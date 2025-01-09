'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He Thinks Started LA Wildfires

There has been no reporting, at least that this writer is aware of, on the actual cause of the Los Angeles wildfires. There's plenty of Democrat-led finger pointing, blaming Trump and Republicans and climate change, of course and the media talking points are making the rounds.

But actor Henry Winkler has a theory as to what caused the absolutely devastating fires:

THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA . May you be beaten you unrecognizable !!! The pain you have caused !!! — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 9, 2025

It's completely within the realm of possibility this is all because of arson and exacerbated by the Santa Ana winds alng with the poor forestry management, water conservation, and other policies of the California Democrats.

Yesterday, this writer told you how an X user filmed a homeless woman starting a fire, after all.

I couldn’t agree more.



At this point it’s gotta be arson.



It’s targeted to the canyons.



Highly populated areas with limited access.



A fire starting Every night as it gets dark.



None of this is a coincidence.



Someone is trying to destroy LA. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) January 9, 2025

Maybe it's one of those countless terrorists or criminals Biden let cross the border.

Purely speculation, of course, but this writer can't be the only one thinking that.

Remember the Greece Wildfires?

The “climate change” was actually ARSONISTS https://t.co/Rf55k5xpL8 — KCinQC (@qc_cin) January 9, 2025

They sure were.

Maybe, but you also have Government mismanagement. — Jane (@OrthoA) January 9, 2025

California has that in spades.

We should be able to shoot arsonists on-site with video proof of them starting fires. — TC (@Dawgfan) January 9, 2025

Somehow, we don't think Winkler would object to this right now.

I’ve been watching all day and night. How is it possible for the fires to keep jumping for miles and miles. How did the Hollywood Hills fire start? I’m starting to wonder if it is arsonists or terrorists or both. — Stephen Prosser (@Stephen02375629) January 9, 2025

Arsonists are terrorists, but yes. Some of it is the wind blowing embers -- the Santa Ana winds are gusting at 80+ mph, after all -- but we need answers.

Maybe you have to destroy beyond a certain limit before getting prosecuted, like the looting limit of $950 of retail stores. https://t.co/kS2SrR14tl — RAM (@ramespaulus) January 9, 2025

If it is arson, there's no way even the 'criminal justice reform' Left can not demand the harshest sentence imaginable.

Yep. Sacramento is where this all started.

There have always been arsonists. I remember as a kid in the early 70's finding out that wild fires in CA were often started by arsonists. Lunatics gonna lunatic.



Not having sufficient trained, equipped and qualified firefighters is what turns a lunatic's action into disaster. https://t.co/tBNgoUWiNJ — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 9, 2025

THIS.

When you’ve pissed off national treasure Henry Winkler, you know it’s bad. While embers can carry far, it’s very concerning just how many fires are popping up. https://t.co/yePT9X1ojy — Jessica Hamlin (@JessicaHamlinB) January 9, 2025

And what does Gavin Newsom do? Go on television and blame local governments. While Karen Bass flies off to Ghana.