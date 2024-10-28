Chicago Tribune Leaves Out a Big Detail in Its Headline About Fatal Police Shooting

The Chicago Tribune reports that a 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shootout with police over the weekend.
A 23-year-old man was critically injured Saturday following a shootout with Chicago police in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the city’s Far North Side, according to authorities. https://t.co/zk8H24blkL— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 27, 2024
Seriously? That's the headline? Time for some Community Notes:
Readers added context they thought people might want to know
The headline is misleading.
A Jewish Man Was Shot On Way To His Synagogue, The Suspect Shouts ‘Allah Akbar!’ In Shootout With Police.
The headline completely leaves out that a Jewish man was shot multiple times in the shoulder by that 23-year-old man.
The Jerusalem Post reports:
A Jewish man was shot multiple times in the shoulder as he was walking to a synagogue in Chicago on Saturday in broad daylight, Fox 32 Chicago, the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), and the Chicago Police Department announced on Sunday.
The man, 39, was shot by a 23-year-old gunman in the 2,600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, which is home to many Orthodox Jewish families.
The gunman, who has yet to be identified, was heard on a security camera recording screaming “Allahu akbar” before engaging in a two-and-a-half-minute shootout with the police.
The shootout was caught on a Ring doorbell:
Terrifying moment captured on camera:— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 27, 2024
A 39-year-old Jewish man was critically injured after being shot in broad daylight on his way to synagogue in a suburban Chicago neighborhood.
A 23-year-old shooter was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” on a ring camera during a 2.5-minute… pic.twitter.com/r0oayheQmd
It turns out the shooter was critically injured; the victim has been released from the hospital in stable condition and is recovering at home.
A shootout with police? A man yelling Allahu Akbar opened fire at a man walking to synagogue.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 28, 2024
What is wrong with you? @chicagotribune https://t.co/XEejmmpt0b
He shot a Jewish man...then hid. When the police, and paramedics arrived, he came out of hiding, screamed allah akbar, and started firing at them.— Steve S (@DangrMous) October 28, 2024
This was a terrorist attack.
A hate crime at the very least.
He opened fire on a man going to synagogue, and then also shot at the paramedics and police trying to help. Would @chicagotribune care to clarify how is that a 'shootout'?— Sumaira Khalid (@Sumairakm) October 28, 2024
Left out he was an illegal immigrant— Mealsandeals.eth (@Mealsandeals) October 28, 2024
That too.
Breaking: The gunman in the shooting of the Orthodox Jewish man in Chicago is an illegal immigrant from northwest Africa. He crossed our southern border a year and a half ago.— Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 28, 2024
Odd that you would leave important information out. Did you run out of ink?— carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) October 28, 2024
You don’t mention the Muslim terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar while shooting a visibly Jewish resident— Micah Friedland 🇮🇱✡️🇮🇱 (@micahf) October 28, 2024
Some critical details missing here— Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) October 28, 2024
Bury the lede much? Dorks.— Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) October 28, 2024
I feel like there's something missing ... something you're not telling us. Just a feeling though.— David Ciamarro (@davidciamarro) October 28, 2024
“Man does thing in place for reasons.”— Nick (@NickWise24) October 28, 2024
Someone did something.
Why does your headline not say what actually happened?— yams (@yamoshes) October 28, 2024
Whoever wrote this should be fired.— N.B.S.I 🏳️🌈 (@NelkBSI) October 28, 2024
We could write a better headline: "Jewish Man Shot By Muslim Terrorist."
