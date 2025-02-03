Wired Has Just Short of Doxxed Six Young Men With 'Nebulous Titles' in DOGE

Wins Keep Coming! After Caving to Donald Trump, Mexico Arrests Major Cartel Leader
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on February 03, 2025
Wired

As Twitchy reported Saturday, Elon Musk locked bureaucrats out of the Office of Personnel Management by going into the vacant office and changing their passwords. Musk snooping around the OPM has raised the ire of quite a few leftists. As we reported earlier Monday, Judd Legum had a BREAKING story about the team that Musk had assembled. "According to two members of OPM staff with direct knowledge, the Musk team running OPM can now extract information from databases that store medical histories, personally identifiable information, workplace evaluations, and other private data," Legum warned.

Legum's source was probably WIRED, which did a piece on "The young, inexperienced engineers aiding Elon Musk’s government takeover." Victoria Elliott reports:

Elon Musk’s takeover of federal government infrastructure is ongoing, and at the center of things is a coterie of engineers who are barely out of—and in at least one case, purportedly still in—college. Most have connections to Musk, and at least two have connections to Musk’s longtime associate Peter Thiel, a cofounder and chair of the analytics firm and government contractor Palantir who has long expressed opposition to democracy. WIRED has identified six young men—all apparently between the ages of 19 and 24, according to public databases, their online presences, and other records—who have little to no government experience and are now playing critical roles in Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project, tasked by executive order with “modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.” The engineers all hold nebulous job titles within DOGE, and at least one appears to be working as a volunteer."

WIRED goes on to name the six young men between 19 and 24 and gives background on their education and work experience. We'll stop just short of calling it doxxing, as WIRED stopped short of publishing their addresses and phone numbers.

But they have access to databases of federal employees' personal information — turnabout is fair play, right? It's petty, actually.

Exactly.

For what it's worth, we're not concerned about their ages. Look at the photo of the White House Communications Office that the Biden administration posted — all Gen Z. And these are engineers who've worked at Neuralink and SpaceX. They're young and very, very bright.

For what it's worth, no one in the OPM was *elected*. As mentioned above, this is what the Left would call stochastic terrorism.

***

Tags: DOXXING ELON MUSK DOGE

