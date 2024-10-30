NPR Reports That 'Republicans Pounce' on President Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks

We've already used our "Republicans pounce" graphic today, so we're going to have to find a different picture to go with this post. As you know, whenever a Democrat does something harmful to the party, the story is never what the Democrat did — the story is how Republicans pounced on the opportunity. CBS News reported that "Republicans seized" on President Joe Biden calling all Donald Trump supporters "garbage." NPR, whose media correspondent didn't sense that the octogenarian with the stutter didn't mean what he said, literally went with "Republicans pounce."

Advertisement

Fellow garbage people, your tax dollars paid for this headline pic.twitter.com/u1kGmrWioI — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) October 30, 2024

Tamara Keith reports for NPR:

In a video call with a Latino voting group on Tuesday evening, Biden sounded like he was calling supporters of former President Donald Trump "garbage." Republicans took offense and drew a through line to Hillary Clinton's 2016 comment about the "basket of deplorables" supporting Trump.

Biden "sounded like" he was calling Trump supporters garbage, and Republicans took offense.

Conservatives have long complained that Democrats have used disparaging labels to describe their supporters. "You know, Barack Obama said that we were bitter clingers. Hillary Clinton said we were deplorables... And then Joe Biden says that we're garbage. Well, we have news for the Democrat elites. We're none of those things. We are Americans," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said a Trump's rally on Wednesday.

Conservatives have complained that Democrats have used disparaging labels — such as Kamala Harris and the mainstream media comparing Trump's Madison Square Garden rally to a pro-Nazi rally held there in 1939. Plenty of Democrats have held rallies at Madison Square Garden, but MSNBC didn't intersperse black-and-white footage of the 1939 rally in its coverage.

Harris has been careful not to call Trump a Nazi directly, although she did call him a fascist at her CNN town hall.

Outrageous — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2024

The Washington Post reported that Republicans "have long strained" for a new Hillary Clinton-"deplorables" moment.

The new Department of Government Efficiency must wipe out all tax dollars for NPR and PBS. End them. — David Bradley (@DBradley22765) October 30, 2024

Someone should run the numbers on how many "Republicans pounce" articles have been written. — Paul Bendemire (@bricklayer08) October 30, 2024

Garbage headline — Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) October 30, 2024

I can't believe they said pounce. Do they not know? — Phil Isophical (@Roll0_Tomasi) October 30, 2024

Disgraceful bias. We should not have to pay for NPR or PBS. — MountainMomma (@sallyma20250646) October 30, 2024

I love a good pounce pic.twitter.com/WRfAmgJKlo — Chowt (@Chowt9) October 30, 2024

With all this "pouncing" I'm supposed to be doing, I should be skinnier. — Pierce Wetter (@twinforces) October 30, 2024

I may have found Elon an opportunity for some efficiency.



Let this sink in. — Wes Walker (@Republicanuck) October 30, 2024

We're always "pouncing!" But they never take accountability without trying to skew what they did or said. So, long live the pounce! 🐯 — Susan B. (@Susiebncolorado) October 30, 2024

Good to see we're still pouncing — Peggy (@DesiFlurane) October 30, 2024

The spin is absolutely mind boggling — iFocusTim (@iFocusTim) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

"Republicans pounce." It's not bad that Biden called us garbage people; it's bad that we noticed. Well, I tend to notice things, so sue me. — Lexy Hawke (@lexleyhawke) October 30, 2024

It sounded like he called us garbage people.

But they think this is somehow bad? Like how they “pounced” on Hinchcliffes joke? The mainstream media needs to be completely defunded. Let them all live on the streets. — BG 🤝🇺🇸 (@Go_Case_62390) October 30, 2024

We didn't hear about Democrats "pouncing" on an insult comedian's joke about Puerto Rico's very real waste management problem.

***