Sen. Tim Kaine Says Don't Be Fooled by Trump's Buyout Offer

It's only been a week, but here we have another episode of, "Can President Trump do that?" It's sort of a pointless question when the previous president defied the Supreme Court openly, even bragging about it, and no Democrats said anything. (Actually, Nancy Pelosi said that Joe Biden did not have the authority to cancel student loans.)

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump was reported to be offering buyouts for every single federal worker. They'd be given a severance package of eight months of pay and benefits if they agreed to resign.

BREAKING: The Trump administration is set to offer every single federal worker the chance to take a "deferred resignation" with a severance package of roughly eight months of pay and benefits, an official says. https://t.co/QRqkkiKsN3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 28, 2025

That sounds like a good idea, seeing how many federal employees are conspiring on Reddit about how to gum up the works by taking as long as possible to do their work if they do it at all. It's a huge bureaucracy, and they thrive in the lack of oversight.

Sen. Tim Kaine warned federal workers not to fall for it, as Trump would stiff them just like he stiffed the contractors.

Tim Kaine tells federal employees to ignore Trump’s offer to quit w/ pay for months. “Don’t be fooled. He’s tricked hundreds of people w/ that offer. If you accept that offer & resign he’ll stiff you just like he stiffed the contractors. He doesn’t have any authority to do this.” pic.twitter.com/iQI3a8grRG — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 29, 2025

Shut up, dude.

It beats getting fired. Your choice. — nowIsee (@42889na) January 29, 2025

They’ll be fired eventually, best to take the severance. — Princess (@Princesstoe) January 29, 2025

Many people are going to regret not taking this deal in the coming months — Belle Thorne (@ThorneRaindrops) January 29, 2025

Oh, this won't end well for Kaine. I'm pretty sure Trump and his team were expecting the wailing and gnashing of teeth. — eagle_bird (@EagleBird1233) January 29, 2025

It is so obvious @timkaine is still so bitter and angry that @POTUS kicked his ass in 2016.



He just hasn't gotten over it almost 10 years later. 😂 — Vegas Sim (@VegasSim) January 29, 2025

Sure he does. He pays them for 8 months (which is in the budget). He doesn’t replace them so there’s not a double salary to pay.



Meanwhile, Congress needs to reauthorize the impoundment power of the president. — Eternal_Kernal (@Eternal_Kernal) January 29, 2025

Lmaoooo he’s an idiot.



Presidents have vast amounts of power to shift funds from areas to other executive areas to cover expenses. — Michael (@MacroMicroNMike) January 29, 2025

Poor advice, take it you aren’t committed to the mission. — carwrangler (@carwrangler0x) January 29, 2025

Well, they either take the money now or get no money when they get fired….and they will get fired. — Zelma Daley (@DaleyZelma) January 29, 2025

Tim Caine is full of shit because Trump controls the executive branch. He can do a whole lot of whatever the fuck he wants. — Sir Cornealious (@FL_LightningMan) January 29, 2025

Federal employees who trust his judgment and follow his instructions will be left with little afterwards. It's best to take the offer to avoid a dark zone on your resume. Getting fired from a government position does not look good to future employers. — Gerald Adams (@GeraldAdamsIWV) January 29, 2025

Imagine being a taxpayer funded bureaucrat who’s living on the public’s dime thinking they are “rebels” for disobeying their boss, who the taxpayers just elected.



We have reached peak stupid. — I’m Fancy (@GarbageLiberty) January 29, 2025

Seeing as Trump just had security escort an inspector general out of her office after being fired, we'd ignore Kaine's advice and take the deal.

