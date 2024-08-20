Ohio State Representative Insists the Democrats are the PRO. LIFE. PARTY.

When we wrote Monday about women dressed up as mifepristone and misoprostol abortion pills, a lot of commenters noted that these women seemed to be the least likely to need an abortion. The Democratic National Convention is a big party with a lot of people from out of town on their own, so fortunately, the Planned Parenthood bus parked outside the convention center was offering free emergency contraception, along with free vasectomies and "medication abortion."

We're not sure what inspired Ohio state Representative Casey Weinstein to post this, but he used periods and all-caps to make his point.

DEMOCRATS are the PRO. LIFE. PARTY. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Casey Weinstein 🇺🇸 (@RepWeinstein) August 20, 2024

There's literally an abortion truck on the curb at the DNC. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 20, 2024

BuzzFeed recently published a list of 11 of Kamala Harris' "major wins," with the first major win being the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic.

You guys have an abortion bus outside your convention https://t.co/qtS1yMpc17 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 20, 2024

It’s like a weird pagan cult, they gather en masse to slaughter babies and gloat about it. You have to wonder is this meant as some kind of an offering to their “god.” Strange how much “joy” they get from it all. — Rabbi Mike (@StepakoffM) August 20, 2024

President Joe Biden even made "reproductive freedom" the Democrat policy he mentioned specifically, along with "saving democracy."

Are they joking, or just gaslighting? — CMM (Corrupt Mainstream Media) (@CorruptMM) August 20, 2024

They have the ability to hold two completely incompatible views at the same time without their heads exploding. I don’t know how they do it. — the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) August 20, 2024

Its comical. Almost unreal — Daniel Duguay (@DanielDuguay87) August 20, 2024

The Democrats' own website lists their policy positions, including reproductive freedom: "Democrats want to codify Roe v. Wade into law to protect women’s freedom to make their own health care decisions, while extreme MAGA Republicans are working to ban abortion nationwide …. Joe and Kamala are fighting to restore the protections of Roe—and they will never allow a national abortion ban to become law."

Quite odd how they're suddenly claiming to be pro-life, pro-border security, will cut taxes, and pro-middle class.



Almost like they're pretending to be conservative right before the election. — Nathan Hale 🇺🇸 (@NathanH4le) August 20, 2024

At this point it feels like they need to reach their human sacrifice quota! — Abbie W (@Im_Abbie) August 20, 2024

A study published this month reported that abortions have gone up since the Dobbs decision.

Leftism is madness. — David Petolicchio (@DSPetolicchio) August 20, 2024

