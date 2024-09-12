Here's the Short Answer to the Question, 'Are You Better Off Than Four...
Taylor Swift Endorsement Not Translating to TikTok Views

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

On September 9, Variety was panicking that singer Taylor Swift had not yet endorsed Kamala Harris for president. The following night, their fears were assuaged as Swift posted her endorsement of Harris to her Instagram account. "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," she wrote, calling Harris a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

We honestly don't know how many Swifties are of voting age, but we're not concerned. The Atlantic was pretty jazzed and published a piece about it Thursday:

Don't forget that Harris is also brat (ask CNN's middle-aged Gen Z correspondent to explain that one to you).

TikTok, which President Joe Biden signed a law threatening to ban if it weren't sold off by the CCP, skews younger (and crazier) than other social media platforms. Reportedly, TikTok is now the search engine of choice for Gen Z. We don't know how many Swfities are on TikTok, but the numbers show that users of the platform were much more interested in seeing Donald Trump's closing statement at Tuesday night's debate.

That's pretty brutal.

Now, to be fair, this editor isn't certain if these numbers come from videos posted by the official campaigns. If they are, though, ouch.

***

