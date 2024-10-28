Chicago Tribune Leaves Out a Big Detail in Its Headline About Fatal Police Shooting

The Chicago Tribune reports that a 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shootout with police over the weekend.

A 23-year-old man was critically injured Saturday following a shootout with Chicago police in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the city’s Far North Side, according to authorities. https://t.co/zk8H24blkL — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 27, 2024

Seriously? That's the headline? Time for some Community Notes:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know The headline is misleading. A Jewish Man Was Shot On Way To His Synagogue, The Suspect Shouts ‘Allah Akbar!’ In Shootout With Police.

The headline completely leaves out that a Jewish man was shot multiple times in the shoulder by that 23-year-old man.

The Jerusalem Post reports:

A Jewish man was shot multiple times in the shoulder as he was walking to a synagogue in Chicago on Saturday in broad daylight, Fox 32 Chicago, the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), and the Chicago Police Department announced on Sunday. The man, 39, was shot by a 23-year-old gunman in the 2,600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, which is home to many Orthodox Jewish families. The gunman, who has yet to be identified, was heard on a security camera recording screaming “Allahu akbar” before engaging in a two-and-a-half-minute shootout with the police.

The shootout was caught on a Ring doorbell:

Terrifying moment captured on camera:



A 39-year-old Jewish man was critically injured after being shot in broad daylight on his way to synagogue in a suburban Chicago neighborhood.



A 23-year-old shooter was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” on a ring camera during a 2.5-minute… pic.twitter.com/r0oayheQmd — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 27, 2024

It turns out the shooter was critically injured; the victim has been released from the hospital in stable condition and is recovering at home.

A shootout with police? A man yelling Allahu Akbar opened fire at a man walking to synagogue.



What is wrong with you? @chicagotribune https://t.co/XEejmmpt0b — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 28, 2024

He shot a Jewish man...then hid. When the police, and paramedics arrived, he came out of hiding, screamed allah akbar, and started firing at them.



This was a terrorist attack. — Steve S (@DangrMous) October 28, 2024

A hate crime at the very least.

He opened fire on a man going to synagogue, and then also shot at the paramedics and police trying to help. Would @chicagotribune care to clarify how is that a 'shootout'? — Sumaira Khalid (@Sumairakm) October 28, 2024

Left out he was an illegal immigrant — Mealsandeals.eth (@Mealsandeals) October 28, 2024

That too.

Breaking: The gunman in the shooting of the Orthodox Jewish man in Chicago is an illegal immigrant from northwest Africa. He crossed our southern border a year and a half ago. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 28, 2024

Odd that you would leave important information out. Did you run out of ink? — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) October 28, 2024

You don’t mention the Muslim terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar while shooting a visibly Jewish resident — Micah Friedland 🇮🇱✡️🇮🇱 (@micahf) October 28, 2024

Some critical details missing here — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) October 28, 2024

Bury the lede much? Dorks. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) October 28, 2024

I feel like there's something missing ... something you're not telling us. Just a feeling though. — David Ciamarro (@davidciamarro) October 28, 2024

“Man does thing in place for reasons.” — Nick (@NickWise24) October 28, 2024

Someone did something.

Why does your headline not say what actually happened? — yams (@yamoshes) October 28, 2024

Whoever wrote this should be fired. — N.B.S.I 🏳️‍🌈 (@NelkBSI) October 28, 2024

We could write a better headline: "Jewish Man Shot By Muslim Terrorist."

***