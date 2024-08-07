Not Exactly 'The Handmaid's Tale': Study Shows Number of Abortions in U.S. Rose Slightly Post-Dobbs

The Left has been banging the drum for a while now that voting for Trump means America will turn into 'The Handmaid's Tale', because the Supreme Court overturned Roe a couple of years ago. They warned that women would be forced to take pregnancy tests to cross state lines, straight up lied about post-miscarriage care, and vow to pass a national abortion law if elected.

This study will throw a major wrench into that narrative, though.

BREAKING: US abortion numbers have risen slightly since Roe was overturned, study finds https://t.co/dri5IXeNUs — The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2024

More from the AP:

Abortion was slightly more common across the U.S. in the first three months of this year than it was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and cleared the way for states to implement bans, a report released Wednesday found. A major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states enacted laws to protect doctors who use telemedicine to see patients in places that have abortion bans, according to the quarterly #WeCount report for the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion access.

The media and the Left insisted Dobbs was a disaster for women.

But… but… I thought it wasn’t available. The media keeps telling us that. — Joseph Gelman (@ifofgot) August 7, 2024

We don't know how to break this to you, but the media lied.

"Study." If that's true, what's all the fuss about? — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) August 7, 2024

Excellent question.

Yet Kamala travels around the country scaring young women into thinking they won’t be able to get an abortion unless they elect her. If you want an abortion, you can get one. Under Trump, nothing will change. Trump is on record that he would not sign a national abortion ban. — edgiesversion 24ElectionMatters (@edgiesversion) August 7, 2024

And they keep lying about that, too.

Oh my, so it didn’t end “reproductive rights”? It didn’t turn everyone into the Hand Maidens tale? 😱 — The Ghost of John Adams (@JohnAdams_ghost) August 7, 2024

Shocker, no?

(Not really)

Can’t be. Kamala Harris said Donald Trump stopped abortions. https://t.co/aybxzQI8oF — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 7, 2024

She lied, too.

The Abortion Press https://t.co/5MXY228c1S — Mike Jacobs (@MikeJacobs0001) August 7, 2024

They sure are.

Your morning dose of irony: New study finds the number of monthly abortions in the US has risen slightly since the Supreme Court overturned Roe.



Not exactly the "Handmaid's Tale" nightmare scenario they've been telling you about Trump's America, is it? pic.twitter.com/cZBz54rCNM — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2024

Irony is pretty ironic sometimes.

I am still trying to find a major political issue that the U.S. media doesn't lie to Americans about. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2024

When you do, let us know.

Because we got nothin'.

Not something we want to be seeing? — Mr Cute (@Femi94645018) August 7, 2024

No, but that's not the point.

It doesn't matter what people think about it. The point is that too many journalists are liars. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2024

This is the point.