Jonathan Chait Says the Media's Double Standard Favors Trump, not Harris

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 13, 2024
Twitchy

Considering New York magazine's Jonathan Chait has pegged Twitchy as a "conservative rage curator," we'll do our best to keep our rage in check. The last we checked in with Chait, he was stubbornly arguing that Donald Trump had pulled out of a debate he'd scheduled with President Joe Biden after Biden pulled out of the race completely.

As we reported earlier, Autism Capital compiled all of the negative headlines following Trump's conversation with Elon Musk on Monday night.

The conversation took place after a Washington Post correspondent had asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if there wasn't some way the White House could "intervene" to prevent dangerous political misinformation from being spread.

We also showed you the subtle difference between TIME Magazine's covers of Trump and of Kamala Harris, who declined to be interviewed for her own puff piece:

Forget all of that, because Chait has informed us that the media indeed follows a double standard, and it favors Trump, not Harris.

Please, enlighten us:

The most important way Trump benefits from a double standard is simply that his violations of democratic and civic norms are so widespread that the media have given up on holding him to anything resembling a customary standard of behavior for a presidential candidate.

A recent example will suffice: Imagine if Harris published a statement alleging that a recent Trump rally attended by thousands of people was actually empty, that the crowd at the rally was faked through artificial intelligence, and that the news media helped perpetuate this gigantic fraud. Suppose she proceeded to argue that this alleged fakery was a form of “election interference” that disqualified Trump from the ballot.

This would be an existential crisis for Harris. Cable news would break into its programming to cover this and wouldn’t stop until she was driven from the race. Newspapers would print multiple Watergate-level front-page stories about Harris going stark raving mad and threatening democracy.

Notice how Chait has to resort to a hypothetical. He does so, of course, knowing that the Trump campaign has actually done this, although we're not sure which AI-enhanced photo we're talking about. Sure Harris' teeming crowds have six fingers and don't cast reflections, but that doesn't mean they're faked.

OK, look. Here's another example. Compare CBS News' coverage of Trump's "no tax on tips" policy with Harris' curiously identical policy announcement:

The double standard is obvious.

We think it's actually 96 percent.

How about when Trump was shot, and CNN's headline reported that he "fell down."

Oh yes, the morning after the Harris campaign sent out the memo to use the word "joy" to describe her campaign against Trump's message of doom and gloom.

If they have, we haven't seen it. Media coverage of Harris consists of going back and "correcting" three-year-old stories where she was mistakenly referred to as the "border czar."

***

