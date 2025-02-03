‘The Grift Is Up’: Jamie Raskin, Democrats Protest Pause in USAID

As Twitchy has been reporting all day Monday, Democrats are freaking out over the idea that President Donald Trump might put an end to the United States Agency for International Development. Apparently the world will end if Trump puts a 90-day freeze on foreign spending. Elon Musk held a conversation on X the other day in which he said he looked into USAID, and it's not an apple with a worm in it — it's a bowl of worms. "You've basically got to get rid of the whole thing. It's beyond repair," Musk said.

Advertisement

As Rep. Chip Roy's office pointed out, a freeze on USAID spending would affect strengthening trans-led organizations to deliver gender-affirming healthcare, providing DEI scholarships in Burma, and diversity initiatives in Serbia. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it provides $47,000 for a transgender opera in Colombia. It's basically a slush fund to pay for progressive causes overseas.

USAID headquarters was closed to staff Monday, so Democrats took the opportunity to set up a press conference in front of the building and whine about aid being frozen for LGBTQ issues in Honduras.

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin looks like he's going to have a heart attack as he melts down over Elon Musk targeting USAID for burning American taxpayer dollars.



They got caught and now they're lashing out.



"Elon Musk, you may have illegally seized power over the… pic.twitter.com/gXEABXELCM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2025

… over the financial payment systems of the United States Department of Treasury, but you don't control the money of the American people." "I'm hearing from my constituents who work for USAID and USAID contractors... they're telling us that this is a k*ller in terms of their cutoff of HIV and AIDS preemption."

Yeah, we know who controls the money of the American people, and we're not happy about it. Musk is trying to claw back some of that control.

Democrats are protesting the pause of USAID funding.



They're freaking out because their money laundering criminal organization which they benefited from for decades at the expense of American taxpayers has been exposed.



The grift is up.pic.twitter.com/0Wo302B51Z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2025

If the US Congress has been abusing our tax dollars through USAID, we want to know about it. https://t.co/r9469iH3is — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 3, 2025

Man, Democrats get BIG mad when their money laundering schemes are threatened. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2025

This clown is so unconvincing.



"We are just so morally outraged that YOUR money can't be spent in Africa anymore!!"



And? 😂 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2025

Misspent in Africa. How much do the leaders of these NGOs take off the top before the aid gets to the people?

For Democrats, this is really what politics is all about. It’s about getting taxpayer money to programs who employee their friends and family. It’s about the salaries of program coordinators, vendors, and staff. They’ve been hit right where it hurts - in the stolen pocketbook! — equilibrium (@Equilibrium_420) February 3, 2025

“They got caught and now they're lashing out.”



Exactly. 🎯

I wonder how many individuals could get rich beyond their dreams by siphoning off “small” bits of billions of 💵 going out of the country.

Imo, many people were in on this USAID scam; maybe thousands. — Mike J. Shea (@Shea1Mike) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

His money source has been found. — Blue Collar UNION Railroader (@metal_gear88) February 3, 2025

Does Jamie really want all of it out in the open? I don't think so. We will see just how many Bill Kristols are getting taxpayers' money. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) February 3, 2025

This is how to spot those that are the most corrupt. Taking notes. — Daniel Harris (@DanielLHarrisUS) February 3, 2025

Here's Sen. Chris Murphy having his little meltdown:

I went to the steps of USAID to tell the truth about how USAID protects America and the real reason Elon Musk wants to shut it down. pic.twitter.com/vsDUMPDAvb — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 3, 2025

Shut it down. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 3, 2025

If Chris Murphy supports something at a podium, you can rest assured it is rotten. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) February 3, 2025

The fact that you have your thong in a twist means that Elon is doing the right thing. — Dr. Chaffs (@DrChaffs) February 3, 2025

USAID does no such thing.



USAID is used to distribute money stolen from Americans to a vast number of causes - most of which are antithetical to American ideals including censorship in the UK. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) February 3, 2025

Usually when people make assertions, they back them up with evidence



You know, sort of like DOGE has been doing regarding their assertions of corruption — Bryan Bargowski (@GosuGains) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

There’s a number of wasteful agencies spending money. This is a reorganization. — TripleG (@Hawkeye45691) February 3, 2025

Any foreign aid packages found to really be tied to American security will be folded into the State Department.

Look how angry they get when the spigot is shut off.

***



