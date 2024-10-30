NPR Reports That 'Republicans Pounce' on President Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks

Thug Who Shot Orthodox Jew in Chicago Is Illegal Immigrant
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 30, 2024
Twitter

We've already used our "Republicans pounce" graphic today, so we're going to have to find a different picture to go with this post. As you know, whenever a Democrat does something harmful to the party, the story is never what the Democrat did — the story is how Republicans pounced on the opportunity. CBS News reported that "Republicans seized" on President Joe Biden calling all Donald Trump supporters "garbage." NPR, whose media correspondent didn't sense that the octogenarian with the stutter didn't mean what he said, literally went with "Republicans pounce."

Advertisement

Tamara Keith reports for NPR:

In a video call with a Latino voting group on Tuesday evening, Biden sounded like he was calling supporters of former President Donald Trump "garbage." Republicans took offense and drew a through line to Hillary Clinton's 2016 comment about the "basket of deplorables" supporting Trump.

Biden "sounded like" he was calling Trump supporters garbage, and Republicans took offense.

Conservatives have long complained that Democrats have used disparaging labels to describe their supporters.

"You know, Barack Obama said that we were bitter clingers. Hillary Clinton said we were deplorables... And then Joe Biden says that we're garbage. Well, we have news for the Democrat elites. We're none of those things. We are Americans," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said a Trump's rally on Wednesday.

Conservatives have complained that Democrats have used disparaging labels — such as Kamala Harris and the mainstream media comparing Trump's Madison Square Garden rally to a pro-Nazi rally held there in 1939. Plenty of Democrats have held rallies at Madison Square Garden, but MSNBC didn't intersperse black-and-white footage of the 1939 rally in its coverage.

Harris has been careful not to call Trump a Nazi directly, although she did call him a fascist at her CNN town hall.

The Washington Post reported that Republicans "have long strained" for a new Hillary Clinton-"deplorables" moment.

It sounded like he called us garbage people.

We didn't hear about Democrats "pouncing" on an insult comedian's joke about Puerto Rico's very real waste management problem.

***

