's The Bottom of the 9th in Pennsylvania, Will The Mighty Casey Strike Out
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election Warren Squire
Advertisement