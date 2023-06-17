White House flasher upset vile people are weaponizing her 'moment of overwhelming trans joy'

As Twitchy reported, not even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was ready to excuse a trans woman who flashed her fake boobs at the White House Pride Month celebration, saying it was inappropriate and "really does not reflect the event that we hosted." It was a Pride event, right? This is the sort of thing that happens at Pride events.

The Post-Millennial reports that invited guest Rose Montoya has posted an apology video — she's sorry that "vile people of the opposition" weaponized her little moment of trans joy.

Topless Trans TikToker Rose Montoya has finally issued an apology after flashing his breasts at the White House.



“Today I need to apologize…in a quick moment of…overwhelming trans joy I decided to do something unbecoming as a guest of the President.”



In the 3 minute apology… pic.twitter.com/P1x51xXFoF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 16, 2023

Oli London reports:

After the video went viral and was reported across multiple media outlets, including The Post Millennial, Montoya posted a response by attacking conservatives stating, “[C]onservatives trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try and call the community groomers. Firstly, going topless in Washington D.C. is legal and I fully support the movement to free the nipple because why is my chest now deemed inappropriate?” While being topless in DC may be legal, as the Tiktoker suggested, on federal land, including The White House, local laws do not apply. His video response has now been deleted across all of his social media platforms.

The White House has assured us Montoya will not be invited back.

No sincerity in that. — Maura (@indiesentinel) June 16, 2023

That’s not an apology. — ShanMAGASupporter (@MuadDib420) June 16, 2023

Helpful, then, that he showed us exactly what “trans joy” is… exhibitionistic disorder (with other associated paraphilias). — Aleah (@Dr_Wholeah) June 16, 2023

So "trans joy" is flashing your fake boobs at a "family-friendly" event? That's how trans people express joy?

Yes. I always express my joy of being a woman by removing my shirt and flashing a crowd. Not. 🙄You see, as a woman, I recognize this as an action that that both diminishes me as a person and that puts me at risk of harm. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) June 16, 2023

These kind of people never take accountability for anything.



Everything that happens in their life is someone else’s fault. — jim Njue (@RenaisanceMan_) June 16, 2023

The “trans joy” thing turns my stomach. — Hepzibah_Splurge (@hepsplurge) June 16, 2023

That’s not an apology. That is a qualification of his actions and subsequent blaming of others who took issue with his actions. — Gentled by the Sea (@GentledByTheSea) June 16, 2023

When one’s “trans joy” is dependent upon flashing at the White House and condemning anyone who finds that action pathetically narcissistic as “vile” speaks volumes about mental health — Harry M Leith (@leithofleith) June 17, 2023

So dude just admitted he can’t control his impulses. Yeah, that’s not a surprise. Just sayin. 🤷‍♂️ — HernandoDon (@HernadoDon) June 16, 2023

If the trans community would stop being so trashy and manipulative to young people trying to figure themselves out they would be much more accepted. Stop making a nuisance of yourselves. — Free Sense and Sensibility🇺🇸 (@LeanneReitano) June 16, 2023

You invited her, Joe.

