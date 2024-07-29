The Abortion Candidate: Kamala Harris Lies About Iowa Women Losing Rights Thanks to 'Trump Abortion Ban'

Abortion is not a right, and it never has been. Not even when Roe was (not) 'the law of the land' as the Left loves to say.

The entire Kamala Harris campaign will be centered on abortion (with a healthy dose of identity politics), and she'll lie about women 'losing rights' to achieve those ends.

This morning, more than 1.5 million women in Iowa woke up with fewer rights than they had last night because of another Trump Abortion Ban.



In November, we will stop Trump’s extreme abortion bans at the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/nE5HOT0avN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 29, 2024

All SCOTUS did in the Dobbs ruling is say abortion is a state issue. That means it's up to voters to hold state legislatures to doing their jobs and passing laws allowing or prohibiting abortion.

You know, democracy.

Something Kamala Harris knows nothing about.

Now do Title IX, focusing on men in women's spaces and sport. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) July 29, 2024

See -- those women and girls don't have rights when it comes to sports and private spaces.

Because reasons.

Iowa women will now be forced to carry dead or dying babies to term or until they are near death themselves to get treatment.



What was once normal miscarriage treatment—and miscarriage is EXTREMELY common, happening in 25% of pregnancies—is no more. — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) July 29, 2024

These are the kind of lies the Democratic Party spouts -- lies that put women's lives at actual risk.

No woman in Iowa (or anywhere else) is going to be forced to carry dead babies to term. Treatment for miscarriage is not changing.

How exactly will you be doing that? Biden is still President. You are still Vice President. Why aren't you doing anything about it now?



The answer is because you don't actually want to solve anything. You want to manufacture outrage so you have something to run on. — MadHaddter (@MDHadter) July 29, 2024

Exactly.

Women must have complete bodily autonomy and must be afforded their reproductive rights. — Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) July 29, 2024

Women in Iowa -- and everyone else -- have both of these things.

With everything facing our Country, abortion is not in the top ten 🤡 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 29, 2024

But they're going to try to make it an issue.

There is no national Trump abortion ban. There is no Trump's Project 2025. Thanks to you, Google has removed searches for his assassination attempt. No 1984 stuff there. For being so democratic, you sure seem to be hiding a lot and lying nonstop. — MostlyPeacefulRiots (@MPRtheband) July 29, 2024

It's all they've got.

Didn't realize Trump is part of the legislature in Iowa because HE ISN'T--you're a bigger LIAR than Biden. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) July 29, 2024

She is a huge liar.

Thanks to the leadership of @KimReynoldsIA, @IowaGOP and the Iowa Supreme Court millions of future Iowa girls and boys will be protected by this legislation. Let’s keep fostering a culture of life in IA! https://t.co/ds5dmI74ar pic.twitter.com/ZW0dT1VFpH — Will Schademann (@WillSchademann) July 29, 2024

Bingo.

There are no extreme Trump abortion bans.

State determine the rules for abortion.

Abortion was never a right, it was a SCOTUS "opinion" an incorrect opinion. https://t.co/8Z3nXYQ99w — Classified (OG) ™️ - (@classiflied77) July 29, 2024

And an opinion authored by all men, who the Left tell us can't have an opinion on abortion, anyway.

As was pointed out by a few people on here, there is a Plan B morning after pill in the US. 15mn were sold in one year. It's not a prescription drug. Strictly speaking, pre-abortion is available to all. https://t.co/rOSVcew8q9 pic.twitter.com/LDHXW2XPhj — Hilton Holloway (@hiltonholloway) July 29, 2024

And birth control -- be it pills, condoms, IUDs -- are also readily available and affordable.

For people who scream about 'bodily autonomy' sure don't encourage bodily autonomy until it comes to killing an unborn baby.

I’m sorry but allowing the states to decide isn’t anyone but those states’ ban.



Why can public officials outwardly lie like this? It drives me bonkers https://t.co/nMdauCrGD6 — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) July 29, 2024

Because they get away with it.

That's why.