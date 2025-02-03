CBS News Features Liberal on TikTok Encouraging Democrats to 'Be Meaner'
‘The Grift Is Up’: Jamie Raskin, Democrats Protest Pause in USAID

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 03, 2025
C-SPAN

As Twitchy has been reporting all day Monday, Democrats are freaking out over the idea that President Donald Trump might put an end to the United States Agency for International Development. Apparently the world will end if Trump puts a 90-day freeze on foreign spending. Elon Musk held a conversation on X the other day in which he said he looked into USAID, and it's not an apple with a worm in it — it's a bowl of worms. "You've basically got to get rid of the whole thing. It's beyond repair," Musk said.

As Rep. Chip Roy's office pointed out, a freeze on USAID spending would affect strengthening trans-led organizations to deliver gender-affirming healthcare, providing DEI scholarships in Burma, and diversity initiatives in Serbia. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it provides $47,000 for a transgender opera in Colombia. It's basically a slush fund to pay for progressive causes overseas.

USAID headquarters was closed to staff Monday, so Democrats took the opportunity to set up a press conference in front of the building and whine about aid being frozen for LGBTQ issues in Honduras.

… over the financial payment systems of the United States Department of Treasury, but you don't control the money of the American people."

"I'm hearing from my constituents who work for USAID and USAID contractors... they're telling us that this is a k*ller in terms of their cutoff of HIV and AIDS preemption."

Yeah, we know who controls the money of the American people, and we're not happy about it. Musk is trying to claw back some of that control.

Misspent in Africa. How much do the leaders of these NGOs take off the top before the aid gets to the people?

Here's Sen. Chris Murphy having his little meltdown:

Any foreign aid packages found to really be tied to American security will be folded into the State Department.

Look how angry they get when the spigot is shut off.

***


 

