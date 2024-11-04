Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug Emhoff

As Twitchy reported earlier, The Bulwark's Tim Miller brought Megyn Kelly's children into his political pitch for Kamala Harris, asking if someone as smart as she is would ever send their kid to a school run by Donald Trump over a school run by a median woke liberal. If by "median woke liberal" he means Kamala Harris, then he's been fooled by her campaign of silence as well.

Schools are already run by woke liberals who transition kids while keeping it a secret from their parents, host Drag Queen Story Hour, and teach kindergarteners that doctors make a guess if a newborn baby is a boy or girl and sometimes get it wrong. They run schools where the dean of students says that the cool part of his job is “passing around dildos and butt plugs” and watching the kids play with them. Schools where they teach that white colonizers introduced the idea of the gender binary to the native people and forced them to abide by it. Schools where they have students fill out worksheets to find out where they rank on the privileged/oppressed meter.

But enough about that. As we reported, Kelly said she'd taken her kids out of just such a school. And then she asked Miller why he hadn't asked "progressive sex symbol" Doug Emhoff about the allegations against him.

That was enough to get Miller to back off, but former deputy press secretary for Barack Obama Bill Burton was sad that someone as smart as Kelly would fall for Russian disinformation about Emhoff slapping his ex-girlfriend and knocking up the nanny.

It’s so sad that your career is sunsetting in Russian disinformation - which has been widely reported about this story.



Well not that sad. But still kind of disappointing. — Bill Burton (@billburton) November 3, 2024

Is the Russian disinformation in the room with you right now? — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 4, 2024

I can't believe you went there. Pulling the old Russian disinformation out of moth balls — Theresa Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) November 3, 2024

How many former intelligence officials said this? — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 4, 2024

Was Doug’s punching-bag girlfriend Russian? — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 4, 2024

Hi Bill! I’m the journalist who broke the Emhoff stories (as well as one last week about Trump ‘groping’ a beauty queen, in case you’re worried about bias). I wanted to clarify: are you saying my reporting is ‘Russian disinformation’? — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) November 4, 2024

Holy shit. We’re doing this again?? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 4, 2024

Oh since it’s Russian disinfo I’m sure Doug has denied the incident ever happened, right?



Right? — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) November 4, 2024

Emhoff has been awfully quiet about the allegations. It was ingenious of the Russians to plant that fake story with the girlfriend and several witnesses, just to hurt Kamala Harris.

