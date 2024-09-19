Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says This Election Is Best Example of Why We’re Afraid of DEI

We're not big fans of trigger warnings, but we will let you know that there's video of Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett embedded into this post. In hearings, Crockett will let you know when she's finished asking a question — don't try to answer before she's delivered her monologue. She's suggested exempting blacks from paying taxes. She was triggered by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene making a comment about her fake eyelashes and came back with the "Crockett Clapback Collection" — "various swag that includes random things I’ve said," including her clap back at Greene: "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body."

Yeah, that's her.

During a hearing with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, she got a little testy. See, the day before, Carr had tweeted:

NEW



Senators write Vice President Kamala Harris over her mismanagement of a $42 billion program to expand Internet.



After 1️⃣,0️⃣3️⃣8️⃣ days “not a single person has been connected to the internet using the $42.45 billion.” pic.twitter.com/F6RUBgoNwq — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) September 18, 2024

Crocket decided to use the hearing to campaign for Kamala Harris a bit and go off on a rant about DEI, and how without it you end up with "simple-minded underqualified white men" like Carr ending up in positions of power:

.@RepJasmine to @BrendanCarrFCC: "This election is the best example of why y'all are so afraid of diversity, equity, and inclusion, because then you can’t have a simple-minded under qualified white man somehow end up ascending – instead you've got to pay attention to the… pic.twitter.com/ctvuQTcH70 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2024

"… instead you've got to pay attention to the qualified Black woman that is on the other side."

Texas voters, what are you thinking?

She is despicable to the core, not to mention dumb as a post, but south Dallas deserves her — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) September 19, 2024

I have no idea what she was talking about ... but she sounds hysterical and unhinged. — Shelley Fallon (@ShelleyGio) September 19, 2024

Why is this sham of a politician still in office? — JangledKeys (@JangledK) September 19, 2024

What a racist she is! Imagine him saying that exact thing to her. I hate Marxists, I hate Marxism and this woman is a piece of 💩 — Spring Grosenbacher (@SpringPhoenix76) September 19, 2024

Wondering how she defines “qualified”. — IRGO (@IRGO_2A) September 19, 2024

It’s astonishing that this woman is in Congress. @JasmineForUS is an embarrassment. — SMD (@smdowner) September 19, 2024

@cspan why did you post this clip? What reaction were you expecting? — Holmes (@DboyDavid) September 19, 2024

Bwahahaha! The House Democrats are like a carnival side show. — The Bruiser (@DrHoosierHermit) September 19, 2024

She doesn't realize her poorly articulated "point" proved the DEI hiring was not qualification based. Just moronic. — Patriot Vibes (@Patriot_Vibes) September 19, 2024

So this helps black Texans get broadband internet how?

