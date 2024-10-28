At Fascist Rally, Donald Trump Calls for the Death Penalty for Illegal Immigrants Who MURDER

We knew Aaron Rupar would be watching Donald Trump's Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday night in search of clips he could take out of context. As proof that all Trump supporters are fascists, Rupar ran a clip where Trump called for the death penalty for any illegal immigrant who murders an American citizen or law enforcement officer.

Advertisement

And?

President Joe Biden had to be shamed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to say the name Laken Riley, the nursing student who was allegedly murdered by a 26-year-old Venezuelan who had entered the United States illegally. Biden couldn't even get her name right, calling her "Lincoln." José Antonio Ibarra has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with intent to rape, and kidnapping and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If found guilty, would we mind he he got the death penalty? Not for a second.

We guess that makes us fascists — wanting convicted murderers given the death sentence.

They're not beating the fascist rally allegations -- huge cheers when Trump calls for the death penalties for migrants who commit murder pic.twitter.com/5NN32ugwV1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2024

most people think murder is bad. — Michael DeRobio (@PBanderski) October 28, 2024

Are you saying murder is okay? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) October 28, 2024

Wow can't believe they want to punish murderers



What bigots — Cool Hand James (@PunishedCHJ) October 28, 2024

Aaron, ask yourself why you side with foreign murderers. — Pýþeas (@fjalladrengur) October 28, 2024

Death penalty for murderers is a pretty normal position to have. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) October 28, 2024

Aaron you’re a clown.



We have the death penalty for murder in plenty of places already. — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 28, 2024

Imagine telling the mother whose 13 year old daughter was murdered and raped by illegal migrant gang members that she’s a fascist for wanting justice.



You’re not a serious person. — Katarific (@Katarific2010) October 28, 2024

This is just common sense policy. — JonesFab&Machine (@JonesfabMachine) October 28, 2024

It needed more cheers. 🥂 — Baroness von M 🇺🇸 (@Brahmslover1278) October 28, 2024

Executing murderers is fascist now? — Rougarou1776 (@rougarou1776) October 28, 2024

Everything is fascist now a week before the election.

***