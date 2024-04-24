Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says Biden's Ban on TikTok Will Hurt Black-Owned Businesses

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finally fulfills his goal of sending another $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson buckled on his promise to tie American border security to the aid after a mysterious confidential briefing. So Ukraine gets another $61 billion, and zero dollars go toward securing the border, but the bill did include a provision that CCP company ByteDance sell off TikTok within a year or risk having it banned.

That's right kids … Biden signed the law to ban TikTok.

How could Biden do this? Harry Sisson, who is definitely not a paid schill, just warned us that a TikTok ban would hurt black-owned businesses.

A lot of businesses, especially Black-owned businesses, benefit greatly from TikTok. A ban would greatly hurt these folks. https://t.co/28abBl3obe — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 23, 2024

Are you mad at Joe Biden for banning TikTok? — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 24, 2024

Speaking of TikTok, when are you gonna come debate me on my TikTok live? Don’t run Scotty! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 24, 2024

When is the Biden campaign going to stop making TikTok videos?

Can’t really debate on a platform that won’t exist because your piggy bank decided to ban it. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 24, 2024

Harry my guy, just answer the question — AlfLandonFan (@AlfLandonFan36) April 24, 2024

Sad we all know you need him on there for the views. Your content is trash and no one watches it. Your TikTok lives are reminiscent of a young child crying because they didn’t get chocolate milk with their dinner. — Mr30Below (@mr30below) April 24, 2024

Just like you ran from his question, he just asked? — c🎂 (@ari1237ana_) April 24, 2024

Debate me. A nobody. I'll trounce your propagandist ass. — Nacho Business (@NachoQuixotic) April 24, 2024

Harry you get paid to adopt opinions you don’t agree with



You’re part of the army of ppl the White House is paying to boost Biden



It’s very pathetic



In any debate, you automatically lose if your opponent is sincere



Learn — Dis. Michael Andrew (@Disciple4Lif) April 24, 2024

He doesn't debate children. — America, You've Been Played 🇺🇸🍊💛 (@Ivebeenherebef1) April 24, 2024

I, once again am offering to debate. I do not have the following, or the completely indoctrinated “Ivy League” education. Again, just a lowly RN with significant real world experience. But we all know that’s what you’re really afraid of. — Andy (@crispy64) April 24, 2024

Harry's supported by China backed money. Of course he wants it on that platform! — Searching for Truth (@Goodnessx4) April 24, 2024

Probably pretty easy to "debate" when you have all your talking points and moronic non-sequitur takes lined up and curated for you by the DNC..

You'll literally just say the same things you repeat on here everyday. — Lost Memes of Atlantis (@prezcamacho24) April 24, 2024

Here's Sisson just a couple of weeks ago:

This is absolutely something that Democrats have to keep in mind. Banning TikTok would anger A LOT of young people and could even be a reason to stay at home on Election Day. https://t.co/loIcf9KBSh — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 2, 2024

Biden banned TikTok. He signed the bill into law. Now again, when is the Biden campaign going to stop posting TikTok videos? Biden obviously considers its Chinese ownership to be a security issue.

