Cori Bush Takes Her Primary Loss As Well As We Expected She Would...
PERFECT! NPR's Combo Headline About Tim Walz and Hamas Is Unintentionally Hilarious
This Is Sick: Tim Walz Signed Legislation to Include Pedophilia as a 'Sexual...
JD Vance Delivers Another Master Class in Shutting Down Journos Pushing Dem Talking...
WATCH: Charlie Sykes Admits They're LYING to You About Tim Walz Being a...
Hot Take Du Jour: Trump's Never Faced an Opponent With Kamala Harris' Raw...
Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist and Liberal...
Kamala Harris' Choice of Folksy Midwest Moderate Tim Walz Wins Praise From Dem...
Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight...
JUST HOOK IT TO OUR VEINS: Based Trump Promises YUGE Educational Reforms When...
WHY DO THEY SUCK AT THIS? Harris and Emhoff Stage Fake Phone Calls...
BBC Jouno Says England Needs to Think Seriously About Responding to Elon Musk
And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on...
Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash

Not Exactly 'The Handmaid's Tale': Study Shows Number of Abortions in U.S. Rose Slightly Post-Dobbs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Left has been banging the drum for a while now that voting for Trump means America will turn into 'The Handmaid's Tale', because the Supreme Court overturned Roe a couple of years ago. They warned that women would be forced to take pregnancy tests to cross state lines, straight up lied about post-miscarriage care, and vow to pass a national abortion law if elected.

Advertisement

This study will throw a major wrench into that narrative, though.

More from the AP:

Abortion was slightly more common across the U.S. in the first three months of this year than it was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and cleared the way for states to implement bans, a report released Wednesday found.

A major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states enacted laws to protect doctors who use telemedicine to see patients in places that have abortion bans, according to the quarterly #WeCount report for the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion access.

The media and the Left insisted Dobbs was a disaster for women.

We don't know how to break this to you, but the media lied.

Recommended

Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist and Liberal Heads Explode
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Excellent question.

And they keep lying about that, too.

Shocker, no?

(Not really)

She lied, too.

They sure are.

Advertisement

Irony is pretty ironic sometimes.

When you do, let us know.

Because we got nothin'.

No, but that's not the point.

This is the point.

Tags: ABORTION ROE ROE V. WADE SCOTUS SUPREME COURT HANDMAID'S TALE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist and Liberal Heads Explode
ArtistAngie
PERFECT! NPR's Combo Headline About Tim Walz and Hamas Is Unintentionally Hilarious
Doug P.
Cori Bush Takes Her Primary Loss As Well As We Expected She Would (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
JD Vance Delivers Another Master Class in Shutting Down Journos Pushing Dem Talking Points
Doug P.
WATCH: Charlie Sykes Admits They're LYING to You About Tim Walz Being a Moderate on Morning Joe
Amy Curtis
Hot Take Du Jour: Trump's Never Faced an Opponent With Kamala Harris' Raw Talent
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist and Liberal Heads Explode ArtistAngie
Advertisement