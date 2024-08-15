It's the Biden-HARRIS Administration: Politico's Mad Trump Is Reminding Voters Who's Running the Economy

Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

For a long time, the Biden campaign was the Biden-Harris campaign. Kamala has been VP for 3.5 years, has cast several tie-breaking votes on legislation in the Senate -- including the Inflation Reduction Act -- and has been on board with Bidenomics her entire time in office.

The smart political move is to tie Kamala to Bidenomics. Because she's just as responsible. And her first policy proposal -- communist-style price controls -- is one that will cause empty shelves and food shortages. This should be hung around the neck of her campaign like the albatross it is.

But the media are mad Trump is actually doing this.

They write:

Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a prebuttal of sorts to Kamala Harris’ anticipated economic policy rollout later this week, yoking the vice president to the Biden administration’s record on inflation while issuing his own vague promises for a second term.

“She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden,” the former president told a crowd in North Carolina. “By the way, they are a team.”

It was a link Trump returned to repeatedly throughout his hour-plus speech — an effort to blunt Harris’ polling and fundraising momentum by tethering her to Biden. And it comes as the former president has struggled to regain his footing in the race since Harris took Biden’s place.

This writer doesn't buy the 'momentum' argument, but she digresses.

The term Biden-Harris implies they are a team. What else could it mean?

Boom.

The media act like these videos don't exist.

Right? How could anyone come to that conclusion?

September 17.

Even Pravda is telling the U.S. media to tap the brakes.

They have no shame, though.

They're shills for the Democratic Party.

Perhaps not.

So many things wrong.

Oh.

He's a monster.

We don't have the capacity to despise them as much as they deserve.

So successful she can't get away from those policies fast enough.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS POLITICO PRESIDENT BIDEN

