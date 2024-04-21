New Season of The Handmaid's Tale Leaked! Gavin Newsom's New Abortion Ad is Accidentally Hilarious

Two young women fleeing in a car, desperately trying to escape as the state line gets nearer. 'We're going to make it,' one girl exclaims as the other holds her breath, too afraid to hope. Only one mile to go, so close to freedom. But then she sees the flashing lights behind her ...

Advertisement

A scene from the newest season of the Handmaid's Tale? Nope. That would be an abortion ad shared by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

No, really.

WATCH

Alabama’s abortion ban has no exceptions for rape or incest.



Now, Republicans are trying to criminalize young women’s travel to receive abortion care.



We cannot let them get away with this. pic.twitter.com/gHbYJYlEXk — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 21, 2024

Honey.

They actually have a stereotypical southern police officer that says, and this is a quote, 'I'm going to need you to step out of the vehicle and take a pregnancy test.' He holds up a pregnancy test.

They are super serious about this.

This is excellent parody, right down to the horrendous acting. Nailed it, Governor! — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) April 21, 2024

We all know the left can't meme. Apparently, they can't make compelling political ads without accidentally creating rightwing comedy, either.

So I should believe that a cop will pull someone over and ask them to take a pregnancy test? 🤣🤣 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) April 21, 2024

Of course, for Newsom's target audience, this is very persuasive!

Welcome to Alabama, where Republicans are less 'pro-life' and more 'pro-you'll-live-the-life-we-tell-you'.



Alabama's biggest export is medieval policies. — A Very British Dad in America (@MChowdry) April 21, 2024

Dems. this is the message for winning in November. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) April 21, 2024

The Handmaid’s Tale narrative is alive and well in many states, even in cases of incest and other rape. — Don Ellis (@Don_COi) April 21, 2024

He means this seriously, not jokingly like we are.

This Is DISGUSTING.



Do most Republicans actually support this crap?



Alabama’s abortion ban has no exceptions for rape or incest. https://t.co/ExY7obfnTW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 21, 2024

Yes, Brian, Republicans are absolutely training police officers at this very moment to chase down pretty blonde girls trying to escape to get abortions.

The hysteria, of course, is entirely hypothetical, as is usually the case. However, that has never stopped the left's media propaganda before.

The gop do not view women as full citizens who have the right to travel freely & they are showing that everytime they propose or pass an "abortion trafficking" bill which is intended to limit the free travel of women & girls. https://t.co/g8gyrsib1e — Miranda (@DoomScroling) April 21, 2024

Liberals will believe anything.

Ma’am, is that a pregnancy test in your glovebox? I’m going to need you to step out and pee on this stick. https://t.co/XWrSfUzLkm — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) April 21, 2024

Advertisement

Honestly can't tell if she's making fun of the video or being serious.

So now because Donald Trump killed Roe v Wade we all have to be on the run like him over bodily autonomy?#Biden4MoreYears!https://t.co/RNgRyrSs4m https://t.co/Fdp0WOsLRX — Pyramid45 (@PYRAMID45) April 21, 2024

Yes, honey. Didn't you watch the Handmaid's Tale. The time to flee to Canada is NOW! Hurry!

If you are dumb enough to fall for this propaganda, you're not mature enough to vote. https://t.co/pCUw3jh7gX — Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) April 21, 2024

Yes, Ma'am.

Sadly, as evidenced by the many, many hysterical and outraged comments, the Democratic base absolutely believes this video is real, possibly even actual police body cam footage!

That's the whole point and very few are as good at inciting fear and hysteria for political advantage than CA Gov. Gavin Newsom.