President Joe Biden Wishes He Could Put Trump in the Middle of Arizona

We do wish the Trump War Room would tell us when and where these clips were taken from; we're guessing Friday, but we also know President Joe Biden had on his schedule another weekend in Delaware, so he's in Wilmington on Saturday.

Biden certainly does slur his speech a lot (maybe it's related to that childhood stutter) but we think he might be saying that the other "team" doesn't believe in global warming. Without speaking his name, Biden wished he could put Donald Trump in the middle of Arizona. In summer. Because it's hot there … obviously because of global climate change.

BIDEN (COOKED): "Welluhhh I like tuhh puht the other, that other nominee for president, the former president, I'd like to put him in the middle of Arizona for awhile!" pic.twitter.com/U1BplRl8QZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2024

That was a laugh line? The bar was pretty low for this audience.

Newsflash: Arizona is, and always has been, hot AF in the summertime, genius. — Lee Jones (@RealBruceLeeJ) September 6, 2024

The Joe Biden angry old man act is over. — John Acuna (@SwingTradeJohn) September 6, 2024

The Arizona desert is hot in the summer. That means we must spend trillions of dollars to fight the sun. — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) September 7, 2024

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨



Arizona is hot! — High Plains Drifter (@EagleOneFoxtrot) September 6, 2024

Who’s running the country? — @TheAncientDude (@TheAncientDude) September 7, 2024

That's a question that needs an answer.

Why are they still parading him around?



Is it to make Kamala look sane by comparison? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 7, 2024

I can’t believe people voted for this, it is unbelievable. — 🍊KillGravve (@JTudor16) September 7, 2024

That's real science right there. — Harrison Knox (@SolSombrero) September 7, 2024

Keep putting him out there. His brain is scrambled eggs. Arizona isn’t any hotter than 30 years ago when Al Gore said we’d all cook by 2010. Here we are. 🤘 — J (@JulieOnX24) September 7, 2024

Its a dry heat. — Glen Pickle Guy (@OkieDad918) September 7, 2024

We must spend at least 100 trillion billion dollars to fight with the Arizona desert. That'll cure the climate crisis. — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) September 7, 2024

Yes, in another clip from the same event, Biden says how Republicans thought they could keep him from passing the Inflation Reduction Act — "we should have named it what it was," he said this week — that would devote a trillion three hundred billion dollars to fight climate change. And Vice President Kamala Harris broke the tie in the Senate on that climate spending bill.

Watch your ears … he goes into that creepy whisper thing he does before yelling and blowing out the mic:

BIDEN: "A trillion three hundred billion dollars over ten years! And we reduced the budget at the same time!"



This is the cognitive decline Kamala covered up for 3.5 years. pic.twitter.com/jDW2Gmt84Q — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2024

This isn't the first time Biden has tripped over the numbers. Last fall, while campaigning for John Fetterman, he said, "I signed into law a once-in-a-generation investment…over a billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars!"

God, I long the day I don’t have to hear his whispering anymore. — Maggie (@Ebbie228228) September 7, 2024

Even in his goodbye speech at the Democratic National Convention, Biden sounded as though he were still campaigning as the nominee.

People will literally clap at anything 😂 — PoliticalPilot (@JamesIsaacN23) September 7, 2024

And yet the uncomprehending seals clap on cue. Just LOOK at them 🤣 — Wokezilla (@Wokezilla2) September 7, 2024

And the leftist zombies sit and clap as the dementia patient president rambles on. — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) September 7, 2024

Why is he yelling at me? — Waddles Bufweta (@NickyPJ_) September 7, 2024

He does that.

Don't know what Biden said just there . . . I don't think he does either. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) September 7, 2024

Ouch. Go back to the basement Joe! — Sharon Palmer (@SharPalm1918) September 7, 2024

Sharp as a tack — “₳” Bitco XBT ॐ (@cap_bit) September 7, 2024

He's not cognitively able to run for reelection, but he is capable of running the country through January.

If he’s this amazing and people are so over the top impressed, why did he step down??🤔 — Debie (@Debie35359718) September 6, 2024

We encouraged him to hang in there.

He’s quoting the amount he has given to Ukraine so far. — Cee (@Cee207282630588) September 7, 2024

Seriously. The Harris campaign is going off a cliff while she's trying to figure out her policies before the debate.



Guess what? No one believes that you did anything except blow up the budget in the last 3 1/2 years. With Kamala at your side. — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) September 7, 2024

Harris is running off the great success of "Bidenomics," and yet still campaigning toward a "new future."

Does he even know where he is — Orlokk Noxx (@realOrlokkNoxx) September 6, 2024

Why are they clapping? They have no clue what he said. — Don (@Ellington7Don) September 6, 2024

Because he's been the most consequential president in our lifetimes. It's just that the consequences are bad.

***