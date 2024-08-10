New Memo Went Out: Harris and Walz Campaigning on Message of JOY

Protect the Precious! AP Runs Interference for Kamala Harris' Lack of Sit-Down Interview
Brett T.  |  5:20 PM on August 10, 2024
Twitter

David Harsanyi put together a compilation of screenshots the other day to show just how many media outlets simultaneously recognized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's "folksy demeanor." NBC News, ABC News, Politico, NPR, Bloomberg and more worked the word "folksy" into their headlines and stories about Kamala Harris' newly chosen running mate. He's America's dad, for goodness sake — never mind that he'd let the state take your kids from you to provide them with "gender-affirming care. He's better than your real dad whom you lost to Fox News.

Advertisement

"Joy" can get you far. That transwoman who flashed his fake books on the White House lawn did so in a "moment of overwhelming trans joy." As we reported, MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas explained on "Morning Joe" that he supported Harris "to teach white people that there is joy in having your boss be a black woman." (The staff turnover at Harris' office suggests otherwise.)

Glenn Greenwald noticed that the White House memo about "joy" went out to the media this week:

"Harris used to worry about laughing. Now joy is fueling her campaign," said the Times.

"Harris and Walz seize on joyful message in contrast to darker Trump themes," wrote WaPo.

MSNBC ran a chyron: "The joy surrounding the Harris-Walz ticket."

Vanity Fair did a piece called "Joy Ride" and Mark McKinnon warned us not to underestimate the power of joy.

They know we can all see this, right?

Advertisement

Thank goodness Harris is bringing joy back to the White House after sucking it all out during her term as vice president. The joy of inflation. The joy of grocery prices. The joy of 10 million illegals crossing the border.

Advertisement

"Joy" will probably resonate because Americans have been through three-and-a-half years of malaise, wondering if the president was going to fall over dead.

***

Tags: GLENN GREENWALD KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS MEMO TIM WALZ

