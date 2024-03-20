Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question

Tony Bobulinski Deferred Opening Statement to Empty Chair Reserved for Hunter Biden
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Here's another meltdown from Wednesday's House Oversight Hearing about the Biden impeachment inquiry. It's a very long five minutes and 16 seconds, but we did manage to make it all the way through, past the part where Rep. Jasmine Crockett wonders if former Hunter Biden business associate and witness is auditioning to be Donald Trump's vice president. (Is that even possible? We're assured a Biden victory.)

Democrats sure do make the most of their time during these hearings. You've got a guy testifying under oath that he witnessed the president committing crimes and don't have any questions for him? Bobulinski's been trying to blow the whistle since 2020 and this is what he has to put up with.

***

