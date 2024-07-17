Boosted President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 … Again

Hey, maybe President Joe Biden should try injecting some bleach … he seems to keep testing positive for COVID-19 even though he's been boosted every time a new booster has been made available. We remember he was even double-masking for a while.

The AP says Biden has tested positive for COVID, not that he has COVID, which could be really scary considering how — well, you know you people are saying he looks old and frail from cheap fake videos.

Never mind that MSNBC's Rachel Maddow assured us that you can't contract or spread COVID if you've had the vaccination — she's a better source of information than Alex Jones.

BREAKING: President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of his speech to UnidosUS conference. https://t.co/MXqIPXApx0 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2024

This is right after the very first crack was seen in his bid for the nomination after Biden told BET that he would consider dropping out of the presidential race if a “medical condition emerged.” Just Friday, Biden told Complex he'd be on the November ballot unless he was hit by a train.

Earlier Wednesday we told you about New Hampshire State Rep. Wendy E. N. Thomas and how vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance's wife, who was born in America to legal immigrant parents, would be deported if Project 2025 were put into motion. We're getting the idea she's not really bright … just a week ago, she said Biden's dreadful debate performance could be attributed to "long COVID."

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will fly to his home in Delaware, where he will “self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.” The news had first been shared by Unidos US President and CEO Janet Murguía, who told guests at the group’s convention in Las Vegas that president had sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said in a note that Biden “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise.” After the positive COVID-19 test, Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and has taken his first dose, O’Connor said.

The story says Biden's been vaccinated, but it doesn't mention how many times he's been boosted.

Joe Biden seen struggling with the stairs to Air Force One after he reportedly tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/KgY0YBfVbI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

"General malaise."

Masks don't work … but shouldn't he be in quarantine for 10 days to ensure no one else contracts it? Put him back in the basement in Delaware.

Yes, we too wish him a speedy recovery so he can get back out on the campaign trail.

