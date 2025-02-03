Wired Has Just Short of Doxxed Six Young Men With 'Nebulous Titles' in DOGE

As Twitchy reported Saturday, Elon Musk locked bureaucrats out of the Office of Personnel Management by going into the vacant office and changing their passwords. Musk snooping around the OPM has raised the ire of quite a few leftists. As we reported earlier Monday, Judd Legum had a BREAKING story about the team that Musk had assembled. "According to two members of OPM staff with direct knowledge, the Musk team running OPM can now extract information from databases that store medical histories, personally identifiable information, workplace evaluations, and other private data," Legum warned.

Advertisement





Legum's source was probably WIRED, which did a piece on "The young, inexperienced engineers aiding Elon Musk’s government takeover." Victoria Elliott reports:

Elon Musk’s takeover of federal government infrastructure is ongoing, and at the center of things is a coterie of engineers who are barely out of—and in at least one case, purportedly still in—college. Most have connections to Musk, and at least two have connections to Musk’s longtime associate Peter Thiel, a cofounder and chair of the analytics firm and government contractor Palantir who has long expressed opposition to democracy. WIRED has identified six young men—all apparently between the ages of 19 and 24, according to public databases, their online presences, and other records—who have little to no government experience and are now playing critical roles in Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project, tasked by executive order with “modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.” The engineers all hold nebulous job titles within DOGE, and at least one appears to be working as a volunteer."

WIRED goes on to name the six young men between 19 and 24 and gives background on their education and work experience. We'll stop just short of calling it doxxing, as WIRED stopped short of publishing their addresses and phone numbers.

what exactly is wired’s purpose in publishing this article ? it includes names and personal details of the young men in question - what is intended to be achieved? in what sense is this in the public interest? pic.twitter.com/AnCXi4MDGN — anton (@atroyn) February 3, 2025

But they have access to databases of federal employees' personal information — turnabout is fair play, right? It's petty, actually.

media-fueled witch hunts against young men in the united states have ruined lives, and worse. this is unconscionable. we are fortunate that the legacy media apparatus is becoming more irrelevant by the day. — anton (@atroyn) February 3, 2025

main line of argument in the replies so far is that since doge is taking extraordinary action, it should face extraordinary scrutiny. i don't disagree - what i don't understand is how publishing personal details of the people taking that action in wired magazine achieves that — anton (@atroyn) February 3, 2025

it does make it much easier to harass and intimidate them, their families, friends, and colleagues however. — anton (@atroyn) February 3, 2025

'the public interest' for me, 'stochastic terrorism' for thee. — anton (@atroyn) February 3, 2025

Exactly.

For what it's worth, we're not concerned about their ages. Look at the photo of the White House Communications Office that the Biden administration posted — all Gen Z. And these are engineers who've worked at Neuralink and SpaceX. They're young and very, very bright.

Advertisement

For the sake of vindictiveness, obviously. You'll get replies about transparency or whatever but that's obvious bullshit, as the whole "approve everything" at the treasury shows, no one gave a fuck about that. — ||||| (@insurrealist) February 3, 2025

These *unelected* young men are running roughshod over agencies that they have no business with. Agencies that the president does not have the power to simply make vanish as they clearly seem intent on making happen. — Isabeau Vidal (@IsabeauVidal) February 3, 2025

For what it's worth, no one in the OPM was *elected*. As mentioned above, this is what the Left would call stochastic terrorism.

***