WOW: MSNBC Contributor Pulls Out ALL the Racism in Lecturing America About the 'Joy' of Kamala

We're not sure which side of the media we hate more. The sycophantic, pom-pom water carriers for literally any Democrat candidate anywhere (as long as they are far left enough) or the unbridled racists who flat-out and unequivocally hate anything about white people (especially men) or even traditional values held by anyone of any race or sex.

We suppose we should just embrace the power of 'AND.'

Recently, on the television show that exemplifies both of these horrific qualities more than any other, Morning Joe, MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas gave everyone a big old wallop with the racism card.

Watch:

MSNBC on why he supports Harris-Walz:



"To teach white people that there is joy in having your boss be a black woman" pic.twitter.com/jbS1XUyfzM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 7, 2024

OK, before we even get started here ... dude, what is with that hair? Are you auditioning for a race-swapped version of Magneto in the woke MCU?

(Sorry, we had to say it. That hair is a waking nightmare.)

But moving on ...

Are you kidding, Anand? Are you seriously this racist that you believe white people must be taught the 'joy' of having a black woman as a boss?

Kind of like 're-education?' Are you planning on teaching this to white people in, say, camps?

Your Daily Reminder: All these people are fkn insane. https://t.co/VECxNI9gG1 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 8, 2024

That's putting it mildly.

This is some seriously racist garbage.



I imagine telling my black boss that I feel joy working for her because she's black.



Paging HR, career cleanup on aisle GTFO https://t.co/2rxRyBMZ3Z — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) August 8, 2024

They couldn't kick you out of the building fast enough.

Breaking news: many white people have black bosses. Many white people have women bosses. Many white people even have ... GASP! ... black women bosses. Sane people -- of any race -- measure how much they like working for a boss (or not) based on how good that boss is, not on that boss's DNA.

In fact, we're quite certain there are laws on the books against that sort of thing.

Yeah, he can shut all the way up. pic.twitter.com/aOw2DZJScJ — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) August 7, 2024

If not outright hate, it is definitely contempt and disdain. And they don't even try to hide it.

And what's all this about Harris being our 'boss'? That's not really how the Constitution works.

They really believe she is going to be our "boss"



But was Trump their boss? The leftwaffe have no critical thinking skills whatsoever — Damsel in Dissent 🇺🇸🦋🇦🇩 (@starboard_light) August 7, 2024

The President works for the people, not the other way around.



Civics lessons needed. https://t.co/xysJJPEbA3 — Dr. N.R. Luke 🌐 (@_LukeCSkywalker) August 8, 2024

Someone really needs to give Giridharadas a basic refresher here.

Aside from the overt racism on display here by MSNBC, the President is leader of the executive branch, not our boss. Is there a different word for a single figure whose the boss of a whole nation? https://t.co/MdmWM7xYiY — Michael 🇺🇲 (@triadaxiom) August 8, 2024

Hmmm, we're sure you're right. Does that different word rhyme with 'pricktator' perhaps? (Emphasis on the first syllable for Giridharadas' benefit.)

Does anyone remember what "joy" actually means? https://t.co/6gypKlDtqR — NotWokeTeacher (@teacher_woke) August 8, 2024

That's the hilariously ironic part of this whole segment. The new media buzzword to describe Harris and Walz is 'joy.' 'Journalists' are carrying that water for the Harris campaign like a team of Clydesdales. That's the only reason Giridharadas was brought on to the show, to talk about 'joy.'

And he spent his whole segment sowing hate and division.

That's ... weird.

Why is literally everything about race to the Left? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 7, 2024

We'll answer that question with another question: What else have they got?

Apparently not very joyful pic.twitter.com/jGVH6E2gr8 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 7, 2024

HA.



Yes, despite the fact that Harris is a 'joyous black woman,' it would appear that her entire staff (almost none of whom are straight, white men) hate her guts because she is abusive to them. They can't escape from her employ fast enough.

Not much joy in runaway inflation, hordes of illegal aliens, many of them criminals or on terrorist watchlists, streaming across the border, and being seen as weak in the eyes of our enemies. https://t.co/Au7LkSCmQo — Dean (@quixxdraw) August 8, 2024

It reminds us of the early days of the Biden administration when everything was starting to go to hell and all they told us was that we just had to 'lower our expectations' and we'd be happy.

Frankly, we don't think our expectations can get any lower. They're already further below sea level than the climate fearmongers told us Florida would be 10 years ago.

Her color has nothing to do with it…she anti-American! pic.twitter.com/rd8v9IpMEw — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) August 7, 2024

Accurate.

LOL. If the left isn't projecting, then they're not speaking.

We are giggling uncontrollably at this GIF. It's perfect.

We're not sure even Google A.I. is this woke and racist.

Of course, none of this comes as a surprise. Racism and hate are the tripe they sell on MSNBC and CNN every day. Some people must be buying it, we guess, but we can't imagine a more miserable, unhealthy diet.

Not even tofuburgers. (OK, maybe tofuburgers.)

Even though this is the level of discourse we've come to expect from Morning Joe and Anand Giridharadas, it's always still amusing to see how completely lacking they are in self-awareness (and in their knowledge of how our government works) while also being so chock-full of hateful racism.

It's not something we respect or admire, but it is an impressive sight to behold. Every time.