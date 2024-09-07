WUT?! NBC News Wants Us to Know Kamala Is Preparing for Trump to...
Insufferable Shrew Randi Weingarten DESTROYED for Praising Biden-Harris Over Women Going B...
Kamala Harris 'Honored' to Have Dick Cheney's Endorsement (Maybe THIS Helps Explain Why)
WATCH: Springfield, OH Woman Gives HEARTBREAKING Testimony About Trouble Haitian Immigrant...
Instead of Reporting, Axios Goes to Divination Class to Read 'Tea Leaves' and...
Here's What Biden and the DNC Were Saying About Dick Cheney Not All...
It's a CULT: NPR Reports 'Eco-Chaplains' Are Helping Lefties Cope With 'Climate Grief'
Climate Change Alarmism Takes a Holiday as DNC Flies Anti-Trump/Vance Banners Over College...
Jake Tapper Calls Out Antisemitic Dana Bash Protesters, Gets HARSH Reminder DEMOCRATS Supp...
Try Not to Laugh As Dem Cheerleader Tries to Take Dick Cheney's Harris...
'Great Point!' Peter Doocy Has a Reminder After Joe Biden Said He Would...
'Says It All'! Trump Responds After Dick, Liz Cheney Endorse Harris-Walz and Dems...
HULK STUPID! Mark Ruffalo Blames 'One Thing' for Deaths of Americans (Guess What...
WaPo Pumps Out a Pardon-Prepping Puff Piece Painting Hunter Biden As the Heroic...

President Joe Biden Wishes He Could Put Trump in the Middle of Arizona

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We do wish the Trump War Room would tell us when and where these clips were taken from; we're guessing Friday, but we also know President Joe Biden had on his schedule another weekend in Delaware, so he's in Wilmington on Saturday. 

Advertisement

Biden certainly does slur his speech a lot (maybe it's related to that childhood stutter) but we think he might be saying that the other "team" doesn't believe in global warming. Without speaking his name, Biden wished he could put Donald Trump in the middle of Arizona. In summer. Because it's hot there … obviously because of global climate change.

That was a laugh line? The bar was pretty low for this audience.

That's a question that needs an answer.

Recommended

WUT?! NBC News Wants Us to Know Kamala Is Preparing for Trump to Say 'Derogatory Comments' During Debate
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yes, in another clip from the same event, Biden says how Republicans thought they could keep him from passing the Inflation Reduction Act — "we should have named it what it was," he said this week — that would devote a trillion three hundred billion dollars to fight climate change. And Vice President Kamala Harris broke the tie in the Senate on that climate spending bill.

Watch your ears … he goes into that creepy whisper thing he does before yelling and blowing out the mic:

Advertisement

This isn't the first time Biden has tripped over the numbers. Last fall, while campaigning for John Fetterman, he said, "I signed into law a once-in-a-generation investment…over a billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars!"

Even in his goodbye speech at the Democratic National Convention, Biden sounded as though he were still campaigning as the nominee.

He does that.

He's not cognitively able to run for reelection, but he is capable of running the country through January.

Advertisement

We encouraged him to hang in there.

Harris is running off the great success of "Bidenomics," and yet still campaigning toward a "new future."

Because he's been the most consequential president in our lifetimes. It's just that the consequences are bad.

***

Tags: ARIZONA CLIMATE CHANGE DONALD TRUMP GLOBAL WARMING JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WUT?! NBC News Wants Us to Know Kamala Is Preparing for Trump to Say 'Derogatory Comments' During Debate
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Springfield, OH Woman Gives HEARTBREAKING Testimony About Trouble Haitian Immigrants Are Causing
Amy Curtis
Insufferable Shrew Randi Weingarten DESTROYED for Praising Biden-Harris Over Women Going Back to Work
Amy Curtis
Jake Tapper Calls Out Antisemitic Dana Bash Protesters, Gets HARSH Reminder DEMOCRATS Support Them
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris 'Honored' to Have Dick Cheney's Endorsement (Maybe THIS Helps Explain Why)
Doug P.
HULK STUPID! Mark Ruffalo Blames 'One Thing' for Deaths of Americans (Guess What It Isn't)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WUT?! NBC News Wants Us to Know Kamala Is Preparing for Trump to Say 'Derogatory Comments' During Debate Amy Curtis
Advertisement