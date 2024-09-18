Frequent Feckless Failure Kamala Harris Wasted Billions Earmarked to Expand Internet Access

It's well known Kamala failed in her role as 'Border Czar' as the southern border is wide open with millions crossing during the Biden/Harris administration. If that isn't bad enough, today America learned about another massive Kamala failure.
NEW— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) September 18, 2024
Senators write Vice President Kamala Harris over her mismanagement of a $42 billion program to expand Internet.
After 1️⃣,0️⃣3️⃣8️⃣ days “not a single person has been connected to the internet using the $42.45 billion.” pic.twitter.com/F6RUBgoNwq
So, along with the nothing she did to stop illegal migration, she also did nothing with billions of dollars to help get people connected to the internet.
It’s just $42 billion…chump change right…and for some reason we are told we can’t cut spending. Starlink could do it for the interest earned on this money. https://t.co/Ae57wJEtgJ— Brian Wesbury (@wesbury) September 18, 2024
Let’s see how that “billions for broadband” is going… https://t.co/ezndAX7IMw— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 18, 2024
How is Kamala so bad at everything?
This is chalked up as a $42 Billion subsidy for Rural America when not a single person was even connected to internet service —— Dustin Kittle (@dustinkittle) September 18, 2024
I guess I miss the good old days when at least an effort was made to convince us this isn’t just all money laundering.
Sigh — https://t.co/amNoSsiAib
Rural America says they can get their own internet with 'Starlink' so please buy some new farming equipment with all that leftover money.
$42 billion spent with nothing to show for it— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 18, 2024
That’s hard to do https://t.co/ziZ7JJ0TFH
If the goal is a massive failure, Kamala Harris is the perfect leader.
Kamala's Accomplishments— Renna (@RennaW) September 18, 2024
Kamala was border czar.
🔴11 million illegals entered
Kamala was internet czar.
🔴0 people hooked up to internet
Kamala was Electric Car Charging Station czar, spending $7.5 billion
🔴7 stations built of 500,000 planned https://t.co/Hvw0H0NBwj
She's incompetent https://t.co/7tUvMuY3XT— Miguel 🇺🇸 (@fredalmighty22) September 18, 2024
There is no telling the damage she could do as President.
It saddens me when I see our great state of California engage in massive policy missteps, led by the political elite at our expense. Newsom wasted years and billions of taxpayer $$ on his high-speed rail pet project that doesn’t have a mile of rail. Now we see Kamala taking… https://t.co/TrJuuwkGtY pic.twitter.com/VrxjX56Rub— Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) September 18, 2024
California is not sending their best.
The free market has FINALLY solved the rural broadband issue — so why are Americans paying $42b to fix a SOLVED problem with an OLD solution?!? https://t.co/m3eHhCJODX— @jason (@Jason) September 18, 2024
There is no problem government can solve that won't be better solved by the private sector.
Perhaps @vp should be fired and not promoted. https://t.co/Nz17qt0Cjk— Brian Costello (@bpcostello) September 18, 2024
Yes, please!
You don't hate the government enough. https://t.co/J4sDmX4kWq— Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) September 18, 2024
It truly is disgraceful how little the Biden/Harris administration thinks of the American public and its hard earned money.
