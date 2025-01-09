Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title...
Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight...
Eric Swalwell Showing Signs of MASSIVE, Infectious, Spreading, Incurable Butt-Hurt Over Fo...
Kamala Humiliated by Ex-Presidents! Obama Loves Trump?
THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper...
Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a...
WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at...
Before and After: Satellite Images Show Destruction Caused by California Wildfires and Dem...
So, How Was GHANA? Karen Bass's Old, NASTY Dig at Ted Cruz Comes...
WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit...
Cathedral Cut-Ups: Trump and Obama Share a Laugh at President Jimmy Carter’s Funeral
She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama...
PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As...

'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He Thinks Started LA Wildfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 09, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

There has been no reporting, at least that this writer is aware of, on the actual cause of the Los Angeles wildfires. There's plenty of Democrat-led finger pointing, blaming Trump and Republicans and climate change, of course and the media talking points are making the rounds.

Advertisement

But actor Henry Winkler has a theory as to what caused the absolutely devastating fires:

It's completely within the realm of possibility this is all because of arson and exacerbated by the Santa Ana winds alng with the poor forestry management, water conservation, and other policies of the California Democrats.

Yesterday, this writer told you how an X user filmed a homeless woman starting a fire, after all.

Maybe it's one of those countless terrorists or criminals Biden let cross the border.

Purely speculation, of course, but this writer can't be the only one thinking that.

Recommended

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown
Sam J.
Advertisement

They sure were.

California has that in spades.

Somehow, we don't think Winkler would object to this right now.

Arsonists are terrorists, but yes. Some of it is the wind blowing embers -- the Santa Ana winds are gusting at 80+ mph, after all -- but we need answers.

If it is arson, there's no way even the 'criminal justice reform' Left can not demand the harshest sentence imaginable.

Advertisement

Yep. Sacramento is where this all started.

THIS.

And what does Gavin Newsom do? Go on television and blame local governments. While Karen Bass flies off to Ghana.

Tags: ARSON CALIFORNIA CELEBRITIES GAVIN NEWSOM HOLLYWOOD WILDFIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown
Sam J.
WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Sam J.
Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight Fires and HOO BOY That Was Dumb
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Showing Signs of MASSIVE, Infectious, Spreading, Incurable Butt-Hurt Over Fox News Headline
Sam J.
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title IX Rewrite Nationwide
Amy Curtis
THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper Tristan Snell IN HIS PLACE and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown Sam J.
Advertisement