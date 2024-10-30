Thug Who Shot Orthodox Jew in Chicago Is Illegal Immigrant

As we reported a couple of days ago, the Chicago Tribune left a whole lot of information out of its headline about a hate crime against an Orthodox Jew:

A 23-year-old man was critically injured Saturday following a shootout with Chicago police in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the city’s Far North Side, according to authorities. https://t.co/zk8H24blkL — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 27, 2024

Oh yeah, and an Orthodox Jewish man was shot by the man on his way to the synagogue. And the man yelled, "Allahu akbar," which was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

And the man is an illegal immigrant from Mauritania, formerly the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in Africa.

Fox News' Bill Melugin has more:

NEW: Per four law enforcement sources to me & colleague @GriffJenkins, the suspect charged w/ shooting a Jewish man as he walked to a Chicago synagogue on Saturday is a Mauritanian illegal alien who was caught & released in Border Patrol’s San Diego, CA sector in March 2023.… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 30, 2024

Police say 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi walked up to the Orthodox Jew, who was wearing traditional Jewish clothing, and shot him multiple times without saying a word. He then got into a shootout with responding officers, and he was shot himself. He is now charged with 14 felonies. Fox is told that sanctuary policies in Cook County, IL prohibit local authorities from cooperating with ICE on a detainer request on Abdallahi. Local Jewish leaders believe this was a targeted hate crime, but no hate crime charges have been filed as of now. The victim survived the attack. More details as they come…

So the shooter was here illegally, but because Chicago is a sanctuary city, local authorities are prohibited from cooperating with ICE.

No hate crime charges have been filed. What could possibly be the motive?

The Chicago shooting of a Jewish man is Democratic politics in one tragic act. Biden-Harris open the border, illegal immigrant comes in. Illegal immigrant shoots Jewish man and yells "Allahu Akbar." Chicago's mayor and police say they can't discern a motive. https://t.co/1RZ4XqLFRK — liel leibovitz (@liel) October 30, 2024

Any comments from Kamala Harris? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 30, 2024

29,000 Mauritanians have entered the US illegally under Biden-Harris. — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) October 30, 2024

According to President Joe Biden, these illegal immigrants have been "model citizens." Yes, he called them citizens.

Proof once again that Kamala Harris is purposely getting Americans injured.



Why isn’t anyone calling to have her tried for treason? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 30, 2024

The Jewish man's family won't get a sympathy call from Kamala because she's too busy bailing out the illegal alien shooter she brought in — Sir Damon Eric (@RealSirDamon) October 30, 2024

Crime committed by illegal immigrants often has a connection to the fact that local jurisdictions refuse to honor DHS detainer requests. I suspect the numbers would show this to be the case more often than not. — Russ Read (@RussCanRead) October 30, 2024

Where's the FBI? Is he less important than Jussie Smollett? — Annette (@AnnetteRMC) October 30, 2024

Harris was quick to sympathize with hate-crime victim Jussie Smollett, who was also attacked in MAGA country.

Welcome to Kamalastan — RichardTater (@TheRichardTater) October 30, 2024

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar thought it was important to note that the crowd cheered when Trump said he'd seek the death penalty for any illegal immigrant who murdered an American citizen. Fortunately, the Jewish man survived and is recovering at home.

Can’t wait until sanctuary cities are outlawed. Total nonsense. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) October 30, 2024

An illegal immigrant with a gun who shoots at the police and EMTs that respond to the shooting. But local law enforcement can't assist ICE in securing a detainer.

They recently “resettled” over 3000 Mauritanians in Lakeland, Ohio almost doubling the population. — Dr. Prez-Elect hannahbanannahfoster (@HannahbanannahF) October 30, 2024

Maybe try taking my guns. They might stop illegals from committing hate crimes in Democrat cities. — Titus L. Snader (@SnaderTL) October 30, 2024

We'll confess we'd never even heard of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and we're not sure on what grounds Mauritanians are claiming sanctuary. What are they fleeing?

How'd he get a gun ? Aren't there laws against that in Chicago 🤔🤔 — JDinJersey (@Jimbo4881113333) October 30, 2024

Where are all of the gun control groups?

***