‘Little Boys’ and ‘MAGA Chuds’ In Charge of Your Money Identified, and They're Brilliant

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 03, 2025
gif

As Twitchy just reported, WIRED did all but doxx six young men working for Elon Musk's DOGE agency. WIRED listed their names, education, and work experience. As someone in that thread said, this is what the Left would call "stochastic terrorism" — just putting the information out there in the matter of the "public interest" while painting targets on their backs for the unhinged.

We considered not running this post because it contains the names and photos (yes, they've already dug up photos) of the DOGE team. The information's out there, though, and here is what people are doing with it.

… the fact that the left was merely the incumbent power holders, and also generational idiosyncrasies where elite and highly visible boomers skewed left for socio-political reasons that simply don't apply to anyone under the age of 50.

But very plainly MAGA chuds, particularly among the younger generations, are vastly more skilled and capable across a number of domains, especially and quite obviously in tech, which all portends to the possibility of a radical and perhaps very swift polar shift in who controls the institutions.

Slowly, and then all at once.

These "MAGA chuds" certainly are skilled and capable in tech, having been drawn from Neuralink and SpaceX.

But calling them "little boys"? You would have voted for an 81-year-old dementia patient for president if he hadn't been forced out of the race.

The fact that David Hogg is a Harvard graduate negates any cachet that would have come from that distinction.

Despite their limited experience, these individuals have been granted official A-suite level clearance.

One of these young engineers reportedly just graduated high school. 

Imagine being a 30 year veteran bureaucrat and being fired by a 17 year old autistic engineer with a laptop. 

Simply Incredible. 🤣

Hopefully, we won't have to imagine entrenched career bureaucrats being fired for very long.

This is war. The Left really, really doesn't want anyone looking into government waste. Why is that?

Musk has put together an astounding collection of talent, at least one of whom is working as a volunteer. These "little boys" aren't in charge of your money; they're trying to make sure your money is being spent responsibly. If these are little boys, what does that make Joe Biden's good friends Harry Sisson and Tim Mowrey, who get invited to the White House to meet the president?

United States Attorney Edward R. Markin, Jr. emailed Musk:

I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly. At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work my break numerous laws.


***

