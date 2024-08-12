European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has...
'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the...
Babylon Bee Has a Kamala Harris Headline the MSM Refuses to Go With...
Dude. LOL-WAT! David Hogg Has NO Idea Just How BAD It Sounds to...
What a GIVER! David French VOWS to Continue 'Punching Himself in the Nuts'...
Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops...
Take the L, BRO! Brian Krassenstein Says Trump's Campaign Has 'Collapsed' So He...
Puh-LEEZE! Dem Assessments of the Harris Campaign Are Off-the-Charts Gaslighting
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Squirm As She Accidentally Admits Biden's Letters Don't Sound Like...
He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated...
Compare NY Post's Kamala Harris Cover to Propaganda Media Running With Latest Dem...
It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of...
Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a...
TIME Tries to 'Reintroduce' Kamala Harris, but We Already Know Who She Is

Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between These TIME Mag Covers of Trump vs. Harris

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on August 12, 2024
meme

As we told you earlier today, TIME Magazine put Kamala Harris on the cover and wrote about the effort to "reintroduce" the presumptive Democrat nominee (by "reintroduce" they mean "lie about her positions on the issues and try to bury what she's said in the past"). 

Advertisement

This is the TIME cover that should have to be reported as an in-kind donation to the DNC and Harris' campaign: 

This might be hard to believe (not really) but we don't think Trump will get any positive covers from TIME in the next few weeks. That assumption is also based on the past:

That's quite the dichotomy.

And they don't care that it's incredibly obvious.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We see fresh summaries of that almost every day.

The MSM propaganda will get even worse in the coming weeks.

Trump was on the TIME cover several times in 2016, and none of the pre-election covers was nearly as flattering as what they no doubt have in store for Harris.

The "end is near" cover featuring Trump and Hillary was only true for one of those two candidates.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them
Sam J.
Babylon Bee Has a Kamala Harris Headline the MSM Refuses to Go With Because It's WAY Too Accurate
Doug P.
'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the Honeymoon Is OVER (Watch)
Sam J.
Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops and HERE Are the Best
Sam J.
He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated Back and Forth About ... Tampons
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement