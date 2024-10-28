Pro-Kamala Harris Super PAC Warns About Focusing on Donald Trump and Fascism
At Fascist Rally, Donald Trump Calls for the Death Penalty for Illegal Immigrants Who MURDER

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We knew Aaron Rupar would be watching Donald Trump's Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday night in search of clips he could take out of context. As proof that all Trump supporters are fascists, Rupar ran a clip where Trump called for the death penalty for any illegal immigrant who murders an American citizen or law enforcement officer. 

And?

President Joe Biden had to be shamed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to say the name Laken Riley, the nursing student who was allegedly murdered by a 26-year-old Venezuelan who had entered the United States illegally. Biden couldn't even get her name right, calling her "Lincoln." José Antonio Ibarra has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with intent to rape, and kidnapping and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If found guilty, would we mind he he got the death penalty? Not for a second.

We guess that makes us fascists — wanting convicted murderers given the death sentence.

Everything is fascist now a week before the election.

***

