Chicago Tribune Leaves Out a Big Detail in Its Headline About Fatal Police Shooting

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 28, 2024
Twitter

The Chicago Tribune reports that a 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shootout with police over the weekend.

Seriously? That's the headline? Time for some Community Notes:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The headline is misleading. 

A Jewish Man Was Shot On Way To His Synagogue, The Suspect Shouts ‘Allah Akbar!’ In Shootout With Police.

The headline completely leaves out that a Jewish man was shot multiple times in the shoulder by that 23-year-old man. 

The Jerusalem Post reports:

A Jewish man was shot multiple times in the shoulder as he was walking to a synagogue in Chicago on Saturday in broad daylight, Fox 32 Chicago, the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), and the Chicago Police Department announced on Sunday.

The man, 39, was shot by a 23-year-old gunman in the 2,600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, which is home to many Orthodox Jewish families.

The gunman, who has yet to be identified, was heard on a security camera recording screaming “Allahu akbar” before engaging in a two-and-a-half-minute shootout with the police.

The shootout was caught on a Ring doorbell:

It turns out the shooter was critically injured; the victim has been released from the hospital in stable condition and is recovering at home.

A hate crime at the very least.

That too. 

Someone did something.

We could write a better headline: "Jewish Man Shot By Muslim Terrorist."

***

Tags: CHICAGO HATE CRIME HEADLINE JEWISH JOURNALISM MUSLIM

