It's the Biden-HARRIS Administration: Politico's Mad Trump Is Reminding Voters Who's Running the Economy

For a long time, the Biden campaign was the Biden-Harris campaign. Kamala has been VP for 3.5 years, has cast several tie-breaking votes on legislation in the Senate -- including the Inflation Reduction Act -- and has been on board with Bidenomics her entire time in office.

The smart political move is to tie Kamala to Bidenomics. Because she's just as responsible. And her first policy proposal -- communist-style price controls -- is one that will cause empty shelves and food shortages. This should be hung around the neck of her campaign like the albatross it is.

But the media are mad Trump is actually doing this.

Trump moves to tie Harris to Biden on the economy: ‘They are a team’ https://t.co/hqsh6QG8to — POLITICO (@politico) August 14, 2024

They write:

Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a prebuttal of sorts to Kamala Harris’ anticipated economic policy rollout later this week, yoking the vice president to the Biden administration’s record on inflation while issuing his own vague promises for a second term. “She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden,” the former president told a crowd in North Carolina. “By the way, they are a team.” It was a link Trump returned to repeatedly throughout his hour-plus speech — an effort to blunt Harris’ polling and fundraising momentum by tethering her to Biden. And it comes as the former president has struggled to regain his footing in the race since Harris took Biden’s place.

The term Biden-Harris implies they are a team. What else could it mean?

We understand news is difficult for some, @politico. We've created this helpful graphic to aid you: pic.twitter.com/9AXXTvLkkb — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) August 15, 2024

So is the White House https://t.co/3ywr3ZmULa — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 15, 2024

The media act like these videos don't exist.

Oh man who would have thought they were connected though? pic.twitter.com/5xIzoHYnIw — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 15, 2024

How long until the fact checkers and misinformation experts tell us that Kamala was never Biden’s VP 😂 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2024

Biden is running around taking credit for the economy with the help of Regime Media while the Regime Media is also helping Harris distance itself from this same economy.



In the past, people would yell hypocrisy/bias.



We have reached a totally new level of propaganda. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 15, 2024

Listen to yourselves. It’s absolutely shameful how stupid you have become. — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 15, 2024

Perhaps branding the current administration the “Biden-Harris” administration wasn’t such a good idea after all. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 15, 2024

they literally are lol wtf is wrong with you people — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) August 15, 2024

You know who else considers Biden & Harris a team on the economy? https://t.co/vMS5q7TPZ9 pic.twitter.com/yUwQSMmOxO — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 15, 2024

You mean he tries to tie her to her freaking job for the past 4 years, the thing she's bragged about endlessly and sold during that time? How dare he, that bastard. #JournalismIsDead https://t.co/D7zKbfSmrB — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 15, 2024

Yes, it's the Biden-Harris admin. Almost like they are a team.



You will never despise the garbage media as much as they deserve and have earned. https://t.co/MoYhEcIv0a — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 15, 2024

Kamala Harris is the most successful Vice President in history and no you can’t expect her to run on those successful policies please stop asking. https://t.co/ERzGK6O3Js — Magills (@magills_) August 15, 2024

So successful she can't get away from those policies fast enough.