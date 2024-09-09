KJP Says It’s Important to Note the Big Role Kamala Harris has had in the Administration’s Success

It was just a few weeks ago that POLITICO was publishing stories about Donald Trump trying to "chain" Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to the Biden-Harris administration. “She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden,” Trump told a crowd in North Carolina, they reported. “By the way, they are a team.” Harris appears to have come up with a new campaign slogan, called "A New Way Forward." She's even calling her upcoming bus tour with Tim Walz the "New Way Forward" tour.

What is the "new" way forward when she's been vice president for nearly four years? And don't say that vice presidents can't influence policy. In March of 2021, then-press secretary Jen Psaski instructed reporters to refer to the Biden-Harris administration as "a reflection of the important role that she will play moving forward."

On Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reminded us that Trump was right: they are a team. Harris is also responsible for all of the Biden-Harris administration's successes.

KJP: "It is important for Americans to know that the vice president has played a very big role in the success of this administration over the last three and a half years." pic.twitter.com/t3tXKBQQY8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 9, 2024

Jean-Pierre is right … Harris played a critical role by being the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to pass the "Inflation Reduction Act," which even Biden has said was misnamed: "We should have named it what it was" he said last week.

Jean-Pierre says it's "very important" for people to understand that the last 3.5 years of failure and misery have been a "partnership" between Biden and Kamala.



But Kamala is totally the "change" candidate, guys...pic.twitter.com/KVUUKGMGiZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 9, 2024

Artist Shepard Fairey even recycled his Barack Obama "Hope" poster into Harris' "Forward" poster.

If the current administration is so successful, why do we need a "new way forward"? — Dr. Jim (@DrJimFLA) September 9, 2024

Name one — Paulsy (@Paulsy1963) September 9, 2024

Jean-Pierre just did … she was instrumental in spending "a trillion three hundred billion dollars" on climate change initiatives like "tree equity" and seven EV charging stations.

She says that she will fix everything when she gets into office. She’s been there for four years. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 9, 2024

Incumbents can't run on reform, unless the media runs cover for them. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) September 9, 2024

Has she also “played a very big role in the failure of this administration over the last three and a half years?” — Ron Stauffer (@ronstauffer) September 9, 2024

Translation: She owns it! — JW (@6Aries7) September 9, 2024

Then why does Kamala say she’s running on a New Path Forward? If it’s successful then wouldn’t she continue the path she’s on? — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) September 9, 2024

So successful that the president has to drop out of the race — Glenn the realist (@RealistGlenn) September 9, 2024

Based off of recent polling, people are very aware that it’s a partnership. They see Trump as change and Kamala as not and her not doing interviews is going to sink her and not help her. — Southern Realtor (@Nola_Realtor504) September 9, 2024

Great message before the debate tomorrow night. Thanks KJP, moron — Joe (@eaglesjoejoe) September 9, 2024

POLITICO seemed to imply that it was a bad thing for Trump to try to tie Harris to the past three-and-a-half years, but Jean-Pierre and the White House are sticking to their story that she's been an important partner in the administration's successes.

