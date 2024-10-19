VIP
It's the Four-Year Anniversary of the 'Russian Disinformation' Letter
VIP
Do Not Let Yourself Be Ruled by Toddlers or Tyrants
Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted...
London Calling: Politico Says U.K. Government Is WORRIED About Our Presidential Election
Vanity Fair Reports That a Second Trump Term Could Be the End of...
Maureen Dowd Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump...
LOVE to See It! Trump Rises As The Atlantic Sinks Deeper Into Media...
CNN Guest Can’t Find One Arab American Who’s Voting for Kamala Harris
CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb...
Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting
EMBARRASSING: Pete Buttigieg Finds Thirty Michigan Voters Who Are 'Fired Up' for Kamala
Network News Leads Off With the 'Trump Is Exhausted' Story
Ilhan Omar Basically Writes the Ads for the Trump Campaign with her Latest...
Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't...

White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey Appeals to Straight White Males

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 19, 2024

As Twitchy reported, Bill Maher hosted three white dudes for Kamala Harris: Mark Cuban, Joe Scarborough, and David Hogg.

Advertisement

The Harris campaign is losing support from men of all colors: white dudes, black dudes, and Hispanics. They're getting desperate, sending out Barack Obama to have a "tough talk" with young black men who aren't enthused about voting for Harris.

Harry Sisson's buddy Chris Mowrey, who also definitely doesn't get paid by the DNC to post, appealed directly to the demographic the Democrats have demonized for the past few years — straight white males — and told them to be on the right side of history for their mothers, sisters, and girlfriends.

Wow, that "Men for Kamala" ad featuring those manly men (played by actors) who assured us they were man enough to vote for Harris didn't do the job? So we have Mowrey out here embarrassing himself?

Recommended

NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

If you want men sharing the locker room and showers with your daughter, vote for Harris.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MEN WHITE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb He Is
Grateful Calvin
Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't Solve It Anytime Soon
Amy Curtis
Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted For
Brett T.
Ilhan Omar Basically Writes the Ads for the Trump Campaign with her Latest Rhetoric
justmindy
LOVE to See It! Trump Rises As The Atlantic Sinks Deeper Into Media Madness
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview Grateful Calvin
Advertisement