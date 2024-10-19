White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey Appeals to Straight White Males

As Twitchy reported, Bill Maher hosted three white dudes for Kamala Harris: Mark Cuban, Joe Scarborough, and David Hogg.

You could not pick three worse people to answer why Democrats are losing the male vote than Mark Cuban, Joe Scarborough and David Hogg

pic.twitter.com/AKSWXhZNKQ — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 19, 2024

The Harris campaign is losing support from men of all colors: white dudes, black dudes, and Hispanics. They're getting desperate, sending out Barack Obama to have a "tough talk" with young black men who aren't enthused about voting for Harris.

Harry Sisson's buddy Chris Mowrey, who also definitely doesn't get paid by the DNC to post, appealed directly to the demographic the Democrats have demonized for the past few years — straight white males — and told them to be on the right side of history for their mothers, sisters, and girlfriends.

If you’re a straight white male- get out and vote for Kamala Harris. Be on the right side of history. For your mom, sister, and girlfriend.



White dudes for Harris. pic.twitter.com/gA0zzPYr3D — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) October 18, 2024

Wow, that "Men for Kamala" ad featuring those manly men (played by actors) who assured us they were man enough to vote for Harris didn't do the job? So we have Mowrey out here embarrassing himself?

Your parents failed you. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 19, 2024

Your girlfriend and her boyfriend voted for Trump — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 19, 2024

This is having the opposite of your desired effect so by all means, continue lol — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 19, 2024

I want my wife, sis, mom to be safe from men in their safe spaces bro — Fascist Dictator Joe Briben (@RaymondRed1971) October 18, 2024

If you really wanted to do something for the women in this country, you stand against males in women's restrooms, locker rooms, and sports. — OurVoicesMatter (@nice1959) October 18, 2024

This has gotta be a troll right? — Dan (@KettlebellDan) October 19, 2024

Why do your mom, your sister, and your girlfriend need you to vote for Kamala? Thankfully I’m not personally associated with you, but I am female, and I’d really prefer you didn’t vote Kamala. So if you’re doing stuff for women, consider that. 😘 — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) October 19, 2024

Fathers, mothers, siblings.. vote as if your families lives are on the line bc they are pic.twitter.com/txa7gkpDy9 — Bulldog 🏈 🇺🇸 (@Bulldog78932701) October 19, 2024

Look who comes crawling back for the straight white man vote after the democrats have vilified us for the last decade! Pathetic.

You are a puppet, Mogley — Tapas (@Tapas1776) October 19, 2024

I'm someone's daughter and sister. Please vote for Trump! 🇺🇲❤️ — VigilAnnie (@ElsieAnne8) October 18, 2024

I'm a centrist but this has to be the cringiest post I've ever seen in my life — SirScalious (@ScaliousVT) October 19, 2024

Having a hard time getting the straight, white male quota, eh? — Truth Matters (@SteveNBedford50) October 19, 2024

When Harris looks back and tries to figure out where it went wrong… Picking an effeminate boy band reject should be listed among the many many other reasons she lost. — Ranger Reid (@LoneRangerReid) October 19, 2024

If you want men sharing the locker room and showers with your daughter, vote for Harris.

***