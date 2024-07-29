CRINGE: Drag Queens Debut ‘She’s a Woman’ Kamala Harris Campaign Video
The Abortion Candidate: Kamala Harris Lies About Iowa Women Losing Rights Thanks to 'Trump Abortion Ban'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

Abortion is not a right, and it never has been. Not even when Roe was (not) 'the law of the land' as the Left loves to say.

The entire Kamala Harris campaign will be centered on abortion (with a healthy dose of identity politics), and she'll lie about women 'losing rights' to achieve those ends.

All SCOTUS did in the Dobbs ruling is say abortion is a state issue. That means it's up to voters to hold state legislatures to doing their jobs and passing laws allowing or prohibiting abortion.

You know, democracy.

Something Kamala Harris knows nothing about.

See -- those women and girls don't have rights when it comes to sports and private spaces. 

Because reasons.

These are the kind of lies the Democratic Party spouts -- lies that put women's lives at actual risk.

No woman in Iowa (or anywhere else) is going to be forced to carry dead babies to term. Treatment for miscarriage is not changing.

Exactly.

Women in Iowa -- and everyone else -- have both of these things.

But they're going to try to make it an issue.

It's all they've got.

She is a huge liar.

Bingo.

And an opinion authored by all men, who the Left tell us can't have an opinion on abortion, anyway.

And birth control -- be it pills, condoms, IUDs -- are also readily available and affordable. 

For people who scream about 'bodily autonomy' sure don't encourage bodily autonomy until it comes to killing an unborn baby.

Because they get away with it.

That's why.

