Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says Biden's Ban on TikTok Will Hurt Black-Owned Businesses

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on April 24, 2024
Twitter

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finally fulfills his goal of sending another $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson buckled on his promise to tie American border security to the aid after a mysterious confidential briefing. So Ukraine gets another $61 billion, and zero dollars go toward securing the border, but the bill did include a provision that CCP company ByteDance sell off TikTok within a year or risk having it banned.

That's right kids … Biden signed the law to ban TikTok.

How could Biden do this? Harry Sisson, who is definitely not a paid schill, just warned us that a TikTok ban would hurt black-owned businesses.

When is the Biden campaign going to stop making TikTok videos?

Here's Sisson just a couple of weeks ago:

Biden banned TikTok. He signed the bill into law. Now again, when is the Biden campaign going to stop posting TikTok videos? Biden obviously considers its Chinese ownership to be a security issue.

***


