New Memo Went Out: Harris and Walz Campaigning on Message of JOY

David Harsanyi put together a compilation of screenshots the other day to show just how many media outlets simultaneously recognized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's "folksy demeanor." NBC News, ABC News, Politico, NPR, Bloomberg and more worked the word "folksy" into their headlines and stories about Kamala Harris' newly chosen running mate. He's America's dad, for goodness sake — never mind that he'd let the state take your kids from you to provide them with "gender-affirming care. He's better than your real dad whom you lost to Fox News.

"Joy" can get you far. That transwoman who flashed his fake books on the White House lawn did so in a "moment of overwhelming trans joy." As we reported, MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas explained on "Morning Joe" that he supported Harris "to teach white people that there is joy in having your boss be a black woman." (The staff turnover at Harris' office suggests otherwise.)

Glenn Greenwald noticed that the White House memo about "joy" went out to the media this week:

Not even herd animals are this flagrant about it. You tell me how and why corporate media constantly speaks from the same exact script this way, verbatim. #KamalaIsJOY pic.twitter.com/AHSE9Im1GL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 9, 2024

"Harris used to worry about laughing. Now joy is fueling her campaign," said the Times.

"Harris and Walz seize on joyful message in contrast to darker Trump themes," wrote WaPo.

MSNBC ran a chyron: "The joy surrounding the Harris-Walz ticket."

Vanity Fair did a piece called "Joy Ride" and Mark McKinnon warned us not to underestimate the power of joy.

They know we can all see this, right?

More here on Kamala and the Power of JOY:https://t.co/tfGfzOG7EH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 9, 2024

There are countless large media outlets in the last 5 days alone who have all published large pieces calling Kamala's campaign THE POLITICS OF JOY.



Not happiness, not glee, not delight, not jubilation. They all have to use the same word. One more, from The Atlantic, of course. pic.twitter.com/0i5GNXvC8L — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 9, 2024

It’s weird! And creepy! — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 10, 2024

Thank goodness Harris is bringing joy back to the White House after sucking it all out during her term as vice president. The joy of inflation. The joy of grocery prices. The joy of 10 million illegals crossing the border.

“Weird” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024

What are they joyful about? — bluska (@bluskabucknut) August 9, 2024

“JOY” | The corrupt DNC/Media Complex marches in lockstep to propagandize the Kamala / Walz campaign: pic.twitter.com/ObiJfZNaMu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2024

What’s amazing is there are people that do not see through it. — guinnessfan (@guinnessfan) August 9, 2024

Astro. Turf. The entire campaign. — Madmartigan (@marcinko210) August 9, 2024

A "joy campaign" is just as stupid & delusional as "embracing empathy." It's all a tell for ridiculous utopian fantasy & woke narcissism. But the mindless base of the left will sway in rapture to messages that assuage their guilt & existential despair. It's all so pathetic. — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) August 10, 2024

You know why, they send out talking points straight from the campaign and the lib media just goes with it. — Daniel F. Monroe (@USArmyOfficer) August 10, 2024

It's so very bizarre. We are either in a simulation (@elonmusk might be on to something) or there is a weekly call where the democratic power players share the narrative of the week with some of their larger media accomplices and the rest of the smaller players fall in line. — Matt (@Matt_Huebner) August 10, 2024

Harris/Walz 2024: Strength Through Joy. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 10, 2024

"Joy" will probably resonate because Americans have been through three-and-a-half years of malaise, wondering if the president was going to fall over dead.

