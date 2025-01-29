Sen. Tim Kaine Says Don't Be Fooled by Trump's Buyout Offer

DoE to Investigate School District for Turning Girls' Restrooms Into All-Gender Restrooms
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

It's only been a week, but here we have another episode of, "Can President Trump do that?" It's sort of a pointless question when the previous president defied the Supreme Court openly, even bragging about it, and no Democrats said anything. (Actually, Nancy Pelosi said that Joe Biden did not have the authority to cancel student loans.)

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump was reported to be offering buyouts for every single federal worker. They'd be given a severance package of eight months of pay and benefits if they agreed to resign.

That sounds like a good idea, seeing how many federal employees are conspiring on Reddit about how to gum up the works by taking as long as possible to do their work if they do it at all. It's a huge bureaucracy, and they thrive in the lack of oversight.

Sen. Tim Kaine warned federal workers not to fall for it, as Trump would stiff them just like he stiffed the contractors.

Shut up, dude.

Seeing as Trump just had security escort an inspector general out of her office after being fired, we'd ignore Kaine's advice and take the deal.

***

