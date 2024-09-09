WATCH: Idiot Cabinet Member Says Kamala Harris Can't Answer Questions 'Cause of Her...
KJP Says It’s Important to Note the Big Role Kamala Harris has had in the Administration’s Success

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It was just a few weeks ago that POLITICO was publishing stories about Donald Trump trying to "chain" Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to the Biden-Harris administration. “She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden,” Trump told a crowd in North Carolina, they reported. “By the way, they are a team.” Harris appears to have come up with a new campaign slogan, called "A New Way Forward." She's even calling her upcoming bus tour with Tim Walz the "New Way Forward" tour.

What is the "new" way forward when she's been vice president for nearly four years? And don't say that vice presidents can't influence policy. In March of 2021, then-press secretary Jen Psaski instructed reporters to refer to the Biden-Harris administration as "a reflection of the important role that she will play moving forward."

On Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reminded us that Trump was right: they are a team. Harris is also responsible for all of the Biden-Harris administration's successes.

Jean-Pierre is right … Harris played a critical role by being the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to pass the "Inflation Reduction Act," which even Biden has said was misnamed: "We should have named it what it was" he said last week. 

Artist Shepard Fairey even recycled his Barack Obama "Hope" poster into Harris' "Forward" poster.

Jean-Pierre just did … she was instrumental in spending "a trillion three hundred billion dollars" on climate change initiatives like "tree equity" and seven EV charging stations.

POLITICO seemed to imply that it was a bad thing for Trump to try to tie Harris to the past three-and-a-half years, but Jean-Pierre and the White House are sticking to their story that she's been an important partner in the administration's successes.

