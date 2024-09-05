President Joe Biden Admits They Shouldn't Have Called It the Inflation Reduction Act

Remember how the mainstream media casually referred to Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as the "Don't Say Gay" bill? Something similar happened after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to send the Inflation Reduction Act. The media didn't even bother referring to it as such; they described it as a climate change bill. It really was just the Green New Deal under a different name, and everyone knew it — we don't think even President Joe Biden believed it would reduce inflation.

Biden spoke today and admitted that they should have called the Inflation Reduction Act what it was —a climate spending bill.

Biden finally admits the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" was never about reducing inflation pic.twitter.com/9V7u0FJxnV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2024

The Inflation Reduction Act had nothing to do with inflation. Mildly shocked that Biden admitted it.



"The most significant climate change law ever. And by the way, it is a $369 billion dollar bill. It's called uh, we should have named it what it was."pic.twitter.com/ZnTjgOKZXD — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 5, 2024

"We should have named it what it was." But it never would have passed that way.

Joe has now entered the DGAF stage of his forced retirement tour — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2024

You're telling me that printing money doesn't actually reduce inflation? — Mayson Burch (@anticatlady) September 5, 2024

We like that J.D. Vance calls it the Inflation Explosion Act.

No kidding! 🙄 Biden finally on board with what the rest of us figured out a long time ago. 🙄 — Danny & Debbie (@Hinson84647) September 5, 2024

Biden slipped up and told the TRUTH — Johnny Mac 🇺🇸 (@Capt_Emeritus) September 5, 2024

you should have named it "massive liberal slush fund" — Yoshi's Paw 💃 (@lizza_vb) September 5, 2024

They are still letting this dude speak? — Dylan (@dylancny) September 5, 2024

Get real. The "Inflation Reduction Act" would not have passed if honestly named. — David Voorhees (@DavidVoorhees16) September 5, 2024

Amazing! Biden admits the Inflation Reduction Act was the Green New Deal and "we should have named it what it was... but anyway". Ugh. $369 BILLION. Money down the drain. — Alexandra IFBAP (@Alexandra282072) September 5, 2024

We see he's speaking in front of a bunch of solar panels. Wasn't the idea that we'd have 100 percent employment will all of the new green jobs the act created?

Everyone with half a brain knew this. — John Saseen (@JohnJsaseen1) September 5, 2024

