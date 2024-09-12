Taylor Swift Endorsement Not Translating to TikTok Views

On September 9, Variety was panicking that singer Taylor Swift had not yet endorsed Kamala Harris for president. The following night, their fears were assuaged as Swift posted her endorsement of Harris to her Instagram account. "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," she wrote, calling Harris a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

Advertisement

We honestly don't know how many Swifties are of voting age, but we're not concerned. The Atlantic was pretty jazzed and published a piece about it Thursday:

“Taylor Swift has provided an understated condemnation of the Republican platform and a measured endorsement of the Democrats,” @helenlewis writes. She also delivered “one precision-targeted jab on behalf of childless cat ladies everywhere.” https://t.co/RCWQtdSOb0 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 12, 2024

Don't forget that Harris is also brat (ask CNN's middle-aged Gen Z correspondent to explain that one to you).

TikTok, which President Joe Biden signed a law threatening to ban if it weren't sold off by the CCP, skews younger (and crazier) than other social media platforms. Reportedly, TikTok is now the search engine of choice for Gen Z. We don't know how many Swfities are on TikTok, but the numbers show that users of the platform were much more interested in seeing Donald Trump's closing statement at Tuesday night's debate.

ABC posted Kamala Harris’s closing statement and President Trump’s closing statement on TikTok, here are the numbers:



Harris: 4M views, 200k likes.



Trump: 18M views, 1.4M likes.



Major victory for @realDonaldTrump 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YRKc7x7W09 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 12, 2024

That's pretty brutal.

This backfired Bigly on ABC. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 12, 2024

Uh oh - Kamala better shut down TikTok and X! — Louis (@louis3288) September 12, 2024

Harris is unbelievably cringeworthy! It's hard to understand how they manage to sell someone who is that inauthentic. — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) September 12, 2024

I didn’t think Trump did very well overall. Lots of missed opportunities. But his closing statement was a mic drop moment. It really was the only point he needed to make. — JP Liberty 🇺🇸 (@jakesbrews) September 12, 2024

55% more likes per view for Turmp in case anyone was wondering. — Preston Park (@pjparkjd) September 12, 2024

But, but, but - Taylor Swift endorsement likes — KimG 🇺🇸 (@GKimberly1964) September 12, 2024

This is telling — Brother Mikey (@BrotherMikeyX) September 12, 2024

And look at the HUGE difference in shares! — SallyThatClemsonGirl (@SallyTiger) September 12, 2024

YIKES!!!



It's anecdotal, but 4m and 18m are massive sample sizes.



Over 4 times the views and 7 times the likes.



That's YUGE!!!! — Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) September 12, 2024

Now, to be fair, this editor isn't certain if these numbers come from videos posted by the official campaigns. If they are, though, ouch.

***