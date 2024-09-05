President Joe Biden Admits They Shouldn't Have Called It the Inflation Reduction Act

You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral...
Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Remember how the mainstream media casually referred to Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as the "Don't Say Gay" bill? Something similar happened after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to send the Inflation Reduction Act. The media didn't even bother referring to it as such; they described it as a climate change bill. It really was just the Green New Deal under a different name, and everyone knew it — we don't think even President Joe Biden believed it would reduce inflation. 

Biden spoke today and admitted that they should have called the Inflation Reduction Act what it was —a climate spending bill.

"We should have named it what it was." But it never would have passed that way.

We like that J.D. Vance calls it the Inflation Explosion Act.

We see he's speaking in front of a bunch of solar panels. Wasn't the idea that we'd have 100 percent employment will all of the new green jobs the act created?

***

