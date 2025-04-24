Star Wars 'Andor' Creator Embraces the Dark Side With Shocking Explanation of Season Two Assault Scene

There hasn't been much to recommend Disney+ or 'Star Wars' to fans over the last several years. The House of Mouse took one of the most beloved sci-fi/action-adventure IPs and turned it into a bunch of woke slop for 'modern audiences.'

Advertisement

A bright spot was the Disney+ series 'Andor', which 'Star Wars' fans praised. Until yesterday, when the Hollywood Reporter ran an interview with 'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy.

'Andor' Creator Explains That Shocking Assault Scene: "We're All the Product of Rape" https://t.co/2uYD50uQbj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 23, 2025

Excuse us, but WUT?!

THR explains:

The sequence plays out over the course of the show’s third episode (the first three episodes were released all at once on Tuesday) with the officer’s flirtation with Bix turning growing increasingly persistent and eventually cumulating with a brutal life-and-death struggle. Bix eventually gets the upper hand and the officer is killed. But Andor boldly leaves zero ambiguity as to what viewers just witnessed as Bix screams, “He tried to rape me!” Star Wars is a franchise that has never — in film form — shown even consensual sex. During its first season, Andor pushed the envelope with scenes that suggested sex was about to take place, or just had (much like old Hollywood films during the Hays Code censorship era). When asked about the Bix scene, Andor creator Tony Gilroy explained to The Hollywood Reporter that when telling a story about a war, shying away from sexual assault didn’t feel truthful. 'I get one shot to tell everything I know — or can discover, or that I’ve learned — about revolution, about battles, with as many incidents and as many colors as I can get in there, without having [the story] tip over,' says Gilroy. 'I mean, let’s be honest, man: The history of civilization, there’s a huge arterial component of it that’s rape. All of us who are here — we are all the product of rape. I mean armies and power throughout history [have committed rape]. So to not touch on it, in some way … It just was organic and it felt right, coming about as a power trip for this guy. I was really trying to make a path for Bix that would ultimately lead to clarity — but a difficult path to get back to clarity.'

Well, okay then.

That's a take.

Another beloved 'Star Wars' show dies a premature death.

Every time I think they can’t make Star Wars worse, they exceed my expectations to find new bottoms of the barrel. — John A. Douglas (@J0hnADouglas) April 23, 2025

And when they reach the bottom of the barrel, they pull out the drills.

Me- what’s Star Wars up to?…

SW- GRAPE! GRAPE EVERYWHERE! IT’S NECESSARY TO SHOW THE GRAPE!!

😳 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) April 23, 2025

Shocking, no?

Disney — where hope goes to die.

And your childhood goes to rehab.



Streaming now on Disney+: Trauma Porn.

What a way to sell a show. — GeorgeTheGiantSlayer (@GeorgeMolho) April 23, 2025

Nailed it.

We’ve been a Star Wars family since I was born. The journey of Anakin was a story I used to teach my kiddo about right and wrong, and the choices we make.



We watched Andor first season. We LOVED it and I was able to open some dialogue with my son; we had conversations about… — TinySag 🍀 IS SEEING ATEEZ 😭😭 (@tinysag) April 24, 2025

The entire post reads:

We watched Andor first season. We LOVED it and I was able to open some dialogue with my son; we had conversations about empathy and respecting one another as humans. But there really wasn’t anything traumatic or unexplainable. I had to usher him out of the room this time because he’s just a kid and this was too much. It also triggered my mother who is a victim of SA. This isn’t the first or even second time I’ve had to turn off a Star Wars show on D+. As of today, I called and canceled my subscription. Disney Entertainment is irrelevant to us. They don’t care about their audiences or filmmaking; judging by the comments I can see more people every day are realizing how much they can live without them in the household.

Advertisement

She's right.

I'm sorry, but could you repeat that and make it not sound really, really ignorant and stupid? https://t.co/GHdWm5zXRU — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 23, 2025

They cannot.

I didn't realize Andor was created by Andrea Dworkin. https://t.co/nKCthgghJg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 23, 2025

Oof.

We love Norm.

Disney Star Wars certainly is. https://t.co/OT8dTeuBUq — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) April 23, 2025

Yup.

For the original "Star Wars," George Lucas tried to hide Carrie Fisher's breasts with duct tape because he didn't want anything overtly sexual in what was essentially a fairy tale in space.



Disney Star Wars: pic.twitter.com/YAj9gS3G6M — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 23, 2025

Sad end to a great IP.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.