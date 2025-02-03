Promises Made Promises Kept: Donald Trump to Dismantle The Department of Education

President Donald Trump announced that he is considering executive action to dismantle the Federal Department of Education. The DoE has been a cabinet-level office since 1979 when it was created during the Carter administration.

The DoE, with an annual budget of over $80 billion, has been the President's focus since the campaign trail, both in returning education to the States and slashing the size and scope of the federal government.

“I will be closing up the Department of Education, Washington DC, and will send all education BACK TO THE STATES,” President Trump said prior to taking office.“We spend THREE TIMES PER PUPIL than any other nation, yet we’re still at the bottom.”

ABC News reports that some DoE officials have already been placed on leave.

The EO is expected to end any function of the DoE that is not explicitly required by statute. Other functions may be moved to other departments. To completely shut down the department, the President will need congressional action.

Representative Thomas Massie has already introduced a bill to do just that.

To get H.R. 899 through Congress, Tom may have to add another sentence or two.

But it's a start.

If you want to 'Make America Great Again,' you need to teach our kids to read again. Getting rid of the DoE is a great first step.

They still haven't caught their breath after complaining about USAID. They probably need to rehydrate and take a nap. Give them time; there's going to be plenty of crying.

This ain't his first rodeo. He's applied a lot of what he learned from Trump 1.0. It's amazing what you can achieve with a good education.

Promises made, promises kept. We can't wait to see what he does tomorrow.