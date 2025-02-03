Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls on NPR and PBS to Testify on Systematic...
Promises Kept: Vice President JD Vance Visits East Palestine, Ohio

‘Why Are We Paying for This Crap?’: Karoline Leavitt Lists USAID Projects Abroad Paid by Our Tax Dollars

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

President Donald Trump tasked Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with identifying and eradicating government waste. That's exactly what happened when DOGE set its sights on USAID. It was quickly determined the agency was wasting Americans’ tax dollars by funding ridiculous projects and causes all over the world. Democrats sensing accountability was coming rushed to attack Musk and pretend democracy was at stake. Don’t worry only bureaucracy is being upended.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt details some of the ‘crap’ getting our money. (WATCH)

When Democrats are upset it's a good day since their anger means Americans are winning.

Leavitt’s list was short but it’s easy to imagine it stretching yards, if not miles. Heck, DOGE just got started!

Yep, this is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

Imagine what could have been done in America with the $32,000 used to create a transgender comic book in South America.

We imagine Peruvian kids were shocked when they opened their Trans-Formers: More Than Meets the Eye comics.

Many posters don’t think any of their money went to the items on the list. They say it’s ‘creative accounting.'

The last poster is sure it got ‘delivered’ but magically vanished. It’s going to be funny watching Democrats defend these wild foreign expenditures as the list grows and grows. We would love to hear Dems justify that DEI musical in Ireland. We wonder if it was transgender-themed and titled The Tuck of the Irish! 

