Chris Mowrey Says If You're a Real Man, You're Voting for Kamala Harris

Young white due for Kamala Harris Chris Mowrey, who couldn't define a woman, is trying to lecture us on what a "real man" is. As we reported over the weekend, Mowrey, who definitely isn't paid by the DNC to post, posted a video directed strictly at straight white males, telling them to vote for Harris for their mothers, sisters, and girlfriends.

We're really learning a lot about gender roles from some manly men. David Hogg posted that Tim Walz is an example of what "healthy masculinity" looks like, and USA TODAY ran a piece arguing that second gentleman Doug Emhoff embodies (and redefines) masculinity. MSNBC has weighed in, with Joy Reid saying the men of the DNC promote "21st Century masculinity" while Jen Psaki told Emhoff that he has "reshaped the perception of masculinity." This was after we'd learned that Emhoff had gotten the nanny pregnant.

Anyway, Mowrey is back to let us all know that "real men" will be voting for Kamala Harris. They really can't pin down the male vote no matter what they do.

If you’re a real man, you’re voting for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/bwkQV07V5v — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) October 22, 2024

"i shall now lecture you on masculinity" pic.twitter.com/Y8TeefQzvV — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 22, 2024

That’s such an oxymoron.

You’re a beta soi boi.



Pathetic — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) October 22, 2024

Real men don't vote for Kamala. Next time her campaign wants to challenge my masculinity...maybe try someone who finished puberty.



Maybe try this pitch after your balls have dropped Jr — Bullets & Bourbon (@JamesonTn) October 22, 2024

You questioning other men on their manhood is laughable. — Jayson Johnson 🎬 (@jjtweet) October 22, 2024

I live for this shit. You guys are losing your minds. 😂 — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🌮 (@katbritton08) October 22, 2024

I can’t believe they think this works. — ɪɴꜰʟᴜᴇɴᴛɪᴀʟ ꜰɪɢᴜʀᴇ (@Infl_Figure) October 22, 2024

"Our lifetimes" What are you girl, like 14? — TwasBrillig (@JohnBronco_1944) October 22, 2024

The soy literally oozes from your pores. — Don't Tread on Memes (@donttreadmemes) October 22, 2024

Said by one of the most feminine young men I've ever seen. — OneFedUpAmerican (@jeremyntriplett) October 22, 2024

How much the paying you and did it take long to rehearse your lines? — DARK MAGA (@rtd451) October 22, 2024

Sure, princess. Sure. — Keir Anderson (@KeirAnders23204) October 22, 2024

The Harris/Walz campaign and its surrogates are trying really hard to present Walz and Emhoff as the pinnacle of masculinity. Walz even grabbed a shotgun and went on a pheasant hunt — how manly is that?

As far as being an abuser, Kara Swisher gave the Biden campaign some advice before they forced Joe out: Hammer "rapist, racist, fascist" over and over. Somehow that strategy isn't working.

