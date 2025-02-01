DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords

Katie Couric's Concern Pete Hegseth's Turning Pentagon Press Room Into Propaganda Office I...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 01, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The federal HR department, the Office of Personnel Management, received a surprise — DOGE walked into the empty office and changed all of their computer passwords, locking them out of the system. We were waiting to see what DOGE was going to do, and this is a great start.

Reuters reports:

Aides to Elon Musk charged with running the U.S. government human resources agency have locked career civil servants out of computer systems that contain the personal data of millions of federal employees, according to two agency officials.

Since taking office 11 days ago, President Donald Trump has embarked on a massive government makeover, firing and sidelining hundreds of civil servants in his first steps toward downsizing the bureaucracy and installing more loyalists.

A team including current and former employees of Musk assumed command of OPM on Jan. 20, the day Trump took office. They have moved sofa beds onto the fifth floor of the agency's headquarters, which contains the director's office and can only be accessed with a security badge or a security escort, one of the OPM employees said.

The sofa beds have been installed so the team can work around the clock, the employee said.

Musk, a major donor to a famously demanding boss, installed beds at X for employees to enable them to work longer when in 2022 he took over the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"It feels like a hostile takeover," the employee said.

Everything feels hostile to these federal bureaucrats. The Bulwark has reported that one federal worker had tears streaming down her face when instructing employees to remove references to gender and sexual orientation from agency materials.

Maybe they should ignore Sen. Tim Kaine's advice and take up President Trump's offer of "deferred resignation" with a severance package of roughly eight months of pay and benefits.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK DOGE

