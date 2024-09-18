LET'S GO! Riley Gaines Introduces Her Stand With Women Scorecard to Hold Politicians...
Frequent Feckless Failure Kamala Harris Wasted Billions Earmarked to Expand Internet Access

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It's well known Kamala failed in her role as 'Border Czar' as the southern border is wide open with millions crossing during the Biden/Harris administration. If that isn't bad enough, today America learned about another massive Kamala failure.

So, along with the nothing she did to stop illegal migration, she also did nothing with billions of dollars to help get people connected to the internet. 

How is Kamala so bad at everything?

