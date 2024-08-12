Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between These TIME Mag Covers of Trump vs. Harris

As we told you earlier today, TIME Magazine put Kamala Harris on the cover and wrote about the effort to "reintroduce" the presumptive Democrat nominee (by "reintroduce" they mean "lie about her positions on the issues and try to bury what she's said in the past").
This is the TIME cover that should have to be reported as an in-kind donation to the DNC and Harris' campaign:
Utterly shameless... pic.twitter.com/seOaqmD0WW— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 12, 2024
It’s Hillary’s “My Turn” all over again. https://t.co/G5r38Wmgeu— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 12, 2024
This might be hard to believe (not really) but we don't think Trump will get any positive covers from TIME in the next few weeks. That assumption is also based on the past:
Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/D3MKlX9kv6— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 12, 2024
That's quite the dichotomy.
When they tell you the #media and #press aren’t biased. https://t.co/YgfGXRAj6e— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) August 12, 2024
And they don't care that it's incredibly obvious.
TIME is campaigning for Harris.— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 12, 2024
Most of the MSM is, and they’re not even pretending they aren’t at this point.
And they wonder why Americans don’t trust the media.
Mainstream media. And its ideology. A summary. https://t.co/yTAzZZ4ePa— LuigiC (@Curini) August 12, 2024
Recommended
We see fresh summaries of that almost every day.
#Journalism— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 12, 2024
Or
Propaganda?
I think we know
The MSM propaganda will get even worse in the coming weeks.
Trump was on the TIME cover several times in 2016, and none of the pre-election covers was nearly as flattering as what they no doubt have in store for Harris.
During the 2016 campaign, we produced seven covers featuring Trump including the artwork of artist Edel Rodriguez (@edelstudio) pic.twitter.com/FmOd4D9AiO— TIME (@TIME) January 22, 2021
The "end is near" cover featuring Trump and Hillary was only true for one of those two candidates.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member