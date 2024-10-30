Brett Favre: 'I See Everyday Americans That Make This Country Great'
VIP
'60 Minutes' Runs Sympathetic Puff Piece About Illegal Alien Family
Joe Biden Weirdly Goes 'Bobbing for Babies' at White House Halloween Event
Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Pollster Says Biden's 'Garbage' Take Could Help Trump Trash Kamala's Presidential Hopes
NPR Reports That 'Republicans Pounce' on President Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks
Kamala's Out of Touch Spokesman Claims the Wildly Popular Trump Appearances are 'Dukakis'...
Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
ABC Affiliate Declares Kamala Harris Victory in ‘Test Run’
ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro
WaPo: Joe Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Defense ‘Is Entirely Plausible’
AP Propagandists Do Their Thing With SCOTUS Ruling About Va. Removing Noncitizen Voter...
Write or Wrong? Gen-Z Voters Are Using Their Ballot's Blank Space to Send...
A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will...

Thug Who Shot Orthodox Jew in Chicago Is Illegal Immigrant

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As we reported a couple of days ago, the Chicago Tribune left a whole lot of information out of its headline about a hate crime against an Orthodox Jew:

Advertisement

Oh yeah, and an Orthodox Jewish man was shot by the man on his way to the synagogue. And the man yelled, "Allahu akbar," which was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

And the man is an illegal immigrant from Mauritania, formerly the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in Africa.

Fox News' Bill Melugin has more:

Police say 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi walked up to the Orthodox Jew, who was wearing traditional Jewish clothing, and shot him multiple times without saying a word. He then got into a shootout with responding officers, and he was shot himself. He is now charged with 14 felonies. 

Fox is told that sanctuary policies in Cook County, IL prohibit local authorities from cooperating with ICE on a detainer request on Abdallahi. 

Local Jewish leaders believe this was a targeted hate crime, but no hate crime charges have been filed as of now. 

The victim survived the attack. 

More details as they come…

So the shooter was here illegally, but because Chicago is a sanctuary city, local authorities are prohibited from cooperating with ICE.

No hate crime charges have been filed. What could possibly be the motive?

Recommended

Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Brett T.
Advertisement

According to President Joe Biden, these illegal immigrants have been "model citizens." Yes, he called them citizens. 

Harris was quick to sympathize with hate-crime victim Jussie Smollett, who was also attacked in MAGA country.

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar thought it was important to note that the crowd cheered when Trump said he'd seek the death penalty for any illegal immigrant who murdered an American citizen. Fortunately, the Jewish man survived and is recovering at home.

Advertisement

An illegal immigrant with a gun who shoots at the police and EMTs that respond to the shooting. But local law enforcement can't assist ICE in securing a detainer.

We'll confess we'd never even heard of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and we're not sure on what grounds Mauritanians are claiming sanctuary. What are they fleeing?

Where are all of the gun control groups?

***

Tags: CHICAGO HATE CRIME JEWISH SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Brett T.
Joe Biden Weirdly Goes 'Bobbing for Babies' at White House Halloween Event
justmindy
Pollster Says Biden's 'Garbage' Take Could Help Trump Trash Kamala's Presidential Hopes
Warren Squire
ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro
justmindy
Brett Favre: 'I See Everyday Americans That Make This Country Great'
Amy Curtis
Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck Brett T.
Advertisement