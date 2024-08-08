CBS News: Advocates Say Free Tampons in School Are Essential (To Boys?)
Matt Yglesias Shames Hamas Groupies for Not Being MORE Grateful to Kamala for...
'American Stasi': Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She's on Terror Watch List
Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously...
Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping...
Chaos Reigns Supreme After Kamala Harris Detroit Rally (She Wants to Run an...
Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (De...
Lies, Lies, Lies! Kamala's Campaign Has to Correct Another 'Mistake' About Walz's Resume
WHOA: Nancy Pelosi Throws Other Dems Under the Bus Admitting There WAS a...
The Press Is Getting Restless ... Kamala Continues to Dodge Their Questions
Well Isn't This Interesting? Watch What Biden Says About a Peaceful Transition Should...
Black Pastor Explains How Mayor Brandon Johnson Has Let Chicagoans Down
'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans...
DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His...

WOW: MSNBC Contributor Pulls Out ALL the Racism in Lecturing America About the 'Joy' of Kamala

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on August 08, 2024
Twitter

We're not sure which side of the media we hate more. The sycophantic, pom-pom water carriers for literally any Democrat candidate anywhere (as long as they are far left enough) or the unbridled racists who flat-out and unequivocally hate anything about white people (especially men) or even traditional values held by anyone of any race or sex. 

Advertisement

We suppose we should just embrace the power of 'AND.'

Recently, on the television show that exemplifies both of these horrific qualities more than any other, Morning Joe, MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas gave everyone a big old wallop with the racism card. 

Watch: 

OK, before we even get started here ... dude, what is with that hair? Are you auditioning for a race-swapped version of Magneto in the woke MCU? 

(Sorry, we had to say it. That hair is a waking nightmare.) 

But moving on ...

Are you kidding, Anand? Are you seriously this racist that you believe white people must be taught the 'joy' of having a black woman as a boss? 

Kind of like 're-education?' Are you planning on teaching this to white people in, say, camps? 

That's putting it mildly. 

They couldn't kick you out of the building fast enough. 

Breaking news: many white people have black bosses. Many white people have women bosses. Many white people even have ... GASP! ... black women bosses. Sane people -- of any race -- measure how much they like working for a boss (or not) based on how good that boss is, not on that boss's DNA. 

Recommended

Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (Deleted, Got it)
Sam J.
Advertisement

In fact, we're quite certain there are laws on the books against that sort of thing. 

If not outright hate, it is definitely contempt and disdain. And they don't even try to hide it. 

And what's all this about Harris being our 'boss'? That's not really how the Constitution works. 

Someone really needs to give Giridharadas a basic refresher here. 

Hmmm, we're sure you're right. Does that different word rhyme with 'pricktator' perhaps? (Emphasis on the first syllable for Giridharadas' benefit.)

That's the hilariously ironic part of this whole segment. The new media buzzword to describe Harris and Walz is 'joy.' 'Journalists' are carrying that water for the Harris campaign like a team of Clydesdales. That's the only reason Giridharadas was brought on to the show, to talk about 'joy.'

Advertisement

And he spent his whole segment sowing hate and division. 

That's ... weird. 

We'll answer that question with another question: What else have they got? 

HA. 

Yes, despite the fact that Harris is a 'joyous black woman,' it would appear that her entire staff (almost none of whom are straight, white men) hate her guts because she is abusive to them. They can't escape from her employ fast enough.

It reminds us of the early days of the Biden administration when everything was starting to go to hell and all they told us was that we just had to 'lower our expectations' and we'd be happy. 

Frankly, we don't think our expectations can get any lower. They're already further below sea level than the climate fearmongers told us Florida would be 10 years ago. 

Accurate. 

LOL. If the left isn't projecting, then they're not speaking. 

Advertisement

We are giggling uncontrollably at this GIF. It's perfect. 

We're not sure even Google A.I. is this woke and racist. 

Of course, none of this comes as a surprise. Racism and hate are the tripe they sell on MSNBC and CNN every day. Some people must be buying it, we guess, but we can't imagine a more miserable, unhealthy diet. 

Not even tofuburgers. (OK, maybe tofuburgers.)

Even though this is the level of discourse we've come to expect from Morning Joe and Anand Giridharadas, it's always still amusing to see how completely lacking they are in self-awareness (and in their knowledge of how our government works) while also being so chock-full of hateful racism.

It's not something we respect or admire, but it is an impressive sight to behold. Every time. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MSNBC RACISM RACIST TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (Deleted, Got it)
Sam J.
'American Stasi': Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She's on Terror Watch List
Amy Curtis
Matt Yglesias Shames Hamas Groupies for Not Being MORE Grateful to Kamala for Picking the Not-Jewish Guy
Sam J.
CBS News: Advocates Say Free Tampons in School Are Essential (To Boys?)
Brett T.
Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously BRUTAL Thoughts
Sam J.
Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping Hawaiians Rebuild
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (Deleted, Got it) Sam J.
Advertisement