Lying Liars Who LIE: Atlantic Deceptively Translates What Meadows Spokesman Said in Anti-T...
VIP
What's the Name for People Who Get Tricked by Stupid People? Democrats
Frack Around and FIND OUT! Selena Zito Fact-Bombs Kamala's Climate Engagement Director
Liz Cheney's Opinions on Nannies Don't Include Doug Emhoff's Adventures in Babysitting
Tim Walz: The Cheneys' Endorsement Gives Permission to the 'Don't Tread on Me'...
'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLU...
Kamala Harris PANDERS to Latino Voters Claiming Trump 'Disrespects' Them (Polls Say Otherw...
Eminem to Introduce Barack Obama at Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit
HOO BOY: Kamala's 'Blue Wall' Is Cracking As Campaign Braces for Possible Losses...
Wall Street Journal: The Biden Harris Administration Encouraged Sinwar to Keep the Hostage...
Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
CONFUSION Campaign: Kamala Staffer Clarifies Her Clarification About Fossil Fuels and We G...
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest...
Shut Up Bill! Kristol Gets WRECKED Insisting Candidate Who Got ZERO Primary Votes...

Chris Mowrey Says If You're a Real Man, You're Voting for Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 22, 2024

Young white due for Kamala Harris Chris Mowrey, who couldn't define a woman, is trying to lecture us on what a "real man" is. As we reported over the weekend, Mowrey, who definitely isn't paid by the DNC to post, posted a video directed strictly at straight white males, telling them to vote for Harris for their mothers, sisters, and girlfriends.

Advertisement

We're really learning a lot about gender roles from some manly men. David Hogg posted that Tim Walz is an example of what "healthy masculinity" looks like, and USA TODAY ran a piece arguing that second gentleman Doug Emhoff embodies (and redefines) masculinity. MSNBC has weighed in, with Joy Reid saying the men of the DNC promote "21st Century masculinity" while Jen Psaki told Emhoff that he has "reshaped the perception of masculinity." This was after we'd learned that Emhoff had gotten the nanny pregnant.

Anyway, Mowrey is back to let us all know that "real men" will be voting for Kamala Harris. They really can't pin down the male vote no matter what they do.

Recommended

'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLUTELY WRECKED
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The Harris/Walz campaign and its surrogates are trying really hard to present Walz and Emhoff as the pinnacle of masculinity. Walz even grabbed a shotgun and went on a pheasant hunt — how manly is that? 

As far as being an abuser, Kara Swisher gave the Biden campaign some advice before they forced Joe out: Hammer "rapist, racist, fascist" over and over. Somehow that strategy isn't working.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLUTELY WRECKED
Amy Curtis
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
Frack Around and FIND OUT! Selena Zito Fact-Bombs Kamala's Climate Engagement Director
Eric V.
Lying Liars Who LIE: Atlantic Deceptively Translates What Meadows Spokesman Said in Anti-Trump Hit Piece
Amy Curtis
Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
justmindy
Wall Street Journal: The Biden Harris Administration Encouraged Sinwar to Keep the Hostages
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLUTELY WRECKED Amy Curtis
Advertisement