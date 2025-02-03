‘Little Boys’ and ‘MAGA Chuds’ In Charge of Your Money Identified, and They're Brilliant

As Twitchy just reported, WIRED did all but doxx six young men working for Elon Musk's DOGE agency. WIRED listed their names, education, and work experience. As someone in that thread said, this is what the Left would call "stochastic terrorism" — just putting the information out there in the matter of the "public interest" while painting targets on their backs for the unhinged.

We considered not running this post because it contains the names and photos (yes, they've already dug up photos) of the DOGE team. The information's out there, though, and here is what people are doing with it.

We spent the last 8 years hearing how MAGA could never accomplish anything because it didn't have the talent pool to execute on any its of goals, that the real "elite human capital" belonged to the other side, etc....



This has always been an illusion based on the fact that the… pic.twitter.com/iU1CmfM2Lt — Lomez (@L0m3z) February 3, 2025

… the fact that the left was merely the incumbent power holders, and also generational idiosyncrasies where elite and highly visible boomers skewed left for socio-political reasons that simply don't apply to anyone under the age of 50. But very plainly MAGA chuds, particularly among the younger generations, are vastly more skilled and capable across a number of domains, especially and quite obviously in tech, which all portends to the possibility of a radical and perhaps very swift polar shift in who controls the institutions. Slowly, and then all at once.

These "MAGA chuds" certainly are skilled and capable in tech, having been drawn from Neuralink and SpaceX.

But calling them "little boys"? You would have voted for an 81-year-old dementia patient for president if he hadn't been forced out of the race.

A very important and symbolic detail is that the DOGE wiz kid who deciphered the scroll didn't come from MIT or Harvard et al. but graduated from the University of Nebraska https://t.co/21PGWQYUgJ — Lomez (@L0m3z) February 3, 2025

The fact that David Hogg is a Harvard graduate negates any cachet that would have come from that distinction.

🚨BREAKING: The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is being spearheaded by 20 year old autists, per Wired.



These young engineers are reportedly forcing high level GSA employees on calls to, "go over code they had written and justify their jobs."



😂



Despite their… pic.twitter.com/eQJW4ltZKk — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 3, 2025

Despite their limited experience, these individuals have been granted official A-suite level clearance. One of these young engineers reportedly just graduated high school. Imagine being a 30 year veteran bureaucrat and being fired by a 17 year old autistic engineer with a laptop. Simply Incredible. 🤣

Hopefully, we won't have to imagine entrenched career bureaucrats being fired for very long.

These kids are more useful than a thousand spoiled bureaucrats. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 3, 2025

My favorite part about DOGE is how one of the guys will be some kind of insane prodigy who decoded the Herculaneum Papyrii at the age of 20 and the hit piece author’s bio trying to take him down is like, “associate staff writer for general topics, hobbies include having a cat.” pic.twitter.com/wgXE2RkVCL — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) February 3, 2025

I led a platoon of young men and women this age in a war.

I think they’ll be fine skimming code looking for graft. https://t.co/gZdtuAXKbg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 3, 2025

This is war. The Left really, really doesn't want anyone looking into government waste. Why is that?

Pretty much every day when deployed on active duty, I put my life and the life of my Sailors in the very capable hands of young men and women even younger than these guys.



We’ll be just fine, probably great. https://t.co/yRjl6VFb1L — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) February 3, 2025

Pretty ironic making the ‘little boy’ thing an issue. Have they seen their new DNC Vice Chair??? — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) February 3, 2025

Zoomer version of the Untouchables. — Jim Crumley (@JimCrumley) February 3, 2025

So a toddler can change their gender but literal geniuses can't work for the government — Stacie (@StacieDamasin) February 3, 2025

Hope they find good mentors. They’re sure getting an education!! Seeing shit I’ll never see! — Honky Kong (@GraysonBurnette) February 3, 2025

The libs were demanding the voting age get lowered to 16 not long ago.



Old enough to die in some foreign land but not old enough to drink, buy a handgun (except in the 5th circuit), or now fix the government. 🙄 — William Magoffin (@MagoffinWilliam) February 3, 2025

What is incredible is that any taxpayer would want the graft and corruption, the stealing of our money we work hard to earn, to continue. The leftists are hard at it criticizing every effort to stop the bleeding. It is really revolting. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) February 3, 2025

It's good to see America fully harnessing the power of autistic number nerds to get government in check. It's long overdue! — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 3, 2025

Musk has put together an astounding collection of talent, at least one of whom is working as a volunteer. These "little boys" aren't in charge of your money; they're trying to make sure your money is being spent responsibly. If these are little boys, what does that make Joe Biden's good friends Harry Sisson and Tim Mowrey, who get invited to the White House to meet the president?

United States Attorney Edward R. Markin, Jr. emailed Musk:

I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly. At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work my break numerous laws.

No one is above the law. Especially not Antifa, BLM, or anyone else threatening DOGE. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 3, 2025





