White House flasher upset vile people are weaponizing her 'moment of overwhelming trans joy'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 17, 2023
OutKick

As Twitchy reported, not even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was ready to excuse a trans woman who flashed her fake boobs at the White House Pride Month celebration, saying it was inappropriate and "really does not reflect the event that we hosted." It was a Pride event, right? This is the sort of thing that happens at Pride events.

The Post-Millennial reports that invited guest Rose Montoya has posted an apology video — she's sorry that "vile people of the opposition" weaponized her little moment of trans joy.

Oli London reports:

After the video went viral and was reported across multiple media outlets, including The Post Millennial, Montoya posted a response by attacking conservatives stating, “[C]onservatives trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try and call the community groomers. Firstly, going topless in Washington D.C. is legal and I fully support the movement to free the nipple because why is my chest now deemed inappropriate?” While being topless in DC may be legal, as the Tiktoker suggested, on federal land, including The White House, local laws do not apply. His video response has now been deleted across all of his social media platforms.

The White House has assured us Montoya will not be invited back.

So "trans joy" is flashing your fake boobs at a "family-friendly" event? That's how trans people express joy?

You invited her, Joe.

Tags: APOLOGY WHITE HOUSE PRIDE MONTH TIKTOK

