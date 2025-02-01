DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords

The federal HR department, the Office of Personnel Management, received a surprise — DOGE walked into the empty office and changed all of their computer passwords, locking them out of the system. We were waiting to see what DOGE was going to do, and this is a great start.

Exclusive: Aides to Elon Musk charged with running the US government human resources agency locked career civil servants out of computer systems that contain the personal data of millions of federal employees, according to two agency officials https://t.co/JFULq4cGzt — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2025

Reuters reports:

Aides to Elon Musk charged with running the U.S. government human resources agency have locked career civil servants out of computer systems that contain the personal data of millions of federal employees, according to two agency officials. Since taking office 11 days ago, President Donald Trump has embarked on a massive government makeover, firing and sidelining hundreds of civil servants in his first steps toward downsizing the bureaucracy and installing more loyalists. … A team including current and former employees of Musk assumed command of OPM on Jan. 20, the day Trump took office. They have moved sofa beds onto the fifth floor of the agency's headquarters, which contains the director's office and can only be accessed with a security badge or a security escort, one of the OPM employees said. The sofa beds have been installed so the team can work around the clock, the employee said. Musk, a major donor to a famously demanding boss, installed beds at X for employees to enable them to work longer when in 2022 he took over the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. "It feels like a hostile takeover," the employee said.

Everything feels hostile to these federal bureaucrats. The Bulwark has reported that one federal worker had tears streaming down her face when instructing employees to remove references to gender and sexual orientation from agency materials.

Incredible. DOGE has take command of the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and changed all the passwords of every employee who has been working from home. These employees have lost all access to personnel databases and are no longer in control.



This is the reckoning. pic.twitter.com/ixqjFfdjMF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 1, 2025

The inmates are no longer running the asylum. — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) February 1, 2025

Love it. Dream come true 🤍 — Mary Hemingway (@LStargazer54) February 1, 2025

PERFECT! Now Doge needs to get into the OPM systems and audit its dealings, figure out whats been going on, and vet the employees for competency. Is the OPM even a relevant agency or does it need to be cancelled? — Shelley D. (@Rosewhyne) February 1, 2025

THAT’S how you do it! — MagaConForever (@VW8872551316799) February 1, 2025

Also changed the locks and badges and locked them out of the building. 😂 — Rodman Craig Maffet (@rodmanmaffet) February 1, 2025

Nice. They were told to come back. Obviously some of them were doing things they should have been for this action to be taken. — Adam Smith (@AdamSmithKY) February 1, 2025

Maybe they should ignore Sen. Tim Kaine's advice and take up President Trump's offer of "deferred resignation" with a severance package of roughly eight months of pay and benefits.

