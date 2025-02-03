‘Why Are We Paying for This Crap?’: Karoline Leavitt Lists USAID Projects Abroad Paid by Our Tax Dollars

President Donald Trump tasked Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with identifying and eradicating government waste. That's exactly what happened when DOGE set its sights on USAID. It was quickly determined the agency was wasting Americans’ tax dollars by funding ridiculous projects and causes all over the world. Democrats sensing accountability was coming rushed to attack Musk and pretend democracy was at stake. Don’t worry only bureaucracy is being upended.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt details some of the ‘crap’ getting our money. (WATCH)
USAID spent:— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 3, 2025
$2.5 million to promote DEI in Serbia
$70,000 for a DEI musical in Ireland
$47,000 for a transgender opera in Columbia and;
$32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru
Holy crap!! Our tax dollars being set on fire... pic.twitter.com/1FCPgx4ip6
And the Dems are losing their minds over it.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 3, 2025
It’s a great day of winning, again.
When Democrats are upset it's a good day since their anger means Americans are winning.
Leavitt’s list was short but it’s easy to imagine it stretching yards, if not miles. Heck, DOGE just got started!
That is beyond insane, how much more are we going to find out?— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 3, 2025
DOGE has only been at this for a few days.
And DOGE gets more and more access every day.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2025
Americans are going to be absolutely OUTRAGED by what DOGE and @elonmusk find.
This is just surface level stuff.
It’s about to get even worse…buckle up! pic.twitter.com/vgHkoukXaa— Moe Thajib (@moethajib2) February 3, 2025
Yep, this is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
Imagine what could have been done in America with the $32,000 used to create a transgender comic book in South America.
Your tax dollars at work… funding clown world.— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 3, 2025
Someone please find the trans comic book from Peru.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2025
Seeing that would outrage ANY reasonable America.
We imagine Peruvian kids were shocked when they opened their Trans-Formers: More Than Meets the Eye comics.
Many posters don’t think any of their money went to the items on the list. They say it’s ‘creative accounting.'
None of this money actually went to those things.— nativepgh (@nativepgh) February 3, 2025
This is how money laundering works.
I have a feeling that money went to something much more sinister.
They just made up stupid names to entertain themselves.........— kevin Lawson (@Klaw4usa) February 3, 2025
I have to say… they are pretty creative for criminals— nativepgh (@nativepgh) February 3, 2025
You'd be surprised. A lot of it does. Now check out Zelensky's comment over the weekend. He can't find billions.... he's looked under every couch cushion too.— SpaceforHope (@SpaceforHopel) February 3, 2025
The last poster is sure it got ‘delivered’ but magically vanished. It’s going to be funny watching Democrats defend these wild foreign expenditures as the list grows and grows. We would love to hear Dems justify that DEI musical in Ireland. We wonder if it was transgender-themed and titled The Tuck of the Irish!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member