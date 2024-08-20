Ohio State Representative Insists the Democrats are the PRO. LIFE. PARTY.

Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 20, 2024
Twitchy

When we wrote Monday about women dressed up as mifepristone and misoprostol abortion pills, a lot of commenters noted that these women seemed to be the least likely to need an abortion. The Democratic National Convention is a big party with a lot of people from out of town on their own, so fortunately, the Planned Parenthood bus parked outside the convention center was offering free emergency contraception, along with free vasectomies and "medication abortion."

We're not sure what inspired Ohio state Representative Casey Weinstein to post this, but he used periods and all-caps to make his point.

Really.

BuzzFeed recently published a list of 11 of Kamala Harris' "major wins," with the first major win being the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic.

President Joe Biden even made "reproductive freedom" the Democrat policy he mentioned specifically, along with "saving democracy."

The Democrats' own website lists their policy positions, including reproductive freedom: "Democrats want to codify Roe v. Wade into law to protect women’s freedom to make their own health care decisions, while extreme MAGA Republicans are working to ban abortion nationwide …. Joe and Kamala are fighting to restore the protections of Roe—and they will never allow a national abortion ban to become law."

A study published this month reported that abortions have gone up since the Dobbs decision.

***

